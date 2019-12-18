Waterville Valley, NH, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterville Valley Resort is excited to announce a new partnership with Arrive Outdoors, an outdoor clothing and accessory rental company. This will be one of two Arrive Outdoor locations in the Northeast.



Planning for your next winter adventure has never been easier with Arrive Outdoors. Whether you’re traveling from a far away place and simply don’t have the room to pack all your snow gear, or if you’re bringing friends and family that are new to the sport, Waterville Valley Resort and Arrive Outdoors has you covered.

"We're thrilled to partner with Waterville Valley Resort and help provide guests with a phenomenal end-to-end experience. With kids and adult sizes available, we're making it easier than ever to visit Waterville - especially for those traveling from outside of the area," said Rachelle Snyder, CEO, Arrive.

To rent your gear, all you need to do is select your desired outerwear for the time of your trip. Arrive Outdoors will then ship your gear directly to your home or destination before the first day of your rental. After the trip, just return the clothing using the included return label. Arrive Outdoors offers something for all sizes and genders, including men, women, kids, and toddler sizes. Available brands include Arc’teryx, Black Diamond, Helly Hanson, Marmot, The North Face, Oakley, Patagonia and more.

“Waterville Valley Resort is thrilled with this new partnership. Arrive Outdoors will help make the sport more accessible and cost effective for families and people who are new to the sport,” said Matt Hesser, Senior Director of Marketing & Sales.





About Waterville Valley Resort:

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 11 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain nestled in the valley below. Shuttles provide easy access to year-round events, shopping, and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com.

About Arrive Outdoors:

Arrive is an outdoor experience company with a mission to create a world where you can experience the outdoors sustainably and without the need to own outdoor gear. Arrive is transforming the outdoor gear and services market by partnering with premium outdoor brands to provide gear for rent with delivery available anywhere in the contiguous United States. To learn more about Arrive or to rent gear for your next outdoor experience, visit arriveoutdoors.com.

Stacie Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-84311 x 3204 ssullivan@waterville.com