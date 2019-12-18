CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the implantation of the 25,000th NanoMetalene® interbody device.



NanoMetalene is a proprietary surface technology for interbody implants that incorporates a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium molecularly bonded to a PEEK implant using a high-energy, low-temperature process referred to as atomic fusion deposition. It is designed to provide a bone-friendly titanium surface on endplates and throughout graft apertures, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK implants, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for postoperative imaging.

“Our proprietary and innovative NanoMetalene surface technology has been, and continues to be, a differentiator in the marketplace,” stated Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year alone, NanoMetalene has helped drive US interbody implant revenue at a pace that is six to seven times the market. Our team takes great pride in positively impacting tens of thousands of patients’ lives.”

SeaSpine is committed to advancing the development of differentiated surface materials and novel designs, highlighted by the recent introduction of Reef Topography™ and our partnership with restor3D. The success of NanoMetalene demonstrates that leveraging science and clinical data to deliver implants deliberately designed to facilitate interbody fusion will deliver the best results for patients.

