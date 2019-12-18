Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type (PC, SNF, SMF, MLF), Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high concrete superplasticizers market size is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%.
This growth is attributed to the growing use of concrete superplasticizers across concrete formulations. Also, the growth in the construction activities globally is expected to increase the concrete superplasticizers demand, globally.
The key companies profiled in this report include Arkema (France), Sika (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Mapei (Italy), Kao Corporation (Japan), Enaspol (Czech Republic), Concrete Additives and Chemicals (India), Rhein-Chemotechnik (Germany), and Rain Carbon (US).
Ready-mix concrete accounted for the largest market share and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment
Ready-mix concrete is a custom-made concrete manufactured in a factory or batching plant based on standard specifications as required in a construction project. In the developed countries, such as the US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan, the use and demand for ready-mix concrete is high and around 70% of the cement produced is used by a ready-mix concrete business. It has also been adopted in developing countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. The demand for ready-mix concrete has increased across the world, which in turn, has boosted the use of superplasticizers as chemical admixtures.
APAC is the largest concrete superplasticizers market, globally
In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share in the global concrete superplasticizers market. New application development, product innovation, and the presence of large economies, such as China and India, and huge construction industry across emerging economies are the major demand drivers of the concrete superplasticizers.
China is the largest consumer and producer of the concrete, globally. The growing public and private spending on public infrastructure projects across the country is expected to create huge demand for concrete, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the concrete superplasticizers market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Filtration Market
4.2 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Type
4.3 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Form
4.4 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Application
4.5 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Raw Material Analysis
5.4.1 Napthalene Sulfonate
5.4.2 Melamine Sulfonate
5.4.3 Formaldehyde
5.4.4 Sulphonic Acid
5.4.5 Polyethylene Glycol
5.4.6 Carboxylate
5.5 Price Analysis
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Connected Market Analysis
5.8 Adjacent Market Analysis
6 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)
6.3 Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)
6.4 Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)
6.5 Polycarboxylate Derivatives (PC)
6.5.1 Polycarboxylic Ether Based (PCE)
6.5.2 Polycarboxylic Ester Based
6.5.3 Polycarboxylic Acid-Based (PCA)
6.6 Others
7 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Powder
8 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ready Mix Concrete
8.3 Precast Concrete
8.4 High-Performance Concrete
8.5 Shotcrete
8.6 Self-Compacting Concrete
8.7 Fly Ash Concrete
8.8 Others
9 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 South Korea
9.3.4 India
9.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 U.K.
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Russia
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
9.5 the Middle East & Africa (RoW)
9.5.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2 Rest of the Middle East & Africa Rest
9.6 South America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.2 Rest of South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Innovators
10.2.3 Emerging Companies
10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiator
10.3 Competitive Benchmarking
10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
10.4.1 Investment & Expansion
10.4.2 Merger & Acquisition
10.4.3 New Product Launch
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Arkema S.A.
11.2 BASF SE
11.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
11.4 KAO Corporation
11.5 Sika AG
11.6 W. R. Grace & Company
11.7 Enaspol as
11.8 Mapei S.P.A.
11.9 Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.
11.10 Sure Chemicals
11.11 CAC Pvt Ltd.
11.12 Other Companies
11.12.1 Enaspol A.S.
11.12.2 Fritz-Pak Corporation
11.12.3 Fuclear Technologies Inc.
11.12.4 HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. KG
11.12.5 Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture
11.12.6 Lafarge
11.12.7 Lanya Concrete Admixture
11.12.8 R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.
11.12.9 Fuclear Technologies Inc.
11.12.10 HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. KG
11.12.11 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH
11.12.12 Ruetgers Polymer Ltd.
11.12.13 Sakshi Chem Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
11.12.14 Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.12.15 Air Products & Chemicals
