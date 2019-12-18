Balance Sheet Strengthened to Support Pipeline Advancement and Oxbryta™ (voxelotor) Commercialization

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it has entered into a $150 million loan agreement with funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors LP, a leading global life sciences investment firm and manager of the BioPharma Credit funds.



“This non-dilutive loan provides us with the financial flexibility to advance the discovery and development of potential novel treatments for sickle cell disease and other grievous blood-based conditions without diverting financial resources from the launch of our first medicine Oxbryta, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month,” said Jeff Farrow, chief financial officer of GBT. “Based upon our current plan, we believe that our existing cash and investments along with the proceeds from this loan provide us with the necessary runway for the company to achieve positive cash flow while enabling continued advancement of clinical development programs and other earlier-stage product candidates.”

The non-dilutive loan agreement provides GBT with a $150 million term loan. The first $75 million will be drawn in connection with the close of the transaction, and an additional tranche of $75 million is available for GBT to draw at its option until December 31, 2020. The loan matures in December 2025 and can be prepaid at GBT’s discretion, at any time, subject to prepayment fees. Further information with respect to the term loan is set forth in a Form 8-K filed by GBT with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2019.

“GBT is revolutionizing the sickle cell disease treatment landscape by developing and delivering therapies that have the potential to modify the course of this lifelong genetic condition,” said Martin Friedman, principal of Pharmakon Advisors. “We’re proud to support GBT’s important work to develop novel treatments that can help the millions of people around the world with sickle cell disease and other inherited blood disorders.”

Earlier today, GBT announced a collaboration with Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Under the agreement, Syros will use its leading gene control platform to identify therapeutic targets and discover drugs that induce fetal hemoglobin, and GBT will receive an option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize products resulting from the collaboration.

About GBT

GBT is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta™ (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next-generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

About Pharmakon Advisors

Pharmakon Advisors, LP is a leading investor in non-dilutive debt for the life sciences industry and is the investment manager of the BioPharma Credit funds. Established in 2009, Pharmakon funds have committed $4.4 billion to 39 companies. Pharmakon-managed funds include BioPharma Credit PLC (LON: BPCR), the only listed investment vehicle specialized in life sciences credit.

