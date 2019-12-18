OTTAWA, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV) today announced its free thirty-day trial version of Smart Filer .



Reduce data storage costs by up to 70% without any change to end user behavior through automated classification and tiering of cold data to cloud or on-premises commodity storage.

Upon its creation, unstructured data always starts as hot, but it cools very rapidly and the probability of it being accessed drops dramatically. According to industry studies, 75 to 90 percent of unstructured data is cold. Many organizations manage and store cold data as if it were hot data on primary file servers, optimized for performance and scale, which is always the most expensive storage configuration. Cold data does not belong on primary storage systems. CIOs can dramatically reduce data storage costs with Smart Filer.

Smart Filer is installed and configured in minutes. It analyzes file shares, generating an inventory report that categorizes files based on last access date and type. The storage administrator then configures Smart Filer policy to migrate cold files to less expensive secondary file or object storage, on-premises or in cloud. The company now frees up its expensive primary storage resources for hot data. Cold files appear to still reside on the primary file server, even though they have been offloaded. Users access the cold files exactly as they did before, through the primary file server.

Uniquely, Smart Filer is primary storage vendor-agnostic and supports a broad selection of cloud and secondary storage infrastructure. Smart Filer ensures that users continue to have access to migrated files with no change to user or application behavior required.

“We are excited to offer a free 30-day trial of Smart Filer to allow companies to characterize their data and begin optimizing storage infrastructure by managing cold data,” said Michael Gaffney, CEO. As a complement to the Smart Filer trial, Leonovus is also offering custom TCO analyses for companies that desire detailed assessments of the savings associated with managing cold data with Smart Filer.

