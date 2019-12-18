New York, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing interest of biotechnology companies and scientists in cancer and stem cell research, rising commercial production of biologics like proteins, antibodies and vaccines & drugs have boosted the cell culture market because of which cell culture protein surface coating market has also seen a proportional growth.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global cell culture protein surface coating market was valued at USD 238.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 659.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.6%. Cell culture is a process in which cells are grown under controlled physical environment outside their natural environment. Cell culture protein surface coating helps to improve adhesion and growth of in vitro cell culture. These cells are helpful in developing model systems for research, studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery, and genetic engineering. The growing scope of associated culture industry across the globe has helped the market for cell culture protein surface coating grow.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2265

With incidents of chronic diseases on the rise around the world, the research, drug development, and clinical trials on various therapies also need to be increased. Therefore, the demand for target industry usage will also have a boost. This will be a significant factor fuelling the growth of this industry. It also helps in cell isolation, which plays a very vital role in the diagnostics and research of chronic diseases. It helps in drug discovery by studying the behavior of the cells and their response to disease and drugs. This technique of drug discovery helps to generate medicines that can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. All these factors have contributed towards a positive dynamic growth curve of this industry, and it is expected to keep growing in the coming years.

North America is recognized for its healthcare-related culture laboratories and research funding. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) extensively finance stem cell research in the United States each year. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) allocates high funding for research into cancer disorders and personalized medicine to institutions and companies working with research centers. These aspects boost the significance of cell culture activities. The healthcare expenditure is, therefore, high in the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, improving government initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, and rising awareness about the benefits of this technology are among the key factors propelling the growth of the target market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cell culture protein surface coating market is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America & Europe with significant growth.

Currently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will lead in terms of CAGR in the forecast period, owing to it to the increasing awareness for this method as an effective treatment for various chronic diseases, and favorable government regulations supporting the adoption of culture associated methods.

With the cases of chronic diseases on the rise worldwide, the demand of this market has increased in every part of the world. Moreover, the adoption of 3D cell culture has increased in the recent past, which has contributed greatly towards the development of target market.

Strategic mergers or acquisitions supports vendors develop their product portfolio and geographical influence. Also, the rising demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the associated culture associated industry for the treatment of chronic diseases, which further propelled the demand for cell culture protein surface coating market.

Key players of this industry are Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, BioVision Inc. and Trevigen Inc. who are investing a lot in research and development to bring in innovations to carve a niche field for themselves and get an advantage over their competitors.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the cell culture protein surface coating market on the basis of coating type, protein source, end use and region:

Coating Type (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

Self-Coating

Pre-Coating Multiwall/Microwell Plates Flasks Petri Dishes Slides Others



Protein Source (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

Animal-derived Protein

Human-derived Protein

Synthetic Protein

Plant-derived Protein

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2265

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com