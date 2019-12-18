FMITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- requency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) announces FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc., (Elcom), a subsidiary of Frequency Electronics, Inc., enhances the SPDRO line with improved phase noise.



Breaking Tradition - Silent SPDROs

A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d3155f1-6bda-4196-aa52-e8c41dc35649

Frequency generation, radar, and exciter applications depend on the ruggedized SPDRO series.

MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for shock and vibration.

Size: 2.25" x 2.25”x 0.65”

Elcom's SPDRO's are pushing barriers in commercial and military systems. Utilizing the latest technologies, the miniature SPDRO sources employ a proprietary technique to phase lock a microwave DRO to a 10 MHz crystal reference. The technique utilizes a single loop for reliable phase-lock performance. By using one loop, size, power consumption and cost are minimized.

The SPDROs are deployed in critical EW and ELINT applications. The oscillators are available in multiple bands and ruggedized packages along with extended temperature ranges (-45 to +85 deg C). The SPDROs are deployed in new programs and can be used to replace older obsolete systems in legacy programs to improve performance.

The units offer ultra-low phase noise a built in OCXO option, 15 dbm output power and -80 dB spurious.

13 GHz Performance

A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9183c24c-2c7e-45c0-9d23-16ccec64194f

1 KHz offset -109 dB 10 KHz offset -111 dB

100 KHz offset -127 dB

1 MHz offset -143 dB

10 MHz offset -163 dB Typical Frequencies: SPDRO-3.600

SPDRO-6.950

SPDRO-10.300

SPDRO-14.000

SPDRO-19.500

SPDRO-25.500

SPDRO-31.000

About FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc.

Elcom designs and delivers Advanced Integrated Multifunction Microwave Assemblies, operating at frequencies up to 67 GHz (HF, 6 GHz, 0.5 -18-26.5-40-67 GHz). We provide fast switching speed, low phase noise (jitter), and ultra-wideband solutions for Electronic Warfare, Radar, Electromagnetic Environment Simulator, SIGINT, and emerging 5G wireless applications. Our design approach is based on a combination of MW circuit design and FPGA based proprietary DSP. Telcom products include T/R modules, Up/Down Converters, Receivers, Synthesized Signal Generators, Block Converters, Switchable Filter Banks, and Phase Locked DROs.

We offer COTS and custom products in VPX and VME open system based on the DOD Open System Modular System Approach (OSA). Also, we offer stand-alone ruggedized and hermetically sealed modules. Contact: Sales@fei-elcomtech.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

The Statements in this press release regarding the future constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inability to integrate operations and personnel, actions by significant customers or competitors, general domestic and international economic conditions, consumer spending trends, reliance on key customers, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, competitive factors, new products and technological changes, product prices and raw material costs, dependence upon third-party vendors, competitive developments, changes in manufacturing and transportation costs, the availability of capital, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact information: Stanton Sloane, President, Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

Martin Bloch, Executive Chairman of the Board

TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500

WEBSITE: www.frequencyelectronics.com