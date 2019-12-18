ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year was 2001 and after a meteoric, unprecedented run, the Internet stocks, better known as the “Dot Com” bubble, were in abject decline with the general market no longer just throwing money at anything associated with the World Wide Web. But some sharper minds knew the internet itself was hardly in decline. It would continue to grow and forever change life and commerce.



What happened next was that the real Internet companies… think Google, Amazon, Apple… would harness the power of the Internet and many of their investors would be richly rewarded. The internet, you see, wasn’t going away. But the companies not positioned for its future were and eventually did.

Enter One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) which is very likely one of the most unique cannabis companies you have never heard of until now. We realize the news of late is that the sector leaders are suffering losses in the market. And it is for those very reasons that One World Pharma is well-positioned. One World Pharma could be the perfect hedge against that which ails many current cannabis investments.

As with the Internet, cannabis isn’t going away. Rather it’s evolving, maturing, and sorting out the weaker hands. Growth estimates like this one from Forbes are stunning, predicting annual legal cannabis sales of $30 billion by 2025.

Early in the run on cannabis, investors and V.C. funds threw money at the few cannabis companies that were trading like it was The Dot Com Era anew. Epic rises in stock prices were common. Soon, a myriad of cannabis companies would enter the fray with a market advantage best described as first-to-market or simply because their regulatory environment would allow them to service the massive appetite for CBD and THC. Some would argue they were more early than good in hindsight.

Unlikely places like chilly Canada became pioneers for their grow-ops when warmer, more southern nations obviously made more sense. But the money flowed to the first friendly regulatory confines somehow oblivious that possible/eventual regulatory changes in warmer locales could create powerful competition with an enormous cost advantage.

Midway through 2019 the cannabis reckoning was beginning. Stocks retraced accordingly in many instances and the cannabis stocks found themselves viewed in a different, more critical light.

But in the fertile fields of a new, much more stable Colombia a few companies were already endeavoring to be a part of Cannabis 2.0, a realization of a South American nation with nearly ideal growing conditions, a friendly government intent on doing it the right way, and an experienced agrarian labor force at the ready. An opportunity to hedge your bet on the entire cannabis industry may have emerged.

So advantageous are the conditions that One World Pharma can grow cannabis for a fraction of what it costs to grow in Canada or the United States. The company has every license and permission available to grow in Colombia with its local partners. Notably, Colombia is extremely selective with whom it gives these valuable permissions. There are no lotteries or giveaways and the opportunity for companies to grow in Colombia can be counted in the low double digits.

OWP has the enormous opportunity to grow cannabis and hemp in perhaps the best location on the planet, has partnered with the local indigenous farmers to help them build a stronger economy for themselves, and aren’t focused on branding and vertical integration at the micro level. Rather, the forward looking company is focusing on cannabis as an ingredient and sold like a commodity. (More on that to come in our next editorial.)

The truth is One World’s advantages and business plan is a larger story than what we can publish in one issue of Emerging Markets Report. Over the next few weeks and months we intend to continue to explore this highly unique cannabis opportunity in greater detail. Watch for our next piece titled “For Cannabis, the Future May be Futures” and feel free to take a look at the Investor Presentation below.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $25,000 by One World Pharma, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. A contributor to this report holds 30,000 shares and receives $4,000 a month for a period of twelve months for investor relations services on the behalf of One World Pharma.

