SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing company, announced today a full suite of integrations with WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) that streamline the operations between title agents and their WFG underwriting partners. This integration allows title agents working with WFG through the Qualia platform to complete all of their commitment and policy production work within one easy-to-use platform.



“We recognize that the relationship between the title agent and the underwriter is critical for a fast, efficient closing and we want to make those transactions as seamless as possible,” said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. “We’re proud to be able to provide WFG and their thousands of partners with the infrastructure to collaborate more effectively.”



WFG maintains agency operations in 49 states and this integration allows for WFG policy jackets, CPLs, rates and forms to be fully integrated into the Qualia platform. WFG’s title search products are now also available in the Qualia Marketplace, enabling users to quickly order new searches without having to re-key any data.

Working within a single dashboard means that Qualia members can eliminate the risk of inputting incorrect data because they no longer need to re-key information multiple times in multiple areas or re-calculate rates. This empowers title companies to complete closings more efficiently when working with WFG.

“We are committed to taking time and cost out of the real estate closing process and our integration with Qualia empowers WFG title agents who use Qualia to operate more efficiently. We’re excited to expand our capabilities with Qualia and provide a one-stop shop for our title agents and underwriters to streamline the closing process,” added Patrick F. Stone, WFG Executive Chairman and Founder.

For more information, please visit our blog at https://blog.qualia.com/wfg-integration .

About Qualia

Qualia is a digital real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 220 employees, and recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud . Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

