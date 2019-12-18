"DASH’s award-winning platform has repeatedly broken the mold, ushering in the era of highly-tailored, fully-transparent routing and execution solutions that the investment community today enjoys. I am extremely excited to be joining DASH’s talented technology team as we work to continue propelling the industry forward.” - DASH CIO, Steven Bonanno

"DASH’s award-winning platform has repeatedly broken the mold, ushering in the era of highly-tailored, fully-transparent routing and execution solutions that the investment community today enjoys. I am extremely excited to be joining DASH’s talented technology team as we work to continue propelling the industry forward.” - DASH CIO, Steven Bonanno

New York, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASH Financial Technologies, the industry’s leading capital markets technology and execution provider, today announced the addition of Steven Bonanno as Chief Information Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Peter Maragos, Mr. Bonanno will be responsible for DASH’s I.T. infrastructure and technology platform operations.

A highly respected Wall Street executive, Mr. Bonanno brings over 25 years’ experience working in the equities trading technology industry. He joins DASH from Bloomberg, where he served as Global Head of Risk Operations at the firm’s Tradebook agency brokerage business. He also served as the Global Head of Alliance Support, leading several key projects involving the transition of Tradebook from an executing agency broker model to that of a fintech provider. Before that, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Direct Edge, where he was responsible for the trading operations and technology of the firm. During his tenure at Direct Edge, he successfully led the firm’s merger with ISE Stock Exchange and the launch of the EDGA and EDGX exchanges. Mr. Bonanno has also held senior technology positions at NASDAQ, BRUT ECN, MarketXT and Instinet.

“Steve is one of the most well-regarded technology executives in the capital markets, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the DASH family,” said Peter Maragos, Co-Founder and CEO of DASH Financial Technologies. “He has headed the technology organizations at several of the most innovative and disruptive firms in our industry, and we are thrilled at the prospect of him leading our technology operation teams as we continue to empower our clients with bespoke, performance-driven solutions.”

Mr. Bonanno added: “DASH’s award-winning platform has repeatedly broken the mold, ushering in the era of highly-tailored, fully-transparent routing and execution solutions that the investment community today enjoys. I am extremely excited to be joining DASH’s talented technology team as we work to continue propelling the industry forward.”

About DASH Financial Technologies

Launched in 2011, DASH Financial Technologies is the industry’s leading capital markets technology and execution services provider. DASH’s philosophy is simple: with technology, clients should be empowered to craft, analyze and refine bespoke solutions calibrated to their precise performance goals. Using the award-winning Dash360 platform, clients receive full routing and cost transparency and a comprehensive suite of tools to visualize all aspects of their orders in real time. With this emphasis on technology, DASH has become the industry’s leading provider of wholly customizable and transparent trading solutions, routing approximately 16% of the daily OCC volume and an additional 25% touching its workflow and compliance tools. For more information go to www.dashfinancial.com.

Attachment

Mark Dowd Forefront Communications for DASH Financial Technologies 212-320-8982 mdowd@forefrontcomms.com