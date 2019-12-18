TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.75 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05417 Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019 Record Date: December 31, 2019 Payable Date: January 10, 2020





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com