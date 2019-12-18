Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Hydrogel, Hanging Drop, Bioreactor, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell, Toxicology, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D cell culture market is projected to reach USD 1,846 million by 2024 from USD 892 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

This report provides an overview of the 3D cell culture market. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research. On the other hand, the lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.



The microfluidics-based 3D cell cultures segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on product, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based, scaffold-free, microfluidics-based, and magnetic & bioprinted 3D cell cultures. The microfluidics-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Funding initiatives from various government and private investors are among the key factors driving the growth of this market.



Cancer and stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the 3D cell culture market in 2018.



On the basis of application, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into cancer & stem cell research, drug discovery & toxicology testing, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. Cancer & stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of cancer and significant funding initiatives for cancer research from the government as well as the private sector are some of the major factors driving the growth of this application segment.



Europe to witness high growth during the forecast period.



Based on the region, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The European market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increasing incidence of cancer, growing number of venture capital investments, strategic expansion of market players in the region, recent commercialization of microfluidic-based products, increasing presence of major market players, and the large number of research activities in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 3D Cell Culture: Market Overview

4.2 Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures Market, By Type, 2019-2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Market Share, By End User & Region, 2018

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Availability of Funding for Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure for 3D Cell-Based Research

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell Biology Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Regenerative Medicine - An Alternative to Organ Transplantation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in 3D Cell Culture Products



6 3D Cell Culture Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures

6.2.1 Hydrogels/ECM Analogs

6.2.1.1 Hydrogels/ECM Analogs Dominate the Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures Market

6.2.2 Solid Scaffolds

6.2.2.1 Solid Scaffolds are Widely Adopted in Regenerative Medicine and Preclinical in Vitro Testing

6.2.3 Micropatterned Surfaces

6.2.3.1 Micropatterned Surfaces Enhance the Expression of Enzymes Levels and Drug Reactivity

6.3 Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures

6.3.1 Low Attachment Plates

6.3.1.1 Low Attachment Plates are Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures Market

6.3.2 Hanging Drop Plates

6.3.2.1 Hanging Drop Plates are Widely Used in Stem Cell Differentiation and Cytotoxicity Research

6.3.3 3D Bioreactors

6.3.3.1 3D Bioreactors are Commonly Used for the Mass Production of Cells and Tissue Engineering Application

6.3.4 3D Petri Dishes

6.3.4.1 Europe Will Show the Highest Growth in the 3D Petri Dishes Market

6.4 Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Cultures

6.4.1 Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Cultures Will Grow at the Highest Rate in the Market

6.5 Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures

6.5.1 3D Cell Culture Can Be Formed Without Media in Magnetic Levitation



7 3D Cell Culture Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cancer & Stem Cell Research

7.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer is Supporting the Growth of This Application Segment

7.3 Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicines to Drive the Growth of This Market

7.4 Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

7.4.1 Europe is Expected to Register the Highest Growth in the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Market



8 3D Cell Culture Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Stability and Long Lifespans of 3D Cell Culture Models have Driven Market Growth

8.3 Research Institutes

8.3.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research and High Prevalence of Cancer are Driving Market Growth

8.4 Cosmetics Industry

8.4.1 Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

8.5 Other End Users



9 3D Cell Culture Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Dominate the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Advancements in the Field of Regenerative Medicine to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Investment By Various Key Players and Growing Funding From Government Organizations to Drive the Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growth in the Life Science Industry to Drive Market Growth in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Growth in the Biotechnology Industry to Drive Market Growth in France

9.3.4 RoE

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan to Dominate the Asia Pacific Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Government Support and Strategic Initiatives By Key Players to Strengthen the Biotechnology Sector in China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growth in the Life Science Industry to Support Market Growth in India

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Shares Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches and Upgrades

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Alliances, and Collaborations

10.4.5 Other Strategies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2 Corning Incorporated

11.3 Merck KGaA

11.4 Lonza Group

11.5 REPROCELL

11.6 3D Biotek LLC

11.7 Emulate, Inc.

11.8 CN Bio Innovations Limited

11.9 Hamilton Company

11.1 Insphero AG

11.11 Kirkstall, Ltd.

11.12 MIMETAS BV

11.13 TissUse GmbH

11.14 Synthecon Incorporated

11.15 QGel SA

11.16 Other Key Players

11.16.1 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

11.16.2 Promocell GmbH

11.16.3 Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

11.16.4 Hrel Corporation

11.16.5 Synvivo, Inc.

