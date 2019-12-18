WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Brendan Klein as a Senior Managing Director and Mike Mohr as a Managing Director in the Business Transformation practice, enhancing the firm’s capabilities to assist companies with improvements in their sales organizations and sourcing and procurement functions.



Mr. Klein, who is based in Denver, brings more than 20 years of experience advising multinational organizations on optimizing sales and service channels based on customer and partner experience. Mr. Mohr, who is based in Chicago, has more than 18 years of experience in supply chain and business performance improvement and has worked across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities and pharmaceuticals.

“Our deep bench of senior-level functional and industry experts understand our clients’ challenges, opportunities and competitive landscapes,” said Carlyn Taylor , Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “Brendan and Mike are accomplished sales and supply chain professionals who have proven results working with Fortune 1000 global corporations, and we are excited to add their expertise to our team.”

Mr. Klein focuses on customer analytics and segmentation, go-to-market strategy alignment, sales and service channel, and customer experience. He works with companies to help them streamline and transform their sales organizations, identifying areas for improvement and efficiency.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Klein led the B2B Sales Service Channel Optimization and Commercial Excellence practice at EY. He previously worked at IBM, where he led its global salesforce transformation and enabled sales managers across business units to define client strategies, optimize seller productivity and maximize incentive programs.

“The average salesperson spends 50 percent or less of their time actually selling,” Mr. Klein said. “Companies have to address how they can become more efficient, especially in the face of disruptive technology and trends. FTI Consulting is well-positioned to assist companies as they identify those efficiencies and become more prosperous, as well as those who are emerging from a restructuring or major transformation and are looking toward their next chapter of growth and opportunity.”

Mr. Mohr has led sourcing and procurement optimization projects that generated significant savings across a wide range of product and services categories. His experience includes the design, development and implementation of a $600 million indirect sourcing department for a multi-billion-dollar power sports manufacturer, identifying $10 million of savings in 10 months.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Mohr was an Associate Director with Protiviti. Before Protiviti, he was a Global Account Director with Xchanging, a provider of technology-enabled business processing, technology and procurement services.

“Similar to a carpenter building a house, I like to be able to build functions and processes that stand strong and work as intended years later,” Mr. Mohr said. “When companies are looking at controlling costs and driving operational effectiveness, the supply chain sourcing and procurement function is a great place to start. With the talented team at FTI Consulting, we can help companies ensure the improvements they make are sustainable and deliver growth.”

