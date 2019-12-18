BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in five G2.com, Inc. (G2) Winter 2020 Grid® Report categories, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2 , the world’s leading business solutions review website.



Auth0 achieved the Leader ranking in five categories: Single Sign On (SSO) , Identity Access Management (IAM) , Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) , Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) , and Privileged Access Management (PAM) . Placement in the grid is based on a thorough review vetting process of reviews from verified users compared to similar products.

“Global companies turn to Auth0 to find a better way to handle identity, and we are dedicated to providing them with the most extensible and powerful — yet simple to set up — solution possible,” said Martin Gontovnikas, VP of Marketing at Auth0. “We are thrilled about our customers’ feedback and G2’s recognition of Auth0 as a Leader in five categories across identity management.”

Since its inception in 2013, Auth0's developer-first approach to identity management has differentiated itself in the market, and attracted a global audience of developer loyalists and customers. With high-velocity growth and more than 9,000 customers worldwide, the company is answering the demand for identity management with a simple, extensible, and powerful solution.



“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

G2 will syndicate user reviews in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy for customers to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Auth0 was recently selected as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program, a unique “white glove” support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth.



Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Auth0) on G2’s Auth0 review page.



