TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.10 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.89 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.99.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792 Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019 Record Date: December 31, 2019 Payable Date: January 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.dividend15.com

info@quadravest.com