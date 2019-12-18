CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power , inventor of the world’s first and only true digital circuit breaker, today unveiled the second generation of its breakthrough technology. The Generation 2 Atom Switch is now UL Listed to UL 489I — the standard listing for solid-state circuit breakers. In May 2019, the Generation 1 Atom Switch was the first of its kind Listed to UL 489I.



The next generation of Atom Power’s technology contains the company’s own proprietary Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Modules, which doubles the performance as compared to the Generation 1 Atom Switch.

Atom Power is the first company to use Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductors in commercially available solid state circuit breakers, and the only company to manufacture SiC semiconductor modules specifically for use in circuit protection. The SiC Power Modules — models SWXFT100CPM and SWXFT50CPM — are UL Recognized to UL 1557.

Innovations of the Generation 2 Atom Switch include:

Increased interrupting rating

Additional firmware capability, including new internal self-diagnostic and enhanced maintenance functions

Significantly-reduced manufacturing time — 10-times faster to assemble than Generation 1

“With the first generation Atom Switch, we introduced the first-ever circuit breaker on the market that completely controls the flow of power via software and solid-state semiconductors. Now, by incorporating semiconductor power modules that we designed and manufactured ourselves, we have taken our technology to the next level,” said Denis Kouroussis, co-founder and CTO of Atom Power. “With enhanced performance capabilities and faster assembly times, our Generation 2 circuit breaker is more accessible than ever and furthers our mission of revolutionizing power management.”

“The vision is to completely transform power distribution to meet our modern energy needs, and to reach a future where energy is fast, safe and intelligently controlled for the first time,” said Ryan Kennedy, CEO, Atom Power. “The Generation 2 circuit breaker marks a new milestone in fulfilling that vision and making intelligent power more accessible and attainable to more people.”

Atom Power’s intelligent product suite includes its digital circuit breakers (Atom Switches), distribution panels (Atom Panels) and software (Atom OS), forming the fastest power distribution system ever, enabling circuit interruption capabilities up to 150,000-amps. A single Atom Switch replaces the need for more than 100 products used in commercial power today and mitigates explosions from electrical faults like never before.

To learn more about Atom Power or pre-order the full product suite, visit atompower.com .

About Atom Power

Atom Power invented the world’s first and only commercial solid state circuit breaker. Designed and manufactured in Charlotte, NC, the Atom Power suite of intelligent products includes a circuit breaker, distribution panel and software that enables complete control and customization of electrical infrastructure for commercial and industrial applications. By transitioning the circuit breaker from mechanical to digital, Atom Power introduced the safest circuit breaker on the market and the fundamental infrastructure for more intelligent power distribution and smarter energy usage. For more information, please visit atompower.com.

