Sponda Plc Press release 18 December 2019, 16:00

Christian Hohenthal appointed CEO of Sponda

Christian Hohenthal has been appointed CEO of Sponda, with effect from February 1st 2020. Christian Hohenthal joins from JLL, where he is currently CEO of JLL Finland. JLL is one of the world’s leading real estate advisory businesses, which has provided tremendous support to Blackstone and to Sponda over the past several years.

Christian Hohenthal said: “I am thrilled to join Sponda and its excellent team of dedicated professionals, and to continue our focus on investing meaningfully into the Sponda portfolio and business in the years to come. Together we look forward to realizing our vision for future growth.”

James Seppala, Head of European Real Estate at Blackstone and Chairman of Sponda said: “With the appointment of Christian, we will continue to execute our business plan, focusing on servicing our customers and on the value creation offered by Sponda’s irreplaceable real estate portfolio. We are very pleased that Christian has agreed to lead the business forward, continuing on from his various leadership roles at JLL.”

