Sage Intacct available in Canada, USA and in Australia is now launched in UK.

Finance is changing. Digital transformation is paramount as big data analytics, cloud-based services and anytime, anywhere access become the enterprise expectation.

Chief financial officers (CFOs) are caught in the middle; as noted by Forbes, 78 percent of UK CFOs predict their stress will rise over the next two years, while financial officers around the world worry over effectively implementing new technologies, maximizing digital benefits to reduce costs and finding the right talent to empower finance functions.

Sage Intacct can help bridge the gap between emerging needs and existing capabilities with data-driven insights and powerful automation. With more than 11,000 clients already leveraging Sage Intacct in the United States, Canada and Australia — including UNICEF Australia — the next step was obvious: Cross the pond to help UK finance teams deliver on digital deployments with cloud-native, fully-integrated support.

What Sets Sage Intacct Apart?

Sage Intacct has earned a reputation as one of the best accounting software solutions on the market — and rightly so. Fully cloud native and flexible, Sage Intacct performs with equal facility as medium sized accounting software, non-profit accounting software or professional accounting software. With powerful core financials, advanced functionality and high-capacity automation, Sage Intacct is accounting software that lets UK companies do more — and do it better.

Key benefits for CFOs include:

By finance, for finance — Sage Intacct got its start as accounting software in Toronto. Designed by finance professionals for finance professionals, Sage cloud accounting tools provide deep, multi-dimensional accounting and comprehensive visibility to empower both real-time decision making and long-term strategic planning.

With UK CFOs now expected to be “visionaries” but many relying on gut instinct rather than hard data, Sage Intacct provides the data-driven, finance-first methodology needed to embrace financial change.

Streamlined integration — Open APIs make it easy for companies to connect with third-party software providers and services — such as Salesforce — to maximize their financial impact. This provides both scope and scale, allowing CFOs to pair existing financial applications with Sage Intacct and then integrate key partner services to extend their total reach.

Reduced TCO — As noted above, cost management is now on CFOs’ radar. With a highly modular structure, Sage Intacct is easy to customize and customers only pay for what they use. Businesses can deploy comprehensive financial solutions, world-class security backups and disaster recovery services — all without breaking the bank.

Enhanced automation — The increasing volume and complexity of financial data demands automated solutions capable of data capture, storage and analysis on-demand. Sage Intacct delivers.

But don’t just take our word for it — Sage Intacct cloud-based accounting software continues to earn both consumer and corporate accolades worldwide.

With a score of 4.63 out of five, Sage Intacct again took top ranking in the Core Financials for the Lower Midsize Enterprises use case in the 2019 Gartner report Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises — the third straight year Sage Intacct account software has earned the highest score.

Sage Intacct also earned two Top Rated awards from TrustRadius in 2019. Based solely on customer feedback, Sage received awards in both Accounting & Budgeting and Enterprise Resource Planning Software. Finally, Sage Intacct was recently named as the first and only preferred provider of US financial applications by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

For Aaron Harris, Chief Technology Officer of Sage, expanding into the world’s fourth major English-speaking market offers benefits for partners across the globe: “The successful internationalisation of Sage Intacct will empower our global customers to accelerate growth, streamline financial processes, and deliver the operational insights needed to scale their business.”

Setting the Stage for Sage Intacct

At IWI Consulting Group , we’re committed to understanding our clients’ needs and expectations to deliver the best software services available. We’re an authorized Sage Intacct accounting software partner in Canada with more than two decades of experience deploying and supporting finance and accounting technologies across the globe.

Sage is proud to offer Sage Intacct to clients in the UK, empower CFOs to meet the emerging challenges of digital-first financial operations and deliver a competitive edge you can measure.

