Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Seaweeds Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in technological development to cultivate seaweed would reduce labor engagement, growing application of seaweed in biofuel and increasing government expenditure.



Based on the method of harvesting, the market is fragmented into wild harvesting and aquaculture. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into brown seaweeds, red seaweeds, green seaweeds, agar-containing seaweeds, alginate-containing seaweeds, carrageenan-containing seaweeds. By form, the market segmented into powder, liquid and flakes.



Amongst application, the market divided into food, dietary supplements, agriculture, animal feed, textiles, paper, fertilizers and other applications. Food is subdivided into bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products, meat & poultry products and other foods. Other foods are futher sub-segmented into salads, beverages and soups. Other applications are subdivided into cosmetics and personal care, integrated aquaculture, biomass for fuel, pharmaceuticals & medical and wastewater treatment.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Technological Development to Cultivate Seaweed would Reduce Labor Engagement

3.1.2 Growing Application of Seaweed in Biofuel

3.1.3 Increasing Government Expenditure

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Method of Harvesting

4.1 Wild Harvesting

4.2 Aquaculture



5 Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Type

5.1 Brown Seaweeds

5.2 Red Seaweeds

5.3 Green Seaweeds

5.4 Agar-Containing Seaweeds

5.5 Alginate-Containing Seaweeds

5.6 Carrageenan-Containing Seaweeds



6 Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Form

6.1 Powder

6.2 Liquid

6.3 Flakes



7 Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Application

7.1 Food

7.2 Dietary Supplements

7.3 Agriculture

7.4 Animal Feed

7.5 Textiles

7.6 Paper

7.7 Fertilizers

7.8 Other Applications



8 Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Algea AS

10.2 Cargill

10.3 BRANDT

10.4 DowDuPont

10.5 Yan Cheng Hairui Food Co., Ltd.

10.6 Biostadt India Limited

10.7 Seasol International

10.8 FMC BioPolymer AS

10.9 Roullier Group

10.10 Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

10.11 CP Kelco

10.12 Arcadian Seaplants Ltd.

10.13 Gelymar

10.14 Indigrow Ltd.

10.15 Mara Seaweed



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb6qcy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900