NOVATO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, and Royalty Pharma today announced that Ultragenyx has sold to Royalty Pharma for $320 million a royalty right due to Ultragenyx from Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd for the net sales of Crysvita® (burosumab) in the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and Switzerland. Crysvita has received conditional marketing authorization in Europe for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) with radiographic evidence of bone disease in children 1 year of age and older and adolescents with growing skeletons, and an application for the expanded use in adults with XLH is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.



The agreement will automatically expire in the event aggregate royalty payments received by Royalty Pharma are equal to or greater than 1.9 times the purchase price prior to December 31, 2030, or in the event aggregate royalty payments are equal to or greater than 2.5 times the purchase price if the prior threshold is not met by the end of 2030. Once the threshold amount has been met, the EU, UK, and Switzerland royalty payments will revert back to Ultragenyx.

“This non-dilutive royalty financing provides Ultragenyx with capital to support our strong launches of Crysvita in North America and Latin America and Mespevii worldwide, as well as the advancement of our clinical and translational research programs,” said Shalini Sharp, Chief Financial Officer of Ultragenyx. “Crysvita is the first treatment option for XLH that targets the underlying cause of the disease and we are pleased that Royalty Pharma, a recognized leader in providing innovative capital in life sciences, has invested in the future of this therapy.”

Royalty Pharma’s CEO, Pablo Legorreta, stated, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Ultragenyx on this win-win transaction, in which Ultragenyx was able to pull forward capital from a passive, EU royalty stream to power its current strategic plan. Royalty Pharma adds a high quality asset that is an excellent addition to our diversified portfolio of leading biopharmaceutical royalties.”

Perella Weinberg Partners LP and J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC acted as financial advisors and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to Ultragenyx on the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP and Maiwald Patentanwalts GmbH acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.

About Crysvita

Crysvita (burosumab-twza) is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody, discovered by Kyowa Kirin, against the phosphaturic hormone FGF23. FGF23 is a hormone that reduces serum levels of phosphorus and active vitamin D by regulating phosphate excretion and active vitamin D production by the kidney. Phosphate wasting in TIO and other hypophosphatemic conditions, including XLH, is caused by excessive levels and activity of FGF23. Crysvita is designed to bind to and thereby inhibit the biological activity of FGF23. By blocking excess FGF23 in patients with TIO and XLH, Crysvita is intended to increase phosphate reabsorption from the kidney and increase the production of vitamin D, which enhances intestinal absorption of phosphate and calcium.

Crysvita is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients six months of age and older, and by Health Canada and Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for the treatment of XLH in adult and pediatric patients one year of age and older. It is approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of FGF23-related hypophosphatemic rickets and osteomalacia. The medicine has received European conditional marketing authorization for the treatment of XLH with radiographic evidence of bone disease in children 1 year of age and older and adolescents with growing skeletons, and an application for the expanded use in adults with XLH is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Kyowa Kirin and Ultragenyx have been collaborating in the development and commercialization of Crysvita globally based on the collaboration and license agreement between the parties.

