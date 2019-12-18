BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that has formed a partnership with Hagel & Company, a firm that specializes in human resource information systems. Hagel & Company will be a reseller of PDS’ Vista® HCM solution.



“Hagel & Company is a perfect fit for our reseller program,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “They have a strong base of customers throughout the United States and they have a similar philosophy in how their business is run and how they are focused on their clients’ needs first. We look forward to the potential this partnership has to offer.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Frank Hagel, president of Hagel & Company. “We have been very familiar with the PDS Vista solution and believe that it is a robust and comprehensive HCM offering that will provide our clients with the features and functionalities they need to successfully manage their workforce. We believe that being able to offer Vista in the cloud will be of particular interest to our clients.”

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of recruiting, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s end-to-end HCM solution enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personal experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately-held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com .

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

