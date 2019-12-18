Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market report for the forecast period of 2019-2027 is the result of detailed and comprehensive analysis provided by top-rated analysts.

The report provides projections in terms of both, value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) for statistical evaluation of the semiconductor assembly and test services market. Objective insights of the semiconductor assembly and test services market provided herein will equip stakeholders in making impactful business decisions. So much so, the analysis provided is deemed to be game-changing for competitive dynamics in the semiconductor assembly and test services market.

The report studies the past and current growth trends to provide reliable insights for the semiconductor assembly and test services market for the 2019-2027 forecast period. Market indices including demand drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities have been studied at length for their impact on the semiconductor assembly and test services market for the forecast period. Analysis of SWOTs of the entire semiconductor assembly and test services market over the forecast period is a highlight of this report.

The report on the semiconductor assembly and test services market is prepared using industry-centric tools and proven research methodologies. Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis are some tools employed in an attempt to gather information on industry strongholds as well as areas for scope of improvement.

Apart from this, the competitive analysis of players in the semiconductor assembly and test services market is a key feature of this report. This entails insights into mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, R&D, and technological innovations of key players to accelerate growth in the semiconductor assembly and test services landscape.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key factors influencing growth in key regions of the semiconductor assembly and test services market? What are prevalent trends and how are they likely to impact the scope of the semiconductor assembly and test services market over the forecast period? What is stance of players for growth in the semiconductor assembly and test services market? What are revenue shares of key segments under various criteria in the semiconductor assembly and test services market? What are the key developments likely to come to the fore in the semiconductor assembly and test services market at the end of forecast period in 2027?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Regulations and Policies

4.4. Key Trends Analysis

4.5. Key Market Indicators

4.6. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.6.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market

4.8. Value Chain Analysis - Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market

4.9. Market Outlook



5. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Key Trends

5.3. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

5.3.1. Assembly & Packaging

5.3.1.1. Copper Wire and Gold Wire Bonding

5.3.1.2. Flip Chips

5.3.1.3. Wafer Level Packaging

5.3.1.4. TSV

5.3.1.5. Others

5.3.2. Testing

5.4. Service Comparison Matrix

5.5. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Attractiveness, by Service



6. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End User, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Foundries

6.2.2. Semiconductor Electronic Manufacturers

6.2.3. Testing Homes

6.3. End User Comparison Matrix

6.4. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Attractiveness, by End User



7. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Regulations and Policies

7.3. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.4. Middle East & Africa

7.3.5. South America

7.4. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix

13.2. Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)

13.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategy)

13.3.1. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

13.3.1.1. Overview

13.3.1.2. Financials

13.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.1.4. Recent Developments

13.3.1.5. Strategy

13.3.2. Amkor Technology

13.3.3. Powertech Technology Inc.

13.3.4. IPBond Technology Corporation

13.3.5. Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

13.3.6. GlobalFoundries

13.3.7. UTAC Group

13.3.8. TongFu Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

13.3.9. King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.3.10. ChipMOS Technologies Inc.



14. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxp2uv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900