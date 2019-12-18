TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2019.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.75 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05417
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|December 30, 2019
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2019
|Payable Date:
|January 10, 2020
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
