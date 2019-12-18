Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zero-Trust Security Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Zero-Trust Security Market is poised to grow by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the Expanding Regulations for Data Protection, Information Security, Developing Frequency of Target-Based Cyber attacks and Benefits enterprises with cloud-based solutions offering speed, scalability, and enhanced IT security.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Expanding Regulations for Data Protection and Information Security

3.1.2 Developing Frequency of Target-Based Cyberattacks

3.1.3 Benefits enterprises with cloud-based solutions offering speed, scalability, and enhanced IT security

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Zero-Trust Security Market, By Type

4.1 Network Security

4.2 Endpoint Security

4.3 Data Security

4.4 Zero Trust Security

4.5 Security Policy Management

4.6 Security Analytics

4.7 API Security

4.8 Other types



5 Zero-Trust Security Market, By Deployment

5.1 Cloud

5.2 On-Premise



6 Zero-Trust Security Market, By Organization

6.1 Large Enterprise

6.2 Small Enterprise



7 Zero-Trust Security Market, By End User

7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

7.2 Government and Defense

7.3 Telecom, IT, and IteS

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Retail & E-commerce

7.6 Energy and Power

7.7 Other end users



8 Zero-Trust Security Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Akamai

10.2 Centrify

10.3 Check Point Software Technologies

10.4 Cisco

10.5 Cloudflare

10.6 Cyxtera Technologies

10.7 Forcepoint

10.8 Fortinet

10.9 Google

10.10 IBM

10.11 Illumio

10.12 Microsoft

10.13 Palo Alto Networks

10.14 Pulse Secure

10.15 Sophos Group PLC

10.16 Symantec

10.17 Trend Micro

10.18 VMware



