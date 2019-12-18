•  Drilling into Lantern Deposit intersects high-grade mineralization 350 m to 550 m below surface
  > Key Intercepts:
 578 g/t Au over 1.8 m (ETW 0.9 m), incl. 3,430 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m);       
    67.6 g/t Au over 3.1 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 680 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.3 m);       
    17.9 g/t Au over 6.4  m (ETW 5.9 m), incl. 196 g/t Au over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m);       
    13.7 g/t Au over 11.0 m (ETW 6.9 m), incl. 49.2 g/t Au over 1.2 m (ETW 0.8 m); and       
    26.3 g/t Au over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 50.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m (ETW 0.6 m)       
            
•  Drilling down plunge (below 550 m Level) at Lantern returns high-grade mineralization
  > Key Intercepts: 8.8 g/t Au over 7.7 m (ETW 6.2 m);       
    127 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.6 m);       
    28.0 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 2.0 m); and,       
    21.5 g/t Au over 1.7 m (ETW 1.4 m)       
            
•  Drilling at Union Reefs South discovers new gold mineralization
  > Key intercepts: 530 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.2 m);       
    53.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 89.0 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.7);       
    26.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 57.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 0.6 m); and       
    7.0 g/t Au over 5.6 m (ETW 2.9 m), incl. 68.7 g/t Au over 0.4m (ETW 0.2 m)       
            
•  Drilling at Gandy’s Deposit at Pine Creek returns significant gold results in first three holes
  > Key Intercepts: 16.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 36.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m);       
    9.7 g/t Au over 4.1 m (ETW 3.3 m), incl. 26.7 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.6 m);       
    9.1 g/t Au over 3.5 m (ETW 3.2 m), incl. 19.5 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m);       
    14.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 1.2 m); and,       
    5.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m (ETW 7.6 m), incl. 31.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.3 m).       
            
Abbreviations include: g/t Au: grams per tonne gold; m: meters; ETW: estimated true width

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced further exploration success in the Northern Territory, Australia at the Union Reefs project (Millars and Union North deposits), Lantern Deposit and Liberator target near Cosmo, and the Gandy’s Deposit in Pine Creek project area. Results continue to highlight the potential for long-term, profitable mining operations in a historic mining district with over 4.5 million ounces of gold produced over the past four decades. Kirkland Lake Gold owns 100% interests in most of the significant gold deposits.

These results continue to advance the Northern Territory strategy of Kirkland Lake Gold to develop multiple mining centres to feed the central Union Reefs mill. Mining and underground development are underway across the Lantern Deposit at Cosmo. Also, the Company is continuing to advance the permitting of a portal and decline to support an underground exploration program into the Prospect mineralization at Union Reefs.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “The new drill results in the Northern Territory confirm the existence of high-grade mineralization at multiple targets, which supports the potential for long-term, profitable production at our 2.4 million tonne per annum Union Reefs mill. Given the positive results at Lantern and Union Reefs, and new drill programs at Pine Creek and Liberator, we are increasingly confident that we can establish a significant mining centre in the Northern Territory. With continued progress, we could be in a position to resume commercial operations in the Northern Territory as early as late February when we release our December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates. Work is continuing with three underground drills currently working at the Lantern Deposit at Cosmo and mineralization continuing to be processed on a test basis at Union Reefs Mill.”

Lantern Deposit

The reported Lantern drilling includes 47 holes, totaling 12,875 m, since December 31, 2018, targeting the down-plunge extensions of the Indicated Mineral Resources. This drilling is focusing on the next levels of Mineral Reserves below the current mining horizons. Drilling from platforms on the 730 and 850 levels was completed during 2019 primarily focused on the western limb of the Lantern stratigraphy between 350 and 550 meter depths below surface and returned significant intercepts, including:

  • 578 g/t Au over 1.8 m (ETW 0.9 m), incl. 3,430 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m) in Lode 3600 in hole LU730169;
  • 67.6 g/t Au over 3.1 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 680 g/t Au over 0.3m (ETW 0.3 m) in Lode 3600 in hole LU730148;
  • 17.9 g/t Au over 6.4 m (ETW 5.9 m), incl. 196 g/t Au over 0.5m (ETW 0.4 m) in Lode 3500 in hole LU30140;
  • 13.7 g/t Au over 11 m (ETW 6.9 m), incl. 49.2 g/t Au over 1.2m (ETW 0.8m) in Lode 3500 in hole LU730105;
  • 25.5 g/t Au over 1.9 m (ETW 1.8 m), Incl. 126 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in Lode 3500 in hole LU730135;
  • 26.3 g/t Au over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m) in Lode 3600 in hole LU730131; and
  • 9.8 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW 3.9 m), incl. 46.6 g/t Au over 0.4m (ETW 0.3 m) in Lode 3400 in hole LU730144.

These results demonstrate the high-grade potential of the Lantern mineralization beyond the current mining horizon. High-grade mineralization is mainly related to quartz veins, some of which occur at high angles to the overall broadly stratigraphic trend of the deposit. However, the deposit has significant local scale variation evident in underground development exposures.

Further to the above reported drilling, diamond drilling also continued to define the down plunge potential of the Lantern deposit from deep within the Cosmo Mine Development during 2017, and the dedicated diamond drilling platform on the 610RL established in 2018.  The reported exploration drilling conducted since the December 31, 2016 Lantern Mineral Resource, includes 50 holes totaling 23,472 m targeting the extension of mineralization below the 610RL and north of the 1550mN.

Highlights of the drilling include the significant intercepts below:

  • 8.8 g/t Au over 7.7 m (ETW 6.2 m) in lode 3600 in hole LU64009;
  • 127 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.6 m) in lode 3600 in hole LU61026;
  • 28.0 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 2.0 m) in lode 3701 in hole LU61019A;
  • 21.6 g/t Au over 2.5 m (ETW 1.0 m) in lode 3701 in hole LU64011; and,
  • 21.5 g/t Au over 1.7 m (ETW 1.4 m) in lode 3729 in hole LU64005.

The drilling results highlight significant potential of the Lantern Deposit at depth.  Mineralization occurs in close association with a sedimentary dolomitic unit, thought to be an altered carbonaceous shale, which provides an impermeable layer and geochemical reaction site to deposit mineralization (lodes 3600 & 3701).  A secondary deposition style has also been identified at depth, with a region of structural interaction between the F8 Fault and the folded Lantern stratigraphy in the Howley anticline (lodes 3700 & 3729). Exploration drilling continues at the Lantern Deposit, with three diamond drills targeting mineral resource conversion and down-plunge extension of resources.

Liberator Prospect

Drilling has been completed at Liberator prospect, located approximately 1.0 kilometre (km) to the south of the Lantern Deposit, where the Cosmo-Howley anticline continues to fold the Lower Koolpin Formation metasediments. These rocks are stratigraphically lower than the Lantern metasediments, and host brittle structures and quartz veining similar to those found at the Lantern Deposit. The mineralized zone occurs across the boundary of the Cosmo Mineral Lease (MLN993) and 100% KL-owned exploration license and was identified during a detailed regional review of the geological and mineralogical setting of the Cosmo mine, along with a review of historical drilling in the area.

The Liberator Dolerite is situated stratigraphically lower than the Zamu and Phantom Dolerite units, which crop out in the Cosmo and Phantom pits, respectively. These units are folded within the regional scale Howley Anticline which at Cosmo to Liberator plunges north approximately 50o, and is commonly offset by regional S-SE to N-NW shears and faults The Liberator host rocks occur between the Liberator Dolerite and the Phantom Dolerite, and consist of repeating and banded, metamorphosed, mudstone and siltstone sedimentary sequences with common quartz carbonate and quart-sulfide veining throughout the units including the Liberator deposit itself.

Nine diamond drill holes were drilled at Liberator for 4,154 m, with assay results still pending. During geological logging of hole LIBDD0001 visible-gold was noted in carbonate fracture filled vein-breccia, similar to a vein style within the Cosmo mineralization. The drill program has intersected numerous quartz veins with high pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite contents up to 60 % of some veins, across downhole lengths up to 10 m (no ETW).  Surface diamond drilling comprises four cross-sections covering a 500 m strike across the Liberator target to depths averaging 400 m from surface.

Results from the drilling are expected during early 2020, with follow up work dependent on the success of the results.

Exploration at Union Reefs

Surface exploration diamond drilling is proceeding at Union Reefs, where up to two drills were active during 2019. Due to the significance of the Union Reefs project and the proximity to the Pine Creek project area, a regional exploration office and new core logging and processing shed were set up at the Union Reefs facility.

The gold deposits at Union Reefs are hosted on two lines of lode, the Union Line to the west and the Lady Alice line to the east, both lines have had significant historical open-pit mining activities which extend over 3.6 km in length.  Each line is dominated by quartz-sulfide veins that occur within a Proterozoic turbiditic sequence composed of interbedded greywackes and siltstones. The sequence is folded into a series of anticlines with smaller scale parasitic folds on their limbs. The gold-bearing veins are present as vertical linear sheets oriented along the center of folds, which have an approximate NNE-SSW axial plane direction. Large-scale veining occurs in the mineralized zones and is typified by 0.3 m to ≥1 m quartz veins containing sulfides (such as pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena and sphalerite), and have margins of moderate to intense chlorite and sericite alteration. The quartz veins commonly host visible-gold.

Drilling during 2019 comprised of 53 diamond drill holes for 24,539m and focused on the Millars deposit, on the southern portion of the Union Reefs Mineral Lease (MLN1109). Drilling is also underway at the Union North deposit, which is approximately 150 m along-strike from the Prospect Mineral Reserves. The Millars mineralization is located within the Lady Alice mineralized corridor with Prospect located further to the north on the Union Line (see Figure 9). The Millars mineralization is similar to that identified in Prospect deposit with narrow higher-grade intercepts related to quartz veining.

Some of the more significant Millars intercepts include:

  • 7.0 g/t Au over 5.6 m (ETW 2.9 m) ), incl. 68.7 g/t Au over 0.4m (ETW 0.2 m)  in lode 200 in hole URSDD0042;
  • 26.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 57.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 0.6 m) in lode 300 in hole URSDD0022;
  • 530 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.2 m) in lode 610 in hole URSDD0070;
  • 17.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 1.5 m), incl. 113 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m) in lode 910 in hole URSDD0037; and,
  • 53.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 89.0 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.5 m) in lode 910 in hole URSDD0074.

Exploration drilling at Union Reefs is planned to continue into 2020 at the Millars deposit to potentially define sufficient Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves to support an expanded mine plan. There is potential for a second decline to be constructed to access the Millars Deposit, which is approximately 2.0 km from the Union Reefs Mill.

An EIA was submitted for the Union Reefs North decline that will be used to access the Prospect Mineral Reserves with a potential commencement date of mid-2020, pending statutory approvals. The EIA covers the first two years of mining focusing on the Mineral Reserves of 276,000 tonnes @ 4.4 g/t Au for 39,200 ounces (see NI 43-101 technical report on the NT Operations effective December 31, 2016 and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2017).

The Prospect decline will be the first foray into underground mining on the Union Reefs site, which has a historic mining production of approximately 1.0 million ounces from open-pit mining. Previously reported deep diamond drilling at the Prospect Deposit (see KL press release dated April 30, 2018) has intersected high-grade mineralization approximately 1,000 m below surface with an intercept of 95.0 g/t Au over 1.1 m (ETW 1.0 m), including 161 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.5 m) in hole URNDD0097. This highlights the potential for significant depth projections of mineralization below the current Mineral Reserve base.

The Union Reefs deposits all remain open at depth, and there continues to be a significant portion of the site’s strike length that hasn’t been tested outside of an open-pit style exploration target.

Exploration at Pine Creek

The Pine Creek project area, adjacent to the small but regionally significant town of Pine Creek, is approximately 60 km to the southeast of the Cosmo, and 15 km to the south of the Union Reefs Mill.  The area has eight Mineral Resource areas centered about a series of historical open pits mined in the 1980’s to mid-1990’s which the company believes has potential to increase Mineral Resources at depth beneath the existing open pits, especially the shallower Gandy’s North deposit.

The gold mineralization at Pine Creek is hosted in quartz-sulfide veins following an umbrella-shaped ‘saddle reef’ model where the gold bearing veins are located along bedding slip planes at the center of folds hinges.  The folding and faulting in Pine Creek is oriented in a NNE-SSW direction, with occasional cross-cutting NW-SE orientated structures which offset stratigraphy and fold hinges. The mineralized bedding slip veins are hosted between interbedded massive greywackes and siltstones. Smaller scale strike slip faulting appears to utilize axial planer weaknesses to accommodate further N-S regional shortening within the Pine Creek deposits.  These smaller scale structures appear to allow the propagation of mineralizing fluids up the anticline hinge creating the umbrella shape often described in historic reporting.

Exploration drilling commenced in Q2-2019 at Gandy’s North deposit with the two holes totaling 514 m completed in May.  This drilling targeted potential down-plunge high-grade gold mineralization at Gandy’s North deposit as part of the company’s strategy to develop the Pine Creek project area to supply feed to the Union Reefs mill.

The significant intercepts reported for the preliminary Gandy’s North holes are:

  • 9.7 g/t Au over 4.1 m (ETW 3.3 m), incl. 26.7 g/t Au over 0.7m (ETW 0.6 m) in Lode 100 in hole PCGDD0001;
  • 16.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 36.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m) in Lode 100 in hole PCGDD0002;
  • 9.1 g/t Au over 3.5 m (ETW 3.2 m), incl. 19.5 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m) in Lode 100 in hole PCGDD0002;
  • 5.6 g/t Au over 2.9 m (ETW 2.7 m), incl. 15.4 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.7 m) in Lode 200 in hole PCGDD002; and
  • 14.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 1.2 m) in Lode 300 in hole PCGDD002.

Both holes intersected the main Gandy’s North mineralized structure and returned encouraging drilling results, with further 11 diamond drill holes of a further 3,539m of diamond drilling completed between September and November 2019, with final results pending.

Significant results from the first 2 holes of the second round of drilling include:

  • 5.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m (ETW 7.6 m) incl. 31.7 g/t Au over 0.3m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole PCGDD0003; and,
  • 2.3 g/t Au over 2.4 m (ETW 2.1 m) in lode 300 in h ole PCGDD004

The grades and widths of mineralization noted in the results above highlight the potential for a significant gold­­­ grades and scale of mining area. Drilling will continue in 2020, after the wet season, to test the down-plunge potential for the Gandy’s North deposit as well as testing for the underground potential below the Gandy’s South open pit.

2020 Exploration plans for the Northern Territory

Currently plans for 2020 include drilling at the Cosmo project area within the Lantern deposit as well as drilling within the Union Reefs projects around Union North and Millars in the South. There will also be programs completed at the Pine Creek project area with focus on the Gandy’s deposits. Attention will remain on these three project areas as a more detailed Life of Mine Plan is developed for the Northern Territory to fulfil the strategy of filling the Union Reefs mill with the highest-grade available.

To view a PDF of the figures as referenced in this News Release, visit the links below.

Qualified Person

Owen Greenberger, MAIG, Exploration Manager, Northern Territory Operations, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this News Release.

Drilling and Assay QAQC

Kirkland Lake Gold has in place quality-control systems to ensure best practice in drilling, sampling and analysis of drill core. All drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Leica Total Stations instrument and diamond drill hole down hole deviations are measured using a down-hole gyro instrument.

All reported drill intercepts are from NQ2 or HQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core was either full-core sampled or cut longitudinally in half with a diamond saw, whereupon one-half of the drill core was assayed and the other half retained for reference. Drill core sample lengths are between 0.15 m and 1.4 m in length as determined from logging of sulfide and visible gold and conforming to lithological and alteration boundaries.

Assays are based on 25 gram charge fire assay. Reported intercepts are calculated based on mineralization envelopes using an approximate 2 g/t Au outer boundary, within which there is a maximum 2 m internal dilution. The minimum intercept width is 0.3 m. No upper gold grade cap is applied to the reporting of the drilling results.

Drill samples are routinely assayed at North Australian Laboratories Pty Ltd (independent laboratory in Pine Creek, Northern Territory) or Intertek Australia Pty Ltd (independent laboratory in Darwin, East Arm, Northern Territory). Site audits and reviews of the laboratories are conducted from time to time as well as routine assessment of intra-laboratory analyzes to ensure quality of reported results. Both laboratories operate under contract to Kirkland Lake Gold.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 723,701 ounces in 2018 and is on track to achieve significant production growth in 2019, to  950,000 – 1,000,000 ounces. The production profile of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.klgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, costs and expenditures, changes in mineral resources and conversion of mineral resources to proven and probable reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future exploration potential, project economics, timing and scope of future exploration, anticipated costs and expenditures, changes in mineral resources and conversion of mineral resources to proven and probable reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable reserves.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, among others, risks related to international operations, risks related to obtaining the permits required to carry out planned exploration or development work, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of gold, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Information Form and other disclosures of "Risk Factors" by the Company and its predecessors, available on SEDAR.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource and reserve estimates included in this news release or documents referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act.

In addition, the terms "Mineral Resource", "measured Mineral Resource", "indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource exists, will ever be converted into a Mineral Reserve or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

Table 1: Drill Assay Intercepts for Northern Territory Exploration 

Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Downhole Interval
(m)		Estimated True Width
(m)		Gold Grade
(g/t Au)		Geological Structure
Lantern Deposit: Emerging Domain Intercepts for Lode 3400
LU73010085.6186.470.860.81.53400
LU730101151.00152.001.00.40.23400
LU73010364.9066.001.11.00.63400
LU73010483.0086.003.02.10.43400
LU730105111.00113.002.01.00.53400
LU730106162.80164.001.20.61.03400
LU730113102.00105.003.02.52.93400
LU73011485.0087.002.01.90.63400
LU73011594.6095.400.80.72.13400
LU73012587.2092.004.84.43.63400
LU73012691.9093.001.10.90.83400
LU730127108.00109.001.00.80.73400
LU730128133.00134.001.00.52.73400
LU73012967.0068.201.21.20.93400
LU73013087.0088.001.00.90.23400
LU730131111.00119.808.82.94.53400
Including115.00116.101.10.411.43400
LU730132161.30168.006.73.96.83400
Including165.00166.041.040.621.23400
LU73013396.0097.001.00.80.43400
LU73013486.0087.701.71.65.33400
LU73013582.4583.501.051.01.13400
LU730136103.00103.800.80.60.83400
LU730137120.70121.300.60.31.83400
LU73013978.3081.002.72.61.83400
LU73014076.2077.501.31.20.43400
LU730141124.00126.002.00.70.33400
LU73014381.2082.501.31.14.03400
LU73014493.1099.406.33.99.83400
Including99.0099.400.40.346.63400
LU730145134.20147.7013.55.42.53400
LU73014771.5073.752.251.90.33400
LU73014872.7075.002.31.80.33400
LU73015487.0089.002.01.80.53400
LU73015591.0092.301.31.20.93400
LU730156108.30111.252.952.03.43400
LU73016382.8086.003.22.95.23400
LU73016491.6094.502.91.90.93400
LU730165123.00124.701.70.80.33400
LU73016889.8092.302.52.00.043400
LU730169110.90115.004.12.43.93400
LU730183119.86122.893.031.83.93400
LU730184113.00114.001.00.60.013400
LU73019120.0021.001.00.41.73400
LU7309973.8076.002.22.25.83400
LU85008A107.10108.401.30.72.83400
LU8501099.00100.001.00.99.23400
LU85011108.00113.005.03.84.83400
LU85017116.50127.1010.66.21.43400
Lantern Deposit: Emerging Domain Intercepts for Lode 3500
LU730100100.00102.002.01.53.03500
LU73010390.8092.001.21.14.63500
LU730104106.00107.001.00.72.83500
LU730105119.00130.00116.913.73500
Including122.80124.001.20.829.33500
Including128.00128.501.20.849.23500
LU730113116.70117.050.350.32.03500
LU73011493.0094.001.00.90.83500
LU73011598.50102.854.353.73.53500
LU73012595.6597.201.551.52.23500
LU730126101.00102.001.00.92.23500
LU730127121.00123.002.01.52.23500
LU73012983.0084.001.01.02.63500
LU73013098.6099.300.70.60.43500
LU730131138.00140.002.00.90.43500
LU730133117.60119.201.61.22.73500
LU73013494.0095.001.00.90.13500
LU73013592.4094.301.91.825.53500
Including93.9594.300.350.31263500
LU730136116.00118.002.01.33.63500
LU730137150.00151.001.00.61.83500
LU73013992.0093.001.00.80.43500
LU73014084.7091.106.45.917.93500
Including88.0088.450.450.41963500
LU730141148.10152.704.62.60.63500
LU73014391.8092.700.90.80.33500
LU730144106.00107.001.00.50.23500
LU730145158.00160.002.01.10.23500
LU73014778.0081.153.152.82.03500
LU73014896.3097.601.31.13.13500
LU73015496.8899.212.332.211.13500
Including97.9499.211.271.218.43500
LU73015598.6598.950.30.31.83500
LU730156130.00130.360.360.34.23500
LU730163108.00109.301.31.20.73500
LU730164117.00119.052.051.50.23500
LU730165147.35151.153.82.63.43500
LU730168115.00116.101.10.80.53500
LU730169135.00137.002.01.30.43500
LU730184119.00120.001.00.70.013500
LU730184126.00126.700.70.50.013500
LU7309980.8082.802.01.912.93500
Including82.0082.800.80.818.13500
LU85008A121.00122.801.81.18.33500
LU85010115.60117.001.41.30.63500
LU85011128.65129.300.650.523.13500
Including128.65128.950.30.349.43500
LU85017132.70134.852.151.40.013500
Lantern Deposit: Emerging Domain Intercepts for Lode 3600
LU730100111.00113.002.01.70.13600
LU730103109.00110.001.00.90.73600
LU730104128.00131.293.292.61.23600
LU730105154.00154.940.940.72.43600
LU730113126.50127.501.00.81.53600
LU730114101.00102.401.41.31.73600
LU730115114.90115.400.50.410.53600
LU730126118.00121.003.02.42.63600
LU730127142.00143.001.00.61.93600
LU730129101.10105.003.93.82.23600
LU730130119.00120.001.00.80.33600
LU730131154.00156.152.151.426.33600
Including154.00155.001.00.650.73600
LU730133127.00129.002.01.40.63600
LU730134104.10109.004.94.60.63600
LU730135105.00106.001.01.00.23600
LU730136135.00139.604.64.46.53600
Including139.00139.600.60.624.13600
LU730137174.90177.602.71.910.13600
Including174.90175.300.40.351.93600
LU73013995.7097.001.31.34.73600
LU730140101.90104.002.12.00.13600
LU730141158.00161.803.82.62.43600
LU730143106.50107.000.50.50.13600
LU730144131.25132.851.61.00.83600
LU730145172.00174.002.00.91.23600
LU730148114.40117.503.12.867.63600
Including114.40114.700.30.36803600
LU730154104.00105.001.00.90.13600
LU730155107.70109.001.31.24.53600
LU730156146.80147.500.70.60.23600
LU730163127.40129.251.851.62.33600
LU730164135.05137.001.951.30.013600
LU730165167.00167.800.80.40.83600
LU730168142.50143.000.50.30.23600
LU730169161.30163.101.80.95783600
Including162.80163.100.30.13,4303600
LU730184140.10142.001.91.85.33600
LU7309997.0097.900.90.90.43600
LU85007117.40119.001.61.00.73600
LU85008A138.00144.006.03.40.43600
LU85010124.30125.000.70.60.43600
LU85011139.70141.001.31.03.63600
LU85017150.20151.201.00.60.13600
Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3600
LU58503422.80427.004.22.63.03600
LU60001574.30581.006.71.22.23600
LU61009117.00134.0017.04.76.43600
Including133.00134.001.00.385.53600
LU610102169.00170.451.51.32.83600
LU610106125.40129.504.14.14.13600
LU610107125.60127.552.01.95.33600
LU610108134.60137.002.41.92.93600
LU610109155.70156.600.90.39.43600
LU610109133.00134.001.00.80.13600
LU61011362.0063.001.00.80.13600
LU61011A61.8064.903.12.85.73600
LU6101295.00118.7523.88.83.03600
LU61013119.00127.008.07.24.93600
LU6101371.0076.005.03.53.43600
LU61013565.0069.004.02.90.53600
LU61019A153.00153.600.60.69.93600
LU61020162.00163.001.00.91.43600
LU61024158.90159.700.80.53.93600
LU61025139.00142.003.03.08.53600
LU61025127.00130.003.03.02.03600
LU61026142.00144.002.01.93.33600
LU61027187.60191.003.42.74.03600
LU61028159.00161.002.01.84.53600
LU61029130.30134.304.03.83.53600
LU61029164.00167.003.02.61.43600
LU61030143.00144.001.00.91.93600
LU61041219.85221.001.20.80.53600
LU61043155.00156.001.00.80.13600
LU61043172.35174.001.71.44.43600
LU61044144.55150.005.54.94.43600
LU61045161.35163.001.71.11.53600
LU61046188.00189.001.00.71.33600
LU61047181.00183.002.01.32.13600
LU61048223.00225.102.11.30.73600
LU61051149.70151.852.22.00.53600
LU61052149.00149.700.70.70.93600
LU61052128.00129.001.01.00.13600
LU61053129.20132.503.33.22.83600
LU61053147.00149.802.82.60.73600
LU630019150.15151.000.90.41.03600
LU630041154.10159.805.73.04.33600
LU63007120.20120.900.70.41.33600
LU63008312.00316.304.32.01.93600
LU63009367.00368.001.00.43.43600
LU64001299.80308.608.84.34.93600
LU64003162.20165.503.31.51.83600
LU64007369.00386.0017.03.00.33600
LU64008200.00204.004.01.40.03600
LU64009194.20201.907.76.28.83600
LU64011224.00228.004.00.630.73600
Including224.00225.001.00.11053600
Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3601
LU6100798.30101.002.71.56.03601
LU61008136.00139.954.01.73.33601
LU61009204.00210.006.01.61.93601
LU610102110.00111.401.41.21.23601
LU610102159.20160.501.31.11.13601
LU610106113.80114.751.00.90.93601
LU610107108.55109.751.21.20.53601
LU610108108.50109.200.70.62.43601
LU610109107.30108.301.00.90.63601
LU610113142.70146.403.72.74.23601
LU610113109.00110.901.91.30.33601
LU61011A122.50124.401.91.20.33601
LU61011A182.00183.001.00.50.13601
LU61012155.00157.452.51.51.23601
LU610129112.50113.000.50.30.33601
LU61013156.00157.001.00.81.63601
LU610135144.90146.001.10.60.23601
LU61019A140.00142.002.02.028.03601
LU61020136.00137.001.00.90.33601
LU61024121.50122.701.21.10.43601
LU61025104.00105.001.01.00.33601
LU61026124.50129.004.54.24.83601
LU61027161.00162.001.00.83.33601
LU61027114.00115.001.00.80.13601
LU61028111.65113.001.41.214.53601
LU61028151.00153.002.01.82.93601
LU61029116.70117.901.21.10.03601
LU61030128.10129.201.11.02.33601
LU61044136.35137.000.70.50.73601
LU61045150.00151.001.00.80.23601
LU61046122.55125.302.82.23.53601
LU61046162.00163.651.71.10.43601
LU61047170.00171.001.00.79.03601
LU61048138.25139.751.51.02.23601
LU61048196.20197.000.80.44.73601
LU61051104.40106.301.91.83.33601
LU61052134.50135.300.80.81.73601
LU61052108.00109.001.00.70.23601
LU61053108.00109.001.01.00.53601
LU630019217.00218.001.00.81.53601
LU630041209.00210.101.10.81.33601
LU63007187.00190.003.01.72.93601
LU63008346.00347.201.20.60.13601
LU64001251.30253.101.81.01.23601
LU64003130.00137.007.03.95.13601
LU64005116.60117.500.90.86.33601
LU64006119.10121.702.62.10.73601
LU64007241.70249.007.32.34.43601
LU64008156.00157.701.71.10.43601
LU64009146.70147.500.80.51.93601
LU64011159.30161.802.51.021.63601
including160.20160.800.60.284.73601
Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3609
LU60001555.75563.007.31.76.03609
LU60002501.75513.0011.32.73.73609
LU61007120.00122.002.01.11.83609
LU61008153.00155.752.81.41.53609
LU61009243.10246.703.60.72.73609
LU610102103.00104.001.00.90.73609
LU610102138.70140.001.31.00.23609
LU61010697.4098.901.51.51.63609
LU61010799.15100.151.01.00.13609
LU610108102.00103.001.01.00.13609
LU61010998.50100.001.51.51.53609
LU610113155.60157.101.51.12.93609
LU610113126.00127.501.51.41.83609
LU61011A198.00199.101.10.61.03609
LU61011A138.00140.002.01.30.23609
LU61012190.00191.151.20.60.23609
LU610129142.00142.600.60.43.63609
LU61013169.00171.102.11.49.13609
LU610135162.00172.0010.02.54.23609
LU61020124.00125.001.01.01.13609
LU61024111.00112.001.00.90.23609
LU6102597.1098.000.90.92.73609
LU61026106.00107.301.31.30.63609
LU61027140.00144.004.03.12.93609
LU61027106.60107.200.60.50.23609
LU61028101.00102.001.00.93.93609
LU61028133.00134.001.00.90.33609
LU61029104.70106.001.31.21.43609
LU61030104.00106.002.01.90.13609
LU61044119.00120.001.00.80.43609
LU61045132.50134.201.71.20.03609
LU61046153.40153.800.40.34.73609
LU61046107.00108.001.00.80.23609
LU61047112.85114.001.20.95.93609
LU61048171.00173.002.01.00.73609
LU61048126.60127.851.30.80.33609
LU6105195.5096.701.21.26.83609
LU6105293.1595.001.91.83.23609
LU6105398.30100.001.71.72.13609
LU630019231.50232.200.70.50.73609
LU630041219.80221.001.20.90.23609
LU63007201.50202.300.80.51.73609
LU63008361.25362.701.50.70.63609
LU64001230.70233.002.31.30.63609
LU64003122.00125.003.02.010.53609
LU6400599.30101.001.71.421.53609
LU6400685.8091.806.05.33.93609
LU64007147.00158.0011.03.51.73609
LU64008125.10131.606.52.75.83609
LU64009107.00110.003.02.24.23609
LU64011120.90131.0010.14.44.83609
Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3700
LU60001494.00497.003.01.00.13700
LU60002451.00451.600.60.10.33700
LU61007136.50141.955.53.34.63700
LU61008168.20172.904.71.86.53700
LU61009258.00259.001.00.40.73700
LU610102131.00132.001.00.80.83700
LU61010291.0091.600.60.51.13700
LU61010686.0087.601.61.60.23700
LU61010788.3589.100.80.70.13700
LU61010889.0090.001.00.90.13700
LU61010986.0087.001.01.00.03700
LU610113179.40180.200.80.60.13700
LU61011A146.60161.0014.48.42.63700
LU61011A210.10210.800.70.51.33700
LU61012225.00228.603.61.53.93700
LU610129157.60159.001.40.84.03700
LU61013184.30184.900.60.40.13700
LU610135176.30182.256.02.72.73700
LU61020104.00106.002.01.90.93700
LU6102497.5098.501.00.82.53700
LU6102586.4087.100.70.70.23700
LU6102688.0088.600.60.61273700
LU61027132.00133.001.00.73.43700
LU6102793.0094.001.00.81.03700
LU6102887.9589.001.10.91.63700
LU6102995.0095.400.40.42.13700
LU6103093.2094.401.21.00.63700
LU61041192.50194.001.51.01.23700
LU6104399.50101.001.51.30.23700
LU61044113.00114.051.10.90.43700
LU61045124.00125.001.00.72.63700
LU61046135.00137.002.01.50.93700
LU6104698.3099.000.70.51.93700
LU61047102.00102.850.90.60.23700
LU61048116.95118.001.10.60.43700
LU61048156.50158.001.50.80.13700
LU61050216.50229.0012.56.80.43700
LU61050261.00268.007.03.80.23700
LU6105183.0083.700.70.70.13700
LU6105283.7084.300.60.60.73700
LU6105383.9085.001.11.10.53700
LU630019246.30249.102.82.22.83700
LU63007215.00217.502.52.24.63700
LU63008372.00376.304.32.19.83700
LU63009392.00395.203.21.91.13700
LU64001179.40181.101.71.06.73700
LU6400398.80104.305.53.43.63700
LU6400577.0078.201.21.00.33700
LU6400664.0065.301.31.11.13700
LU64007143.00145.002.00.63.03700
LU64008107.40113.005.62.61.83700
LU6400995.0096.001.00.81.33700
LU64011109.10113.003.91.75.43700
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 100
URSDD0021160.80162.401.60.50.0100
URSDD0022148.30150.001.70.85.1100
URSDD0023173.80175.852.11.13.8100
URSDD0024166.35170.003.72.30.6100
URSDD0025138.30139.100.80.35.3100
URSDD0026135.90138.302.41.52.8100
URSDD0028441.00449.008.05.70.0100
URSDD0030A533.00534.201.21.015.2100
URSDD0032866.30866.600.30.39.4100
URSDD0033457.45461.704.33.00.1100
URSDD0035228.50231.102.60.90.0100
URSDD0036444.20448.204.00.70.2100
URSDD0038287.60293.005.40.80.0100
URSDD0039214.30219.405.12.20.1100
URSDD0041249.40256.557.22.90.0100
URSDD0042297.20300.002.81.00.0100
URSDD0043196.00201.805.81.70.0100
URSDD0044256.60261.254.71.90.0100
URSDD0045193.90196.352.51.02.1100
URSDD0046240.60241.100.50.25.5100
URSDD0047287.00287.650.70.30.2100
URSDD0057A216.50217.501.00.310.4100
URSDD0059172.10173.101.00.53.3100
URSDD0060173.30174.801.50.710.4100
URSDD0061269.80271.151.40.42.0100
URSDD0063151.00152.001.00.52.0100
URSDD0064195.05198.603.61.63.0100
URSDD0065278.25282.354.11.52.5100
URSDD0066178.40179.501.10.711.1100
URSDD0067214.40217.002.61.10.0100
URSDD0068232.00233.501.50.73.3100
URSDD0069272.00275.003.01.30.1100
URSDD0070339.00348.209.23.30.1100
URSDD0072230.40231.000.60.26.0100
URSDD0073253.00256.003.01.41.7100
URSDD0074313.00314.001.00.30.2100
URSDD0075187.50189.001.50.95.3100
URSDD0076A222.25224.752.51.00.0100
URSDD0077275.00276.601.60.65.0100
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 200
URSDD0021208.20208.650.50.21.3200
URSDD0022181.00182.001.00.50.3200
URSDD0023241.00245.704.71.81.5200
URSDD0024230.10230.700.60.48.6200
URSDD0026250.90251.300.40.30.1200
URSDD0027420.00422.002.01.12.1200
URSDD0028366.20366.600.40.30.9200
URSDD0029547.00547.600.60.260.4200
URSDD0033280.40281.851.50.98.5200
URSDD0035315.80318.302.50.80.6200
URSDD0037280.40282.802.40.54.3200
URSDD0038405.20406.301.10.30.8200
URSDD0039350.60353.452.91.34.7200
URSDD0041361.80364.202.41.04.2200
URSDD0042405.00410.605.62.97.0200
Including406.90407.300.40.268.7200
URSDD0043301.60304.603.01.43.1200
URSDD0044407.05408.351.30.75.9200
URSDD0046394.10394.450.40.10.0200
URSDD0052308.95310.051.10.71.4200
URSDD0053339.40341.702.31.33.7200
URSDD0055A290.55291.100.60.35.7200
URSDD0057A520.50521.701.20.65.9200
URSDD0059413.00418.755.83.33.9200
URSDD0060367.00369.302.31.33.1200
URSDD0061537.00537.700.70.40.6200
URSDD0063301.40302.000.60.40.2200
URSDD0064360.20363.002.81.50.1200
URSDD0066247.30250.002.71.40.1200
URSDD0068443.50444.501.00.59.4200
URSDD0069531.50533.001.50.63.1200
URSDD0070633.40637.003.61.39.7200
URSDD0075383.10383.600.50.43.4200
URSDD0077511.50512.300.80.40.2200
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 300
URSDD0021173.00175.002.00.90.1300
URSDD0022158.00161.003.01.426.3300
Including159.70161.001.30.657.4300
URSDD0023182.00183.401.40.717.7300
URSDD0025177.30180.803.52.58.1300
URSDD0026176.00176.300.30.212.1300
URSDD0033375.80378.002.21.55.0300
URSDD0037212.20219.006.82.30.2300
URSDD0039243.00245.702.71.00.9300
URSDD0043221.50222.701.20.62.9300
URSDD0044289.00300.0011.03.70.4300
URSDD0045221.65225.003.41.97.6300
URSDD0046274.40274.900.50.211.9300
URSDD0047342.00343.001.00.32.1300
URSDD0056573.70575.151.50.413.0300
URSDD0058393.60394.701.10.62.4300
URSDD0059297.30297.700.40.36.5300
URSDD0060246.60247.000.40.315.1300
URSDD0061330.00331.001.00.511.5300
URSDD0063212.80213.500.70.52.2300
URSDD0065341.80342.650.90.313.0300
URSDD0066186.00186.951.00.52.1300
URSDD0067239.00240.001.00.44.5300
URSDD0068290.20291.050.90.50.8300
URSDD0069332.00333.201.20.50.6300
URSDD0070392.70393.500.80.41.8300
URSDD0072292.00293.501.50.95.2300
URSDD0073310.25311.901.70.79.8300
URSDD0074388.00391.003.01.10.6300
URSDD0076A266.00267.901.91.210.4300
URSDD0077297.80298.100.30.25.0300
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 400
URSDD0057A241.00243.302.31.15.6400
URSDD0059213.85215.802.01.32.4400
URSDD0060184.55186.201.71.16.0400
URSDD0075196.40198.201.81.010.0400
URSDD0076A239.30242.052.81.03.4400
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 500
URSDD0024211.00212.001.00.64.4500
URSDD0025244.50245.501.00.70.1500
URSDD0027455.25459.003.82.02.1500
URSDD0028406.10407.000.90.61.8500
URSDD0041308.90310.251.40.65.5500
URSDD0042355.00356.601.60.70.9500
URSDD0043295.30296.851.60.92.0500
URSDD0044359.00359.550.60.30.9500
URSDD0046351.10352.201.10.64.3500
URSDD0047418.00419.001.00.60.6500
URSDD0064315.65318.002.41.50.0500
URSDD0065424.65426.201.60.81.5500
URSDD0068375.00378.003.01.70.0500
URSDD0069437.00437.961.00.42.2500
URSDD0070522.50523.100.60.27.8500
URSDD0073384.45386.952.51.00.2500
URSDD0074444.90446.401.50.81.7500
URSDD0077413.70417.704.02.00.0500
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 610
URSDD0033397.45398.300.90.63.9610
URSDD0045211.55214.503.01.47.0610
URSDD0046256.00261.005.02.43.3610
URSDD0058368.00370.902.91.110.9610
URSDD0061311.00317.006.02.96.0610
URSDD0064220.55221.901.40.710.8610
URSDD0065294.00297.403.41.26.0610
URSDD0069301.30305.103.82.34.2610
URSDD0070429.00429.350.40.2530610
URSDD0073265.60268.002.41.47.7610
URSDD0074408.00412.004.02.43.6610
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 620
URSDD0024206.10207.151.10.68.5620
URSDD0028416.70417.400.70.51.2620
URSDD0041283.10284.000.90.40.1620
URSDD0042340.80341.901.10.32.2620
URSDD0043249.10250.101.00.52.4620
URSDD0044317.20317.650.50.218.1620
URSDD0056627.90634.506.61.68.7620
Including627.90627.901.10.327.7620
URSDD0061395.80399.003.21.55.9620
Including395.80396.200.40.231.2620
URSDD0065376.90378.251.40.620.7620
URSDD0068323.60324.200.60.32.1620
URSDD0069368.00369.001.00.44.0620
URSDD0070447.55449.401.90.94.0620
URSDD0074432.30434.001.70.62.4620
URSDD0077375.15375.950.80.411.5620
Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 910
URSDD0027460.00461.751.81.13.5910
URSDD0037271.10273.102.01.517.5910
Including271.90272.200.30.2113910
URSDD0044320.30328.007.75.41.4910
URSDD0059189.05190.301.30.716.4910
URSDD0065297.40299.301.90.77.1910
URSDD0068253.60257.103.51.614.6910
Including256.00256.350.40.260.5910
URSDD0069289.00293.004.03.36.4910
URSDD0069377.50378.000.50.315.9910
URSDD0070411.90414.402.51.22.5910
URSDD0070439.70442.052.41.63.3910
URSDD0070453.45455.602.21.611.9910
Including454.30454.650.40.362.6910
URSDD0072242.60243.400.80.54.8910
URSDD0074403.00403.800.80.720.0910
URSDD0074424.00426.002.01.453.4910
Including425.30426.000.70.589.0910
Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 100
PCGDD000192.7596.854.13.39.7100
Including95.0095.700.70.626.7100
PCGDD0001141.25142.100.80.79.4100
PCGDD000296.3099.253.02.816.1100
Including96.3097.100.80.836.1100
PCGDD0002103.90107.353.53.29.1100
Including106.50107.350.80.819.5100
PCGDD0002111.50112.150.70.613.0100
PCGDD000393.00101.008.07.65.4100
Including99.6099.900.30.331.7100
PCGDD0003120.75121.200.80.52.8100
PCGDD0004101.55103.001.50.92.6100
Gandy's Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 200
PCGDD0001109.00111.752.82.23.5200
Including111.00111.750.80.69.9200
PCGDD0002127.80130.652.92.75.6200
Including127.80128.500.70.715.4200
PCGDD0004118.6118.90.30.23.7200
Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 300
PCGDD0002154.95156.201.31.214.4300
PCGDD0004126.50126.800.30.35.8300
PCGDD0004176.90179.302.42.12.3300
Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 400
PCGDD001188.7189.81.10.82.5400
PCGDD0003147.50148.000.50.58.5400
PCGDD0003158.00159.001.01.014.0400
Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Unnamed Mineralization
PCGDD000270.9075.404.54.22.9Unknown
Including73.6074.050.50.47.8Unknown

Notes:

Drill intercepts greater than 10 Gram-Metres (gold grade x estimated true width) are shown in bold text.   

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations for Northern Territory Exploration

Hole IDNorthing
(m)		Easting
(m)		Elevation
(m)		Collar
Azimuth (°)		Collar
Plunge (°)		Total Depth
(m)
Lantern Deposit Emerging Domain Underground Diamond Drilling
LU7301001,2844,893738268-9295.5
LU7301011,2844,893737269-34444.4
LU7301031,2864,89273929417248.8
LU7301041,2864,893738294-8339.9
LU7301051,2864,893737288-25303.3
LU7301061,2844,893737285-35516.2
LU7301131,2014,893740283-9294.3
LU7301141,2014,89374128818251.7
LU7301151,2024,89374329547265.0
LU7301251,2834,89373925021167.8
LU7301261,2854,893738256-9230.8
LU7301271,2854,893738259-24261.5
LU7301281,2854,893738260-34333.4
LU7301291,2854,89273928320182.9
LU7301301,2854,893738281-10221.9
LU7301311,2844,893737278-25296.9
LU7301321,2854,893737277-34333.4
LU7301331,2844,893737268-19249.3
LU7301341,2844,89274124738167.5
LU7301351,2854,8937382544211.9
LU7301361,2854,893738258-18261.4
LU7301371,2844,893737260-29309.3
LU7301391,2834,89374126640155.8
LU7301401,2844,8937382671172.9
LU7301411,2844,893737268-31288.4
LU7301431,2844,8937382822182.9
LU7301441,2854,893738279-19264.4
LU7301451,2854,893737277-32297.2
LU7301471,2864,89274029728248.0
LU7301481,2864,8927382943281.4
LU7301541,2024,89374329135248.8
LU7301551,2014,8937402865189.5
LU7301561,2014,893739289-18245.9
LU7301631,2864,893738293-9320.3
LU7301641,2864,893738290-17288.3
LU7301651,2864,893737286-29220.4
LU7301681,2874,893738304-9399.0
LU7301691,2864,893737296-24483.2
LU7301831,3524,895736281-32330.3
LU7301841,3524,895736282-25291.3
LU7301911,3534,896737331-7461.9
LU730991,2844,89274026723239.9
LU850071,2414,941855300-6207.3
LU85008A1,2384,945854303-16195.3
LU850101,2294,947855284-6186.3
LU850111,2294,947855283-17209.8
LU850171,2414,941854302-23279.2
 Lantern Down-Plunge Extension Underground Diamond Drilling
LU585032,1114,712591-73215686.8
LU600012,1514,785601-67247874.5
LU600022,1504,785601-57230659.8
LU610071,6524,786613-3306228.0
LU610081,6514,785612-18303282.0
LU610091,6514,785612-29300357.2
LU6101021,6114,554617-4049546.4
LU6101061,6084,554617-4194372.4
LU6101071,6084,554617-2891321.5
LU6101081,6084,554617-1891303.5
LU6101091,6084,554617-1784324.8
LU6101131,6514,785612-15271224.5
LU61011A1,6514,785612-19279273.0
LU610121,6504,784612-33281344.6
LU6101291,6514,785612-14290307.0
LU610131,6504,784612-20258266.0
LU6101351,6514,786612-22297282.3
LU61019A1,5764,543617-39100609.0
LU610201,5754,543618-1799420.1
LU610241,6084,554617-12101388.8
LU610251,6084,554617-3182458.4
LU610261,6084,554617-30105503.6
LU610271,6124,554617-3444545.8
LU610281,6084,554617-4358485.8
LU610291,6084,554617-5181534.0
LU610301,6084,554617-49107669.0
LU610411,5754,540617-75104781.4
LU610431,6084,554617-59111795.4
LU610441,6094,554617-6677672.2
LU610451,6094,554617-7373783.1
LU610461,6094,554617-4440603.1
LU610471,6094,554617-5550642.2
LU610481,6094,554617-5630752.7
LU610501,6084,554617-1727401.9
LU610511,6084,554617-2773411.0
LU610521,6084,554617-3969481.9
LU610531,6084,554617-4180504.3
LU6300191,5484,876634-14278317.8
LU6300411,5484,876634-14270324.2
LU630071,5504,875634-6271275.7
LU630081,5494,875634-31286455.6
LU630091,5494,875634-42278627.1
LU640011,8424,629624-83274587.4
LU640031,8414,629624-51166387.8
LU640051,8394,641624-63131218.9
LU640061,8354,640625-32124200.0
LU640071,8374,639624-70209477.0
LU640081,8374,639624-74183423.0
LU640091,8374,639624-76155600.1
LU640111,8374,639624-63189479.8
Liberator Target Surface Diamond Drilling
LIBDD0001204,9031,14186-60445.8
LIBDD0003265,4371,155213-61452.9
LIBDD00041334,9691,14288-59329.9
LIBDD0005185,4401,155270-60494.7
LIBDD00062425,6721,141274-60725.8
LIBDD00073715,1261,151272-60273.2
LIBDD00083825,1781,148269-59357.3
LIBDD00121425,3001,146268-59477.2
LIBDD0013-1024,8461,13586-65596.8
Union Reefs South Surface Diamond Drilling
URSDD00215,3105,0321,188273-65284.9
URSDD00225,3695,0241,190266-65266.8
URSDD00235,4205,0341,189266-64334.3
URSDD00245,4815,0541,191268-60255.4
URSDD00255,5205,0651,192265-57256.0
URSDD00265,5625,0671,193268-54265.7
URSDD00275,5894,7021,19389-65567.8
URSDD00285,5074,6721,19393-55519.3
URSDD00295,5904,7021,19375-75759.6
URSDD0030A6,2604,6181,18084-52669.2
URSDD00315,5084,6711,19397-71798.5
URSDD00326,7404,4401,19585-581,017.7
URSDD00335,9054,7131,19289-60558.2
URSDD00355,3105,0371,188266-71334.7
URSDD00365,3105,0381,190264-78464.8
URSDD00375,3685,0221,190267-71363.5
URSDD00385,3685,0221,190264-77446.9
URSDD00395,4205,0341,190269-70374.8
URSDD00415,4825,0601,191271-69396.6
URSDD00425,4815,0601,191270-72464.2
URSDD00435,5205,0651,192270-66369.2
URSDD00445,5205,0651,192265-71422.7
URSDD00455,5625,0671,193269-65302.8
URSDD00465,5625,0671,193271-70399.6
URSDD00475,5625,0681,193271-74446.9
URSDD00495,7034,7101,19485-57294.7
URSDD00505,7034,7091,19484-62339.4
URSDD00515,7034,7091,19484-68420.3
URSDD00525,7984,7051,19482-57335.4
URSDD00535,7974,7051,19482-61374.6
URSDD00545,7524,7051,19489-71449.9
URSDD0055A5,7524,7061,19487-61327.0
URSDD00566,0025,0781,197264-78674.0
URSDD0057A6,0025,0771,198268-68695.2
URSDD00585,8995,0901,197264-70438.0
URSDD00595,9005,0901,198268-63554.8
URSDD00605,8005,0841,196270-59579.3
URSDD00615,8005,0851,196270-70815.7
URSDD00635,6025,0641,194267-61340.4
URSDD00645,6025,0651,194267-68382.2
URSDD00655,6025,0651,194269-75449.5
URSDD00665,4485,0531,190268-59264.1
URSDD00675,4485,0541,190268-66306.3
URSDD00685,6905,0831,195269-66645.2
URSDD00695,6915,0831,195268-70761.4
URSDD00705,6915,0841,195272-75808.0
URSDD00715,7534,7051,19487-65389.2
URSDD00725,6495,0711,195272-68350.4
URSDD00735,6495,0721,195269-72398.4
URSDD00745,6495,0721,195269-76466.4
URSDD00755,7585,0891,197268-61405.0
URSDD0076A5,7585,0891,197269-65396.3
URSDD00775,7585,0891,197268-70537.9
Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek) Surface Diamond Drilling
PCGDD000113,20311,0691,23490-61242.4
PCGDD000213,09011,1111,25285-78271.1
PCGDD000313,20311,0691,23487-54260.2
PCGDD000413,20311,0681,23484-71321.1

Notes: 
Lantern and Liberator drill collar locations are in Cosmo Mine local grid coordinate system
Union Reefs drill collar locations are in Union Reefs local grid coordinate system
Pine Creek drill collar locations are in Pine Creek local grid coordinate system