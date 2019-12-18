Suresnes — December 18, 2019 at 3 pm 30

Competition Authority ruling on Materne

France’s competition authority today released a cartel ruling decision against several companies active in the processed fruit sector that involves retailer branded and catering products from 2010 to 2013.

Materne, among the companies named in the ruling, was issued a fine totaling € 13.585.000.

After learning about the decision, Materne disagrees with the ruling. Accordingly, the company has decided to appeal.

An allowance for the financial impact of the ruling has been made in the Bel Group’s consolidated financial statements.

Attachment