CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIANT Food Stores will introduce the company’s new partnership with the iconic Berenstain Bears franchise today by celebrating the grand opening of The Berenstain Bears® Treehouse at its flagship store located at 3301 Trindle Road in Camp Hill, Pa.



Mike Berenstain, second-generation author and illustrator of The Berenstain Bears series, will join GIANT Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram at an unveiling ceremony at the store today at 9:30am. Berenstain will host two readings for local children in celebration of the grand opening and sign autographs. Children will also have the opportunity to make healthy bear-themed snacks, take photos with costumed Berenstain Bears characters, complete a treehouse activity and receive a free Berenstain Bears book.

“Simplifying the shopping experience for the busy families we serve, so they have time to focus on what matters most—each other—is a constant priority for our team,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. “Since being introduced in 2005, our Treehouse space has been a safe and fun place for kids to be kids, one that parents can feel good about their kids being in as they shop, and that’s something we’re very proud to be able to offer families. A renowned Pennsylvania brand, The Berenstain Bears were a natural fit for us as we began to reimagine this space because for more than 50 years, they’ve helped create strong families and communities through their books.”

The beloved Berenstain Bears stories, first created in the 1960s by Philadelphians Stan and Jan Berenstain, offer simple solutions to timeless challenges faced by everyday families. Through the new Berenstain Bears Treehouse, GIANT is bringing two local brands with shared values together to inspire the curiosity and creativity of children.

“The Berenstain Bears offer an engaging and relatable approach to helping kids and families navigate life in a positive way. GIANT and the Bears make perfect partners because of our common focus on supporting families and communities,” noted Berenstain.

The Berenstain Bears Treehouse

Besides adding the familiar characters of Mama, Papa, Brother, Sister, and Honey Bear, the new Berenstain Bears Treehouse at GIANT encourages imaginative play in an environment that inspires healthy eating, physical fitness and good health practices. The space also includes a reading nook, an area for coloring, and free healthy fruit.

The Treehouse’s three play areas each feature a different Berenstain Bears story:

In the mini GIANT (The Berenstain Bears Go Grocery Shopping), young customers can choose healthy play foods from the shelves, scan items at working self-checkouts and cook pretend meals.

In an outdoor-themed space with a teepee (The Berenstain Bears Blaze a Trail), kids are encouraged to get moving as they complete different activities to earn their Tree House Merit Badge.

In the health and wellness area (The Berenstain Bears Go to the Doctor), children can play with a stethoscope, explore the systems of the body and learn ways to stay healthy.

As in the past, the full-time childcare leader and part-time childcare team members continue to undergo background checks, CPR certification, first aid training and drug testing.

The Berenstain Bears Coming to Additional Treehouses in 2020

In 2020, GIANT plans to remodel the Treehouse childcare spaces at 5 additional stores into Berenstain Bears Treehouses, including the Linglestown Road store in Harrisburg, Jennersville, Pa., Royersford, Pa., and Willow Grove, Pa., and the Eldersburg, Md., MARTIN’S location.

Added Bertram, “Having read these books as a kid myself and reading them to my own kids years later, the stories still resonate today, and I know kids and adults alike are going to love our new and improved treehouse, brought to life by the beloved Berenstain Bears.”

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

717-254-2971

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b79448a3-6861-4710-8490-e78c852bf843

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5807f181-6cb6-4df1-b2c6-4159d693e4d4