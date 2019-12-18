﻿ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, public limited liability company hereby informs that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Žemaitijos pienas, public limited liability company held on 18 December 2019:

1. The report of the Manager of the Company on material changes in the assets, rights and obligations of the companies under reorganisation (ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, public limited liability company and Baltijos mineralinių vandenų kompanija, public limited liability company) from drawing up of the Terms of Reorganisation to the general meetings of shareholders. The Director General informed that there were no material changes in the assets, rights and obligations of the companies under reorganisation (ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, public limited liability company and Baltijos mineralinių vandenų kompanija, public limited liability company) from drawing up of the Terms of Reorganisation to the general meetings of shareholders.

2. The decision was adopted to approve the reorganisation of the Company by way of merger by acquisition, whereby Žemaitijos pienas, public limited liability company continuing after the reorganisation acquires Baltijos mineralinių vandenų kompanija, public limited liability company, legal entity code 141763534, which is wound up as a legal entity after reorganisation.

3. The decision was adopted to approve the Terms of Reorganisation of the Company and Baltijos mineralinių vandenų kompanija, public limited liability company.

4. The decision was adopted to approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, public limited liability company continuing after the reorganisation, and to authorize the Director General of the Company Robertas Pažemeckas to sign and to register in the Register of Legal Entities the approved version of the Articles of Association.

