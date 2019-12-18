Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceutical/Logistic

Loos, France, RLG Headquarter, December 18th 2019:

ISOVITAL - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG): “New services for customers”.

Thanks to its daily deliveries in clinical centers and hospitals, the RLG expand its “transportation and deliveries services” to pharmaceuticals, small materials and consumables for its nuclear medicine and tomography customers.

Philippe Sueur, Isovital President stated: « Our new offer provides an increasing level of confidence to our customers for their sensitive shipments to nuclear medicine department. These new services will also contribute to reduce the road traffic and decrease the number of vehicles entering into hospitals and clinical centers”.

Fabrice Nibart, Isolife President added: « In addition to daily radiopharmaceuticals deliveries for diagnostic and therapy, I am glad for our current and new customers who can now benefit from these synergies in a field where punctuality represents a major issue for all stakeholders ».

About:

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in the following companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI), all ISO 9001 V2015 certified. The companies of the RLG group are specialized in A and B type transportation, in radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials shipments for national and international organizations. Since their foundation in 2005, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG expanded with the acquisition of Isotopes Service International, in Belgium (ISI). In 2019, more than 11 million patients received their care, thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

http://www.radiopharmalogistics.com/

http://www.isovital.fr/

http://www.isolife.fr/

https://isotopes.be/

Contact RLG : Sandra Roque-Verhoye

sverhoye@isovital.fr

+33 (0) 3 20 16 02 49



