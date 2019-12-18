Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Media Analytics Market by Component, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market study covers the social media analytics market across segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry verticals, and region.

The social media analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2019 to USD 9.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.4% during the forecast period.

The social media analytics market is driven by increased focus on competitive intelligence and increasing user engagement of social media using smartphones. However, rising numbers of users on various websites on social media platforms further contributes to the growth of the social media analytics market.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The social media analytics market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are professional services and managed services. Professional services are further bifurcated into consulting, and training and education. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of the social media analytics software, which leads to the increasing the demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training, owing to technical complexities.



Healthcare and lifesciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The social media analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and Information Technology (IT), retail and eCommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, government and defense, travel and hospitality, others (education and research, transportation and logistics, and energy and utilities). A rise in competition among players across social media platforms and the emergence of a number of healthacre and lifescience players in the social analytics market space are factors projected to drive the growth of this vertical.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is becoming a new hotspot in the social media analytics market, due to rising investments in the process of using social media platforms across potential economies. Several Asian countries are leveraging on information-intensive data management technologies, and social media analytics is one of the leading technology trends. Companies have achieved a strong position in the social media analytics market due to their well-practiced strategy of increasing the customer base through acquisitions and partnerships with significant players in the market



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Social Media Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Application Areas

4.3 Market: By Industry Vertical

4.4 Market, By Application and Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Focus on the Market and Competitive Intelligence

5.2.1.2 Increasing User Engagement of Social Media Using Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Need for Social Media Measurement to Enhance the Customer Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexities in the Analytical Workflow

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Voluminous Data Generation Through Social Media Platforms

5.2.3.2 Increasing Cloud Adoption Trends

5.2.3.3 High Adoption Rate of Social Media Analytics Solutions Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standard Measures for Social Media Analytics

5.2.4.2 Lack of a Single Solution to Manage the Increasing Unstructured Data

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Social Media Analytics Ecosystem

5.3.2 Use Cases

5.3.2.1 Use Case 1: Banking Services

5.3.2.2 Use Case 2: Telecommunications and IT

5.3.2.3 Use Case 3: Hospitality Industry

5.3.2.4 Use Case 4: Media and Entertainment

5.3.2.5 Use Case 5: Energy and Utilities

5.3.2.6 Use Case 6: Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.2.7 Use Case 7: Manufacturing

5.3.2.8 Use Case 8: Retail and Ecommerce

5.3.2.9 Use Case 9: Government and Defense

5.3.2.10 Use Case 10: Transportation and Logistics

5.3.3 Technologies in Social Media Analytics

5.3.3.1 Big Data

5.3.3.2 Machine Learning

5.3.3.3 Natural Language Processing



6 Social Media Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Training and Education

6.3.2.2 Consulting



7 Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sales and Marketing Management

7.3 Customer Experience Management

7.4 Competitive Intelligence

7.5 Risk Management and Fraud Detection

7.6 Public Safety and Law Enforcement

7.7 Others



8 Social Media Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.3 Telecommunications and IT

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Government and Defense

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Travel and Hospitality

10.9 Others



11 Social Media Analytics Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Middle East

11.6.2 Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oracle

13.3 Salesforce

13.4 IBM

13.5 Adobe

13.6 SAS Institute

13.7 Clarabridge

13.8 NetBase

13.9 Digimind

13.10 Brandwatch

13.11 Talkwalker

13.12 Meltwater

13.13 Khoros

13.14 Cision

13.15 Simplify360

13.16 Hootsuite

13.17 Social Media Analytics Solution Offered By Social Media Channels



