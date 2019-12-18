New York, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics will attend and present at the upcoming Biotech Showcase™, which occurs during the annual J.P. Morgan Biotechnology Healthcare Conference.

Date/Time: Monday, January 13, 2020; 10:30 am PST

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom level)

Who: Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune

What: Overview of Intrommune’s Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment for food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergy. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy and is delivered via a fully-functional toothpaste.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though many such foods such as peanuts are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, there are no FDA-approved therapies for any food allergy, an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

The Keiretsu Forum, a global investment community of accredited angel investors, has engaged in a thorough diligence process with Intrommune and has issued a positive report. To access this report, please visit: http://www.intrommune.com/keiretsu-dd

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

