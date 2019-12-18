SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leading provider of cloud-native networking software for the multi-cloud enterprise, today announced that Vacasa has deployed Aviatrix’s software across its rapidly expanding cloud enterprise network.

Vacasa, North America’s largest vacation rental management platform, cares for more than 23,000 vacation rentals across 31 U.S. states and 17 international countries. Vacasa’s integrated technology and services platform provides end-to-end vacation rental management solutions to homeowners worldwide. Guests who stay in Vacasa-managed homes have access to local onsite management, professionally cleaned homes, an easy-to-use mobile app and a dedicated 24/7 guest services team.

With the soaring interest in the vacation rental market from homeowners, investors and guests alike, Vacasa has experienced explosive growth. The company acquired Wyndham Vacation Rentals this fall, increasing its portfolio by 9,000 properties. Underscoring its momentum, Vacasa raised $319 million in Series C funding in October 2019 — earning unicorn status at a $1 billion-plus valuation. Vacasa now has more than 5,000 employees worldwide.

Vacasa’s operations are dependent on the cloud. With recent acquisitions, sustained organic growth and a rapidly expanding network, Vacasa’s engineering team needed an enterprise-grade, multi-cloud network solution that standardized specific tools to provide visibility and security. The company set out to find a “cloud-native” solution that would deliver simplicity, agility, security, scale and automation.

After evaluating a range of vendors, Vacasa identified Aviatrix as the option that fulfilled all requirements. The company’s engineering team implemented Aviatrix services to provide visibility across all ingress and egress connectivity for numerous interconnected cloud networks.

“Vacasa is experiencing massive growth and we need a solution that can accommodate our rapidly evolving needs,” said Justin Miyake, DevOps manager at Vacasa. “We need a cloud networking solution that can easily and efficiently scale with our business in an automated manner, and at the same time provide the enterprise security and controls we require. Through our partnership with Aviatrix, we have been able to quickly roll out networking solutions that allow our teams to focus on our core business.”

“Aviatrix cloud-native networking software is loved by both DevOps and traditional IT teams,” said Steve Mullaney, chief executive officer at Aviatrix. “It really is a ‘Tastes Great – Less Filling’ type of situation. Networking in the cloud must provide the simplicity and automation of cloud with the visibility and control that enterprises require. Aviatrix is the only one who can deliver both.”

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is the first and only provider of cloud-native networking software that embraces and extends the native constructs of the public clouds to deliver the simplicity and automation of the cloud with the visibility and control of the enterprise. Legacy data center networking solutions are cloud “naïve” and bring complexity and manual operations of the 90s, while basic networking services and constructs from the cloud providers lack the functionality, visibility and control required by enterprises. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

