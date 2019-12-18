SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBI” and the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Third Quarter 2019 financial results and to provide a business update (including a discussion of progress made in its development of instrumentation for the nanoemulsification of oil and water, including CBD Oil). Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company’s website approximately one day after the teleconference).



The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Q & A period.

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in: (844) 602-0380 (North America); (862) 298-0970 (International). Passcode: PBI Third Quarter 2019 Financial Call & Business Update.

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Friday, December 20, 2019. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company’s website for 30 days. Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int’l); Replay Passcode: 57001.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology™, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the “BaroFold” technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology™ (“UST™”) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., CBD Oil and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO: (508) 230-1828 (T), (508) 230-1829 (F)

