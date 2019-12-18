Oslo, 18 December 2019



With reference to the announcement made by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA on 11 December 2019, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Schjødt AS`offices at Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo on the 16 January 2020 at 11:30 CET. Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian. You will also find the accompanying auditor statement in a separate attachment.



Please direct any further questions to: ir@Interoil.no



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





