BEAUMONT, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardee Homes Inland Empire announced that Altis, its 55+ master-planned community located between Palm Springs and Los Angeles, has secured nearly 100 new home sales in the first year since opening. The award-winning development has attracted active and sophisticated buyers with its ample accommodations and opportunity, accented by world-class lifestyle amenities and packaged in thoughtful, modern and environmentally-friendly design.



“Time and place are always big factors for active adults when considering a move, but few have experienced a uniquely transformative community like this, one that maximizes personal comfort, social connections and a sense of place,” said Mike Taylor, division president of Pardee Homes Inland Empire. “Combine the space, amenities and affordability advantages of the Inland Empire with interest rates at near historic lows and you see why many people are moving to Beaumont, the third fastest-growing city in California.”1

Altis will ultimately comprise 704 homes across four distinct collections — Vita, Avid, Mira and Elan — all offering fresh designs, energy-efficient features and open, personalized floor plans. Ranging from approximately 1,473 to 3,094 square feet, the single-story homes come with two to three bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths and two-bay garages. Initial move-ins to Pardee Homes’ debut active-adult lifestyle development took place in July.

A major draw at Altis is The VuePoint, a 16,000-square-foot residents’ club and social hub that includes a large pool complex, a world-class amenity with a spa terrace, and ample lounge seating from which to enjoy unobstructed panoramic views of the San Gorgonio Mountain Range. A 4,300-square-foot resort-style pool offers beach entry, solar integrated shade structure and water features, and a 2,100-square-foot lap pool that includes integrated therapy and accessible entry. A water feature tiled with iridescent glass provides the illusion that the elevated spa spills into the play pool below. The VuePoint also includes an outdoor kitchen, BBQ bars, islands with seating and sinks, a fire pit terrace, a 1,200-square-foot Butterfly Shade Structure with an integrated sound system, and a large event lawn.

At Pardee Homes Inland Empire’s new Design Studio, buyers can choose from a wide range of curated home options and upgrades to fully customize their living space indoors and out. Additionally, the comprehensive LivingSmart® program featured in the homes seamlessly blends the design, development, construction and operation of these high-performing homes to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments with lower operating costs.

Altis was recently recognized as a Grand Award winner for Best Age Qualified Community at the 2019 Gold Nugget Awards, the national honor given to those who improve communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development. Pardee Homes first introduced attainably priced homes to Beaumont and the Inland Empire 18 years ago with the critically acclaimed Sundance master-planned community.

For more information on Altis call (951) 291-1365 or check out http://altislife.com/ .

About Pardee Homes® Inland Empire

Pardee Homes Inland Empire designs and builds new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes Inland Empire is accomplished in the planning and development of master-planned communities, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases, and is widely known for its steadfast civic outreach. Pardee Homes Inland Empire won 2018 and 2019 Top Workplaces awards by The Inland News Group and was recognized as 2017 Builder of the Year by the Building Industry Association of Southern California – Riverside County Chapter. Pardee Homes Inland Empire earned three 2019 SoCal Awards by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and BIA of Southern California, a 2019 Nationals℠ Gold award and a 2019 Nationals℠ Silver award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council as well as two 2019 Gold Nugget Grand Awards at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference. The company was a 2019 Gold Award Winner at the Professional Builder Design Awards. Pardee Homes also earned a second place Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award 2019. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Inland Empire, please visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Inland-Empire .

