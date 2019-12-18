WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the company’s ongoing support of research to reduce preterm birth and preeclampsia and associated complications, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced it has awarded four grants totaling nearly $300,000 to independent researchers in the field.

“Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant morbidity and mortality, and over the past few years the March of Dimes report card has shown that U.S. preterm birth rates have risen,” said Brian Robinson, M.D., senior vice president of medical affairs at AMAG. “Preeclampsia has also been increasing in the U.S and is a major contributor to preterm birth, as well as maternal complications, including mortality.i AMAG is committed to maternal health and furthering research in this underserved area of medicine.”

The 2019 grant recipients were selected by an independent external review panel of maternal fetal medicine specialists with extensive research experience. The panel was chaired by George Saade, M.D., Professor, Obstetrics/Gynecology and Cell Biology at The University of Texas Medical Branch.

“I continue to be impressed by the quality of applicants for AMAG’s Research Grants Program, which is now in its sixth consecutive year,” said Dr. Saade. “With AMAG’s contribution, this research will provide clinicians with insights and knowledge to better understand these conditions, which negatively impact pregnancy and necessitate support for additional research.”

The following four investigators and studies have been awarded grants:

Jaipal Singh, Ph.D., Director at Indiana Center for Biomedical Innovation at Indiana University School of Medicine and Jennifer Sasser, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center are both researching pharmacological and molecular validation of dimethylarginine dimethylaminohydrolase as a therapeutic target for preeclampsia;

Rupsa C. Boelig, M.D., M.S. Assistant Professor Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Walter K. Kraft, M.D. Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Leonard Edelstein, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine all of Thomas Jefferson University are researching aspirin for prevention of preeclampsia: individual determinants of platelet response and pregnancy outcomes;

Jennifer Condon, Ph.D., Associate Professor with Tenure in collaboration with Gil Mor, M.D., Ph.D., Scientific Director, C.S. Mott Center for Human Growth and Development, Vice Chair of Research John M. Malone Jr., M.D. Endowed Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Wayne State University School of Medicine both are researching targeting circulating GRP78 as a novel agent to prevent preterm labor;

Anum Minhas M.D., Cardiology Fellow, Allison Hays, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Arthur Vaught, M.D., Assistant Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and Sammy Zakaria, M.D., MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiology Department of Medicine all of Johns Hopkins Medicine will be researching novel imaging methods to understand the association of preeclampsia and cardiovascular disease.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information about AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, beliefs that AMAG’s efforts will further research and help doctors to better understand preterm birth or preeclampsia are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks identified in AMAG’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any such risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect AMAG’s results of operations, its profitability and its cash flows, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on AMAG’s stock price. AMAG cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

AMAG disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® and the logo are registered trademarks of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Investors:

Linda Lennox

908-627-3424

Media:

Sarah Connors

781-296-0722

__________________________

i Stevens W, Shih T, Incerti D, et al. Short-term costs of preeclampsia to the United States health care system. Am J Obstet Gynecol 2017