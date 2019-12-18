Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Office - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart Office market worldwide is projected to grow by US$33.5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 13%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls will reach a market size of US$840.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Group

Cisco Systems

Crestron Electronics

Enlighted

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lutron Electronics

Philips Lighting B.V.

Schneider Electric S.A.

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Office Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

HVAC Control Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Security Systems (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Energy Management Systems (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Office Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

HVAC Control Systems (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Security Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Energy Management Systems (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls (Product) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Office Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

HVAC Control Systems (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Security Systems (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Energy Management Systems (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls (Product) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



