Falls Church, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE, a leading provider of services for the U.S. government and its allies, reports over $1.1 billion in contract wins within its National Security Solutions division for 2019.

“NSS works with a wide range of agencies dedicated to preserving and enhancing our national security,” said NSS President Chico Moline. “These agencies value the capabilities and expertise of PAE and trust us to deliver solutions in support of their critical missions anywhere in the world. We’re especially excited with the growth in our intelligence service segment of our National Security Business unit.”

PAE was recently awarded three mission-critical contracts supporting the intelligence community valued at more than $500 million. PAE will provide operations, maintenance and logistics support on two of the awarded contracts to several mission-critical classified facilities over the next 10 years. The third five-year contract provides security adjudication support and builds on our decades-long partnership with the intelligence community in sensitive mission services.

The intelligence community has a critical need for a capable and trusted contractor workforce that is skilled in a wide range of requirements while also holding appropriate clearances. This demand will only increase as the threat to our nation’s critical infrastructure rises. PAE is uniquely qualified to support these customers across a broad spectrum of mission-critical capabilities. Our experts provide the needed credentials in all aspects of critical infrastructure support, security support services, logistics and inventory management as well as construction security assistance contracts.

PAE proudly serves the intelligence community in challenging environments around the globe. The company continues to build on more than 60 years of providing clients with innovative solutions, mission-focus, agility and industry-leading responsiveness, Moline said.

“We are privileged to be a trusted partner of the intelligence community as well as our other government and commercial clients to support their unique and demanding missions,” he said.

PAE’s growing intelligence community portfolio continues to attract and retain the most talented individuals in the government services industry and is the career destination of choice for many who choose to serve the nation and build careers. To view current openings, visit our Careers page.

