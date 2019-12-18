Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type (PC, SNF, SMF, MLF), Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high concrete superplasticizers market size is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

This growth is attributed to the growing use of concrete superplasticizers across concrete formulations. Also, the growth in the construction activities globally is expected to increase the concrete superplasticizers demand, globally.

The key companies profiled in this report include Arkema (France), Sika (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Mapei (Italy), Kao Corporation (Japan), Enaspol (Czech Republic), Concrete Additives and Chemicals (India), Rhein-Chemotechnik (Germany), and Rain Carbon (US).

Ready-mix concrete accounted for the largest market share and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment



Ready-mix concrete is a custom-made concrete manufactured in a factory or batching plant based on standard specifications as required in a construction project. In the developed countries, such as the US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan, the use and demand for ready-mix concrete is high and around 70% of the cement produced is used by a ready-mix concrete business. It has also been adopted in developing countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. The demand for ready-mix concrete has increased across the world, which in turn, has boosted the use of superplasticizers as chemical admixtures.



APAC is the largest concrete superplasticizers market, globally



In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share in the global concrete superplasticizers market. New application development, product innovation, and the presence of large economies, such as China and India, and huge construction industry across emerging economies are the major demand drivers of the concrete superplasticizers.



China is the largest consumer and producer of the concrete, globally. The growing public and private spending on public infrastructure projects across the country is expected to create huge demand for concrete, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the concrete superplasticizers market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Filtration Market

4.2 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Type

4.3 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Form

4.4 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Application

4.5 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Napthalene Sulfonate

5.4.2 Melamine Sulfonate

5.4.3 Formaldehyde

5.4.4 Sulphonic Acid

5.4.5 Polyethylene Glycol

5.4.6 Carboxylate

5.5 Price Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Connected Market Analysis

5.8 Adjacent Market Analysis



6 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

6.3 Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

6.4 Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)

6.5 Polycarboxylate Derivatives (PC)

6.5.1 Polycarboxylic Ether Based (PCE)

6.5.2 Polycarboxylic Ester Based

6.5.3 Polycarboxylic Acid-Based (PCA)

6.6 Others



7 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Powder



8 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ready Mix Concrete

8.3 Precast Concrete

8.4 High-Performance Concrete

8.5 Shotcrete

8.6 Self-Compacting Concrete

8.7 Fly Ash Concrete

8.8 Others



9 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 South Korea

9.3.4 India

9.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 U.K.

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Russia

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 the Middle East & Africa (RoW)

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 Rest of the Middle East & Africa Rest

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiator

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.4.1 Investment & Expansion

10.4.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.3 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arkema S.A.

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

11.4 KAO Corporation

11.5 Sika AG

11.6 W. R. Grace & Company

11.7 Enaspol as

11.8 Mapei S.P.A.

11.9 Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.

11.10 Sure Chemicals

11.11 CAC Pvt Ltd.

11.12 Other Companies

11.12.1 Enaspol A.S.

11.12.2 Fritz-Pak Corporation

11.12.3 Fuclear Technologies Inc.

11.12.4 HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. KG

11.12.5 Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture

11.12.6 Lafarge

11.12.7 Lanya Concrete Admixture

11.12.8 R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.

11.12.9 Fuclear Technologies Inc.

11.12.10 HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. KG

11.12.11 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

11.12.12 Ruetgers Polymer Ltd.

11.12.13 Sakshi Chem Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11.12.14 Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.12.15 Air Products & Chemicals



