BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion therapy services, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020. John C. Rademacher, Option Care Health’s President & Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at 4:30 p.m. PT. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com .



About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. (Option Care Health) (NASDAQ: BIOS), is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 6,000 teammates including 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

