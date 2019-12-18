UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer at Applied, has been recognized as one of the 2019 Top Ten InsurTech Leaders by ACORD. Gathering information from industry stakeholders globally, ACORD evaluated individuals based on vision, execution and impact to identify leaders shaping the future of the industry through insurtech.

“When compiling this year’s list, we wanted to identify insurance professionals responsible for tangible industry outcomes,” said Bill Pieroni, President and CEO, ACORD. “Since joining Applied, Taylor Rhodes has had a material impact across insurance stakeholders.”

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of participating organizations worldwide, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. More information on ACORD’s 2019 Top Ten InsurTech Leaders can be found on www.acord.org/InsurTechLeaders

“It is an honor to be recognized by ACORD as one of our industry’s InsurTech Leaders and be given the opportunity to bring a new technology perspective into an industry that is in the midst of a digital revolution,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This recognition is a reflection of Applied’s commitment to delivering innovation, enabling our customers to drive greater efficiencies and value for their businesses.”

