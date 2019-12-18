Atlanta, GA, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitPay, the largest global blockchain payments provider, today announced Eden D. Doniger has joined the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Over her nearly 20 year career, Ms. Doniger has built and transformed Iegal and compliance programs and is an expert in privacy, cybersecurity, litigation, and media law. At BitPay, she is responsible for building and innovating the company’s legal, compliance and government affairs programs, as the company and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole continue to expand.

“BitPay is focused on augmenting its C-Level executive team by adding Eden as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer,” said Stephen Pair, CEO and co-founder of BitPay. “It’s great to have Eden on the team to guide BitPay as we continue to grow as the largest global blockchain payments provider, and as the legal and regulatory landscape in the US and abroad continues to evolve as well."

Ms. Doniger came to BitPay after more than eight years as Assistant General Counsel at Cox Enterprises, a Fortune 100 global company. “I was drawn to BitPay because I find blockchain technology fascinating, and I wanted to build the legal function for a cutting-edge tech company in Atlanta. BitPay hit the mark on both counts,” said Ms. Doniger. “BitPay is disrupting traditional financial technology and has the potential to change global payments, making it easier and faster for companies to transact while reducing costs. I look forward to helping the company grow and expand globally.”

Prior to Cox, Ms. Doniger practiced law at top tier law firms in Atlanta and New York and was an adjunct professor at Georgia State University. She began her legal career as a clerk for a federal district court judge in New Orleans.

Ms. Doniger received her Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law, where she was Editor-in-Chief of the Emory Law Journal. She is a J. William Fulbright Scholar and received her Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, where she studied Slavic Literature and Languages and competed as an NCAA Division I Scholar-Athlete on the women’s squash team. She serves on the board of Hands On Atlanta, the largest non-profit organization in Atlanta serving the community’s civic needs.

BitPay processes over $1 Billion annually in blockchain payments from its global merchants through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum. In addition to payment processing, BitPay offers cross-border and mass payouts for businesses and the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card for consumers to spend cryptocurrency. BitPay leverages the promise blockchain provides as every transaction is verified, recorded and stored on a public, tamper-resistant ledger.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency and fiat, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit. For more information visit https://bitpay.com.

Jan Jahosky BitPay 407-331-4699 jan@bitpay.com