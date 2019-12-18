SOMERSET, NJ, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: GFTX) thru its Authentic Heroes In, subsidiary has now consummated the agreement with Hall of Fame football player Mr. Warren Sapp to create the most unique fan-wear football jerseys in the market today.

"Authentic Heroes will create a limited-edition series of authenticated commemorative football jerseys containing the original fibers from a meaningful game worn jersey of Warren Sapp’s. Now Warren's fanbase can now own an authenticated and collectible artwork jersey that commemorates his career for a fraction of the price that it would cost at auction and with the confidence in knowing that what they bought is authenticated right down to every fiber in the jersey itself.

Through our patent-pending process we will work with Warren and his team to create a true depiction of his career through the marriage of technology and art. This will start by commissioning a renown artist to render a water color portrait that will be digitally transferred to an on-field quality jersey of which will also list many of Warren Sapp’s records and accomplishments. Warren’s career was stacked with stand-out performances and accomplishments and Authentic Heroes is here to help commemorate them with the most unique fan-wear available today stated Chris Giordano, Authentic’s President and Chairman."



Brandon Chretien President of The CLC Group stated: I feel there will be a special chemistry between Warren, Authentic Heroes and CLC that will create a marketing juggernaut for the future sales of the Warren Sapp Commemorative Series.

Warren Sapp stated: I am beyond excited to be working with Authentic Heroes. They are creating a new space that combines the history of a game-worn jersey with affordability and a true give-back program to benefit the non-profit community and wellbeing of those without.



