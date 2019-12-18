LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Indiva Inc., has completed its first shipment of cannabis to Saskatchewan. This shipment marks another significant step in Indiva becoming a national provider of premium cannabis products. INDIVA™ hand-finished pre-rolls will be available for purchase at Saskatoon’s The Pot Shack within the next few weeks.



“We are thrilled to bring INDIVA™ pre-rolls to the prairies,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Saskatchewan has an incredibly unique cannabis environment and we are proud to partner with an outstanding retailer like The Pot Shack to make INDIVA™ pre-rolls available to of-age Saskatonians.”

Geoff Conn, Owner and President of The Pot Shack, said, “We are excited to add Indiva’s products to The Pot Shack family. Our goal at The Pot Shack is to provide our guests with the best craft cannabis products available and Indiva is a natural fit. The Pot Shack is thrilled to be the first retailer in Saskatchewan to offer Indiva’s quality products. We look forward to all the new and exciting things Indiva has to offer.”

Saskatchewan will be the second province to receive Indiva’s premium cannabis. Indiva expects to deliver products to six provinces in 2020 including Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva’s family of cannabis brands set the standard for quality and innovation. Indiva aims to bring its exceptional portfolio of products to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world as laws permit. Indiva’s production facility, based in London, Ontario, includes a craft grow operation and an extraction and manufacturing space, which can process 70 tonnes of biomass annually and produce safe, high-quality, cannabis-infused edibles. In Canada, Indiva will produce and distribute Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt and Gems™, as well as the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, and other derivative products through licence agreements and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

