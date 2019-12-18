• Drilling into Lantern Deposit intersects high-grade mineralization 350 m to 550 m below surface

> Key Intercepts:

578 g/t Au over 1.8 m (ETW 0.9 m), incl. 3,430 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m); 67.6 g/t Au over 3.1 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 680 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.3 m); 17.9 g/t Au over 6.4 m (ETW 5.9 m), incl. 196 g/t Au over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m); 13.7 g/t Au over 11.0 m (ETW 6.9 m), incl. 49.2 g/t Au over 1.2 m (ETW 0.8 m); and 26.3 g/t Au over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 50.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m (ETW 0.6 m) • Drilling down plunge (below 550 m Level) at Lantern returns high-grade mineralization

> Key Intercepts: 8.8 g/t Au over 7.7 m (ETW 6.2 m); 127 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.6 m); 28.0 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 2.0 m); and, 21.5 g/t Au over 1.7 m (ETW 1.4 m) • Drilling at Union Reefs South discovers new gold mineralization > Key intercepts: 530 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.2 m); 53.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 89.0 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.7); 26.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 57.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 0.6 m); and 7.0 g/t Au over 5.6 m (ETW 2.9 m), incl. 68.7 g/t Au over 0.4m (ETW 0.2 m) • Drilling at Gandy’s Deposit at Pine Creek returns significant gold results in first three holes > Key Intercepts: 16.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 36.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m); 9.7 g/t Au over 4.1 m (ETW 3.3 m), incl. 26.7 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.6 m); 9.1 g/t Au over 3.5 m (ETW 3.2 m), incl. 19.5 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m); 14.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 1.2 m); and, 5.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m (ETW 7.6 m), incl. 31.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.3 m). Abbreviations include: g/t Au: grams per tonne gold; m: meters; ETW: estimated true width

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced further exploration success in the Northern Territory, Australia at the Union Reefs project (Millars and Union North deposits), Lantern Deposit and Liberator target near Cosmo, and the Gandy’s Deposit in Pine Creek project area. Results continue to highlight the potential for long-term, profitable mining operations in a historic mining district with over 4.5 million ounces of gold produced over the past four decades. Kirkland Lake Gold owns 100% interests in most of the significant gold deposits.

These results continue to advance the Northern Territory strategy of Kirkland Lake Gold to develop multiple mining centres to feed the central Union Reefs mill. Mining and underground development are underway across the Lantern Deposit at Cosmo. Also, the Company is continuing to advance the permitting of a portal and decline to support an underground exploration program into the Prospect mineralization at Union Reefs.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “The new drill results in the Northern Territory confirm the existence of high-grade mineralization at multiple targets, which supports the potential for long-term, profitable production at our 2.4 million tonne per annum Union Reefs mill. Given the positive results at Lantern and Union Reefs, and new drill programs at Pine Creek and Liberator, we are increasingly confident that we can establish a significant mining centre in the Northern Territory. With continued progress, we could be in a position to resume commercial operations in the Northern Territory as early as late February when we release our December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates. Work is continuing with three underground drills currently working at the Lantern Deposit at Cosmo and mineralization continuing to be processed on a test basis at Union Reefs Mill.”

Lantern Deposit

The reported Lantern drilling includes 47 holes, totaling 12,875 m, since December 31, 2018, targeting the down-plunge extensions of the Indicated Mineral Resources. This drilling is focusing on the next levels of Mineral Reserves below the current mining horizons. Drilling from platforms on the 730 and 850 levels was completed during 2019 primarily focused on the western limb of the Lantern stratigraphy between 350 and 550 meter depths below surface and returned significant intercepts, including:

578 g/t Au over 1.8 m (ETW 0.9 m), incl. 3,430 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m) in Lode 3600 in hole LU730169;

67.6 g/t Au over 3.1 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 680 g/t Au over 0.3m (ETW 0.3 m) in Lode 3600 in hole LU730148;

17.9 g/t Au over 6.4 m (ETW 5.9 m), incl. 196 g/t Au over 0.5m (ETW 0.4 m) in Lode 3500 in hole LU30140;

13.7 g/t Au over 11 m (ETW 6.9 m), incl. 49.2 g/t Au over 1.2m (ETW 0.8m) in Lode 3500 in hole LU730105;

25.5 g/t Au over 1.9 m (ETW 1.8 m), Incl. 126 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in Lode 3500 in hole LU730135;

26.3 g/t Au over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m) in Lode 3600 in hole LU730131; and

9.8 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW 3.9 m), incl. 46.6 g/t Au over 0.4m (ETW 0.3 m) in Lode 3400 in hole LU730144.

These results demonstrate the high-grade potential of the Lantern mineralization beyond the current mining horizon. High-grade mineralization is mainly related to quartz veins, some of which occur at high angles to the overall broadly stratigraphic trend of the deposit. However, the deposit has significant local scale variation evident in underground development exposures.

Further to the above reported drilling, diamond drilling also continued to define the down plunge potential of the Lantern deposit from deep within the Cosmo Mine Development during 2017, and the dedicated diamond drilling platform on the 610RL established in 2018. The reported exploration drilling conducted since the December 31, 2016 Lantern Mineral Resource, includes 50 holes totaling 23,472 m targeting the extension of mineralization below the 610RL and north of the 1550mN.

Highlights of the drilling include the significant intercepts below:

8.8 g/t Au over 7.7 m (ETW 6.2 m) in lode 3600 in hole LU64009;

127 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.6 m) in lode 3600 in hole LU61026;

28.0 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 2.0 m) in lode 3701 in hole LU61019A;

21.6 g/t Au over 2.5 m (ETW 1.0 m) in lode 3701 in hole LU64011; and,

21.5 g/t Au over 1.7 m (ETW 1.4 m) in lode 3729 in hole LU64005.

The drilling results highlight significant potential of the Lantern Deposit at depth. Mineralization occurs in close association with a sedimentary dolomitic unit, thought to be an altered carbonaceous shale, which provides an impermeable layer and geochemical reaction site to deposit mineralization (lodes 3600 & 3701). A secondary deposition style has also been identified at depth, with a region of structural interaction between the F8 Fault and the folded Lantern stratigraphy in the Howley anticline (lodes 3700 & 3729). Exploration drilling continues at the Lantern Deposit, with three diamond drills targeting mineral resource conversion and down-plunge extension of resources.

Liberator Prospect

Drilling has been completed at Liberator prospect, located approximately 1.0 kilometre (km) to the south of the Lantern Deposit, where the Cosmo-Howley anticline continues to fold the Lower Koolpin Formation metasediments. These rocks are stratigraphically lower than the Lantern metasediments, and host brittle structures and quartz veining similar to those found at the Lantern Deposit. The mineralized zone occurs across the boundary of the Cosmo Mineral Lease (MLN993) and 100% KL-owned exploration license and was identified during a detailed regional review of the geological and mineralogical setting of the Cosmo mine, along with a review of historical drilling in the area.

The Liberator Dolerite is situated stratigraphically lower than the Zamu and Phantom Dolerite units, which crop out in the Cosmo and Phantom pits, respectively. These units are folded within the regional scale Howley Anticline which at Cosmo to Liberator plunges north approximately 50o, and is commonly offset by regional S-SE to N-NW shears and faults The Liberator host rocks occur between the Liberator Dolerite and the Phantom Dolerite, and consist of repeating and banded, metamorphosed, mudstone and siltstone sedimentary sequences with common quartz carbonate and quart-sulfide veining throughout the units including the Liberator deposit itself.

Nine diamond drill holes were drilled at Liberator for 4,154 m, with assay results still pending. During geological logging of hole LIBDD0001 visible-gold was noted in carbonate fracture filled vein-breccia, similar to a vein style within the Cosmo mineralization. The drill program has intersected numerous quartz veins with high pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite contents up to 60 % of some veins, across downhole lengths up to 10 m (no ETW). Surface diamond drilling comprises four cross-sections covering a 500 m strike across the Liberator target to depths averaging 400 m from surface.

Results from the drilling are expected during early 2020, with follow up work dependent on the success of the results.

Exploration at Union Reefs

Surface exploration diamond drilling is proceeding at Union Reefs, where up to two drills were active during 2019. Due to the significance of the Union Reefs project and the proximity to the Pine Creek project area, a regional exploration office and new core logging and processing shed were set up at the Union Reefs facility.

The gold deposits at Union Reefs are hosted on two lines of lode, the Union Line to the west and the Lady Alice line to the east, both lines have had significant historical open-pit mining activities which extend over 3.6 km in length. Each line is dominated by quartz-sulfide veins that occur within a Proterozoic turbiditic sequence composed of interbedded greywackes and siltstones. The sequence is folded into a series of anticlines with smaller scale parasitic folds on their limbs. The gold-bearing veins are present as vertical linear sheets oriented along the center of folds, which have an approximate NNE-SSW axial plane direction. Large-scale veining occurs in the mineralized zones and is typified by 0.3 m to ≥1 m quartz veins containing sulfides (such as pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena and sphalerite), and have margins of moderate to intense chlorite and sericite alteration. The quartz veins commonly host visible-gold.

Drilling during 2019 comprised of 53 diamond drill holes for 24,539m and focused on the Millars deposit, on the southern portion of the Union Reefs Mineral Lease (MLN1109). Drilling is also underway at the Union North deposit, which is approximately 150 m along-strike from the Prospect Mineral Reserves. The Millars mineralization is located within the Lady Alice mineralized corridor with Prospect located further to the north on the Union Line (see Figure 9). The Millars mineralization is similar to that identified in Prospect deposit with narrow higher-grade intercepts related to quartz veining.

Some of the more significant Millars intercepts include:

7.0 g/t Au over 5.6 m (ETW 2.9 m) ), incl. 68.7 g/t Au over 0.4m (ETW 0.2 m) in lode 200 in hole URSDD0042;

26.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 57.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 0.6 m) in lode 300 in hole URSDD0022;

530 g/t Au over 0.4 m (ETW 0.2 m) in lode 610 in hole URSDD0070;

17.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 1.5 m), incl. 113 g/t Au over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m) in lode 910 in hole URSDD0037; and,

53.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m (ETW 1.4 m), incl. 89.0 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.5 m) in lode 910 in hole URSDD0074.

Exploration drilling at Union Reefs is planned to continue into 2020 at the Millars deposit to potentially define sufficient Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves to support an expanded mine plan. There is potential for a second decline to be constructed to access the Millars Deposit, which is approximately 2.0 km from the Union Reefs Mill.

An EIA was submitted for the Union Reefs North decline that will be used to access the Prospect Mineral Reserves with a potential commencement date of mid-2020, pending statutory approvals. The EIA covers the first two years of mining focusing on the Mineral Reserves of 276,000 tonnes @ 4.4 g/t Au for 39,200 ounces (see NI 43-101 technical report on the NT Operations effective December 31, 2016 and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2017).

The Prospect decline will be the first foray into underground mining on the Union Reefs site, which has a historic mining production of approximately 1.0 million ounces from open-pit mining. Previously reported deep diamond drilling at the Prospect Deposit (see KL press release dated April 30, 2018) has intersected high-grade mineralization approximately 1,000 m below surface with an intercept of 95.0 g/t Au over 1.1 m (ETW 1.0 m), including 161 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.5 m) in hole URNDD0097. This highlights the potential for significant depth projections of mineralization below the current Mineral Reserve base.

The Union Reefs deposits all remain open at depth, and there continues to be a significant portion of the site’s strike length that hasn’t been tested outside of an open-pit style exploration target.

Exploration at Pine Creek

The Pine Creek project area, adjacent to the small but regionally significant town of Pine Creek, is approximately 60 km to the southeast of the Cosmo, and 15 km to the south of the Union Reefs Mill. The area has eight Mineral Resource areas centered about a series of historical open pits mined in the 1980’s to mid-1990’s which the company believes has potential to increase Mineral Resources at depth beneath the existing open pits, especially the shallower Gandy’s North deposit.

The gold mineralization at Pine Creek is hosted in quartz-sulfide veins following an umbrella-shaped ‘saddle reef’ model where the gold bearing veins are located along bedding slip planes at the center of folds hinges. The folding and faulting in Pine Creek is oriented in a NNE-SSW direction, with occasional cross-cutting NW-SE orientated structures which offset stratigraphy and fold hinges. The mineralized bedding slip veins are hosted between interbedded massive greywackes and siltstones. Smaller scale strike slip faulting appears to utilize axial planer weaknesses to accommodate further N-S regional shortening within the Pine Creek deposits. These smaller scale structures appear to allow the propagation of mineralizing fluids up the anticline hinge creating the umbrella shape often described in historic reporting.

Exploration drilling commenced in Q2-2019 at Gandy’s North deposit with the two holes totaling 514 m completed in May. This drilling targeted potential down-plunge high-grade gold mineralization at Gandy’s North deposit as part of the company’s strategy to develop the Pine Creek project area to supply feed to the Union Reefs mill.

The significant intercepts reported for the preliminary Gandy’s North holes are:

9.7 g/t Au over 4.1 m (ETW 3.3 m), incl. 26.7 g/t Au over 0.7m (ETW 0.6 m) in Lode 100 in hole PCGDD0001;

16.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m (ETW 2.8 m), incl. 36.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m) in Lode 100 in hole PCGDD0002;

9.1 g/t Au over 3.5 m (ETW 3.2 m), incl. 19.5 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ETW 0.8 m) in Lode 100 in hole PCGDD0002;

5.6 g/t Au over 2.9 m (ETW 2.7 m), incl. 15.4 g/t Au over 0.7 m (ETW 0.7 m) in Lode 200 in hole PCGDD002; and

14.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m (ETW 1.2 m) in Lode 300 in hole PCGDD002.

Both holes intersected the main Gandy’s North mineralized structure and returned encouraging drilling results, with further 11 diamond drill holes of a further 3,539m of diamond drilling completed between September and November 2019, with final results pending.

Significant results from the first 2 holes of the second round of drilling include:

5.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m (ETW 7.6 m) incl. 31.7 g/t Au over 0.3m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole PCGDD0003; and,

2.3 g/t Au over 2.4 m (ETW 2.1 m) in lode 300 in h ole PCGDD004

The grades and widths of mineralization noted in the results above highlight the potential for a significant gold­­­ grades and scale of mining area. Drilling will continue in 2020, after the wet season, to test the down-plunge potential for the Gandy’s North deposit as well as testing for the underground potential below the Gandy’s South open pit.

2020 Exploration plans for the Northern Territory

Currently plans for 2020 include drilling at the Cosmo project area within the Lantern deposit as well as drilling within the Union Reefs projects around Union North and Millars in the South. There will also be programs completed at the Pine Creek project area with focus on the Gandy’s deposits. Attention will remain on these three project areas as a more detailed Life of Mine Plan is developed for the Northern Territory to fulfil the strategy of filling the Union Reefs mill with the highest-grade available.

Qualified Person

Owen Greenberger, MAIG, Exploration Manager, Northern Territory Operations, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this News Release.

Drilling and Assay QAQC

Kirkland Lake Gold has in place quality-control systems to ensure best practice in drilling, sampling and analysis of drill core. All drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Leica Total Stations instrument and diamond drill hole down hole deviations are measured using a down-hole gyro instrument.

All reported drill intercepts are from NQ2 or HQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core was either full-core sampled or cut longitudinally in half with a diamond saw, whereupon one-half of the drill core was assayed and the other half retained for reference. Drill core sample lengths are between 0.15 m and 1.4 m in length as determined from logging of sulfide and visible gold and conforming to lithological and alteration boundaries.

Assays are based on 25 gram charge fire assay. Reported intercepts are calculated based on mineralization envelopes using an approximate 2 g/t Au outer boundary, within which there is a maximum 2 m internal dilution. The minimum intercept width is 0.3 m. No upper gold grade cap is applied to the reporting of the drilling results.

Drill samples are routinely assayed at North Australian Laboratories Pty Ltd (independent laboratory in Pine Creek, Northern Territory) or Intertek Australia Pty Ltd (independent laboratory in Darwin, East Arm, Northern Territory). Site audits and reviews of the laboratories are conducted from time to time as well as routine assessment of intra-laboratory analyzes to ensure quality of reported results. Both laboratories operate under contract to Kirkland Lake Gold.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 723,701 ounces in 2018 and is on track to achieve significant production growth in 2019, to 950,000 – 1,000,000 ounces. The production profile of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.klgold.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, costs and expenditures, changes in mineral resources and conversion of mineral resources to proven and probable reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable reserves.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, risks related to international operations, risks related to obtaining the permits required to carry out planned exploration or development work, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of gold, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form and other disclosures of "Risk Factors" by the Company and its predecessors, available on SEDAR.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource and reserve estimates included in this news release or documents referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act.

In addition, the terms "Mineral Resource", "measured Mineral Resource", "indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource exists, will ever be converted into a Mineral Reserve or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

Table 1: Drill Assay Intercepts for Northern Territory Exploration

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Downhole Interval

(m) Estimated True Width

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Geological Structure Lantern Deposit: Emerging Domain Intercepts for Lode 3400 LU730100 85.61 86.47 0.86 0.8 1.5 3400 LU730101 151.00 152.00 1.0 0.4 0.2 3400 LU730103 64.90 66.00 1.1 1.0 0.6 3400 LU730104 83.00 86.00 3.0 2.1 0.4 3400 LU730105 111.00 113.00 2.0 1.0 0.5 3400 LU730106 162.80 164.00 1.2 0.6 1.0 3400 LU730113 102.00 105.00 3.0 2.5 2.9 3400 LU730114 85.00 87.00 2.0 1.9 0.6 3400 LU730115 94.60 95.40 0.8 0.7 2.1 3400 LU730125 87.20 92.00 4.8 4.4 3.6 3400 LU730126 91.90 93.00 1.1 0.9 0.8 3400 LU730127 108.00 109.00 1.0 0.8 0.7 3400 LU730128 133.00 134.00 1.0 0.5 2.7 3400 LU730129 67.00 68.20 1.2 1.2 0.9 3400 LU730130 87.00 88.00 1.0 0.9 0.2 3400 LU730131 111.00 119.80 8.8 2.9 4.5 3400 Including 115.00 116.10 1.1 0.4 11.4 3400 LU730132 161.30 168.00 6.7 3.9 6.8 3400 Including 165.00 166.04 1.04 0.6 21.2 3400 LU730133 96.00 97.00 1.0 0.8 0.4 3400 LU730134 86.00 87.70 1.7 1.6 5.3 3400 LU730135 82.45 83.50 1.05 1.0 1.1 3400 LU730136 103.00 103.80 0.8 0.6 0.8 3400 LU730137 120.70 121.30 0.6 0.3 1.8 3400 LU730139 78.30 81.00 2.7 2.6 1.8 3400 LU730140 76.20 77.50 1.3 1.2 0.4 3400 LU730141 124.00 126.00 2.0 0.7 0.3 3400 LU730143 81.20 82.50 1.3 1.1 4.0 3400 LU730144 93.10 99.40 6.3 3.9 9.8 3400 Including 99.00 99.40 0.4 0.3 46.6 3400 LU730145 134.20 147.70 13.5 5.4 2.5 3400 LU730147 71.50 73.75 2.25 1.9 0.3 3400 LU730148 72.70 75.00 2.3 1.8 0.3 3400 LU730154 87.00 89.00 2.0 1.8 0.5 3400 LU730155 91.00 92.30 1.3 1.2 0.9 3400 LU730156 108.30 111.25 2.95 2.0 3.4 3400 LU730163 82.80 86.00 3.2 2.9 5.2 3400 LU730164 91.60 94.50 2.9 1.9 0.9 3400 LU730165 123.00 124.70 1.7 0.8 0.3 3400 LU730168 89.80 92.30 2.5 2.0 0.04 3400 LU730169 110.90 115.00 4.1 2.4 3.9 3400 LU730183 119.86 122.89 3.03 1.8 3.9 3400 LU730184 113.00 114.00 1.0 0.6 0.01 3400 LU730191 20.00 21.00 1.0 0.4 1.7 3400 LU73099 73.80 76.00 2.2 2.2 5.8 3400 LU85008A 107.10 108.40 1.3 0.7 2.8 3400 LU85010 99.00 100.00 1.0 0.9 9.2 3400 LU85011 108.00 113.00 5.0 3.8 4.8 3400 LU85017 116.50 127.10 10.6 6.2 1.4 3400 Lantern Deposit: Emerging Domain Intercepts for Lode 3500 LU730100 100.00 102.00 2.0 1.5 3.0 3500 LU730103 90.80 92.00 1.2 1.1 4.6 3500 LU730104 106.00 107.00 1.0 0.7 2.8 3500 LU730105 119.00 130.00 11 6.9 13.7 3500 Including 122.80 124.00 1.2 0.8 29.3 3500 Including 128.00 128.50 1.2 0.8 49.2 3500 LU730113 116.70 117.05 0.35 0.3 2.0 3500 LU730114 93.00 94.00 1.0 0.9 0.8 3500 LU730115 98.50 102.85 4.35 3.7 3.5 3500 LU730125 95.65 97.20 1.55 1.5 2.2 3500 LU730126 101.00 102.00 1.0 0.9 2.2 3500 LU730127 121.00 123.00 2.0 1.5 2.2 3500 LU730129 83.00 84.00 1.0 1.0 2.6 3500 LU730130 98.60 99.30 0.7 0.6 0.4 3500 LU730131 138.00 140.00 2.0 0.9 0.4 3500 LU730133 117.60 119.20 1.6 1.2 2.7 3500 LU730134 94.00 95.00 1.0 0.9 0.1 3500 LU730135 92.40 94.30 1.9 1.8 25.5 3500 Including 93.95 94.30 0.35 0.3 126 3500 LU730136 116.00 118.00 2.0 1.3 3.6 3500 LU730137 150.00 151.00 1.0 0.6 1.8 3500 LU730139 92.00 93.00 1.0 0.8 0.4 3500 LU730140 84.70 91.10 6.4 5.9 17.9 3500 Including 88.00 88.45 0.45 0.4 196 3500 LU730141 148.10 152.70 4.6 2.6 0.6 3500 LU730143 91.80 92.70 0.9 0.8 0.3 3500 LU730144 106.00 107.00 1.0 0.5 0.2 3500 LU730145 158.00 160.00 2.0 1.1 0.2 3500 LU730147 78.00 81.15 3.15 2.8 2.0 3500 LU730148 96.30 97.60 1.3 1.1 3.1 3500 LU730154 96.88 99.21 2.33 2.2 11.1 3500 Including 97.94 99.21 1.27 1.2 18.4 3500 LU730155 98.65 98.95 0.3 0.3 1.8 3500 LU730156 130.00 130.36 0.36 0.3 4.2 3500 LU730163 108.00 109.30 1.3 1.2 0.7 3500 LU730164 117.00 119.05 2.05 1.5 0.2 3500 LU730165 147.35 151.15 3.8 2.6 3.4 3500 LU730168 115.00 116.10 1.1 0.8 0.5 3500 LU730169 135.00 137.00 2.0 1.3 0.4 3500 LU730184 119.00 120.00 1.0 0.7 0.01 3500 LU730184 126.00 126.70 0.7 0.5 0.01 3500 LU73099 80.80 82.80 2.0 1.9 12.9 3500 Including 82.00 82.80 0.8 0.8 18.1 3500 LU85008A 121.00 122.80 1.8 1.1 8.3 3500 LU85010 115.60 117.00 1.4 1.3 0.6 3500 LU85011 128.65 129.30 0.65 0.5 23.1 3500 Including 128.65 128.95 0.3 0.3 49.4 3500 LU85017 132.70 134.85 2.15 1.4 0.01 3500 Lantern Deposit: Emerging Domain Intercepts for Lode 3600 LU730100 111.00 113.00 2.0 1.7 0.1 3600 LU730103 109.00 110.00 1.0 0.9 0.7 3600 LU730104 128.00 131.29 3.29 2.6 1.2 3600 LU730105 154.00 154.94 0.94 0.7 2.4 3600 LU730113 126.50 127.50 1.0 0.8 1.5 3600 LU730114 101.00 102.40 1.4 1.3 1.7 3600 LU730115 114.90 115.40 0.5 0.4 10.5 3600 LU730126 118.00 121.00 3.0 2.4 2.6 3600 LU730127 142.00 143.00 1.0 0.6 1.9 3600 LU730129 101.10 105.00 3.9 3.8 2.2 3600 LU730130 119.00 120.00 1.0 0.8 0.3 3600 LU730131 154.00 156.15 2.15 1.4 26.3 3600 Including 154.00 155.00 1.0 0.6 50.7 3600 LU730133 127.00 129.00 2.0 1.4 0.6 3600 LU730134 104.10 109.00 4.9 4.6 0.6 3600 LU730135 105.00 106.00 1.0 1.0 0.2 3600 LU730136 135.00 139.60 4.6 4.4 6.5 3600 Including 139.00 139.60 0.6 0.6 24.1 3600 LU730137 174.90 177.60 2.7 1.9 10.1 3600 Including 174.90 175.30 0.4 0.3 51.9 3600 LU730139 95.70 97.00 1.3 1.3 4.7 3600 LU730140 101.90 104.00 2.1 2.0 0.1 3600 LU730141 158.00 161.80 3.8 2.6 2.4 3600 LU730143 106.50 107.00 0.5 0.5 0.1 3600 LU730144 131.25 132.85 1.6 1.0 0.8 3600 LU730145 172.00 174.00 2.0 0.9 1.2 3600 LU730148 114.40 117.50 3.1 2.8 67.6 3600 Including 114.40 114.70 0.3 0.3 680 3600 LU730154 104.00 105.00 1.0 0.9 0.1 3600 LU730155 107.70 109.00 1.3 1.2 4.5 3600 LU730156 146.80 147.50 0.7 0.6 0.2 3600 LU730163 127.40 129.25 1.85 1.6 2.3 3600 LU730164 135.05 137.00 1.95 1.3 0.01 3600 LU730165 167.00 167.80 0.8 0.4 0.8 3600 LU730168 142.50 143.00 0.5 0.3 0.2 3600 LU730169 161.30 163.10 1.8 0.9 578 3600 Including 162.80 163.10 0.3 0.1 3,430 3600 LU730184 140.10 142.00 1.9 1.8 5.3 3600 LU73099 97.00 97.90 0.9 0.9 0.4 3600 LU85007 117.40 119.00 1.6 1.0 0.7 3600 LU85008A 138.00 144.00 6.0 3.4 0.4 3600 LU85010 124.30 125.00 0.7 0.6 0.4 3600 LU85011 139.70 141.00 1.3 1.0 3.6 3600 LU85017 150.20 151.20 1.0 0.6 0.1 3600 Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3600 LU58503 422.80 427.00 4.2 2.6 3.0 3600 LU60001 574.30 581.00 6.7 1.2 2.2 3600 LU61009 117.00 134.00 17.0 4.7 6.4 3600 Including 133.00 134.00 1.0 0.3 85.5 3600 LU610102 169.00 170.45 1.5 1.3 2.8 3600 LU610106 125.40 129.50 4.1 4.1 4.1 3600 LU610107 125.60 127.55 2.0 1.9 5.3 3600 LU610108 134.60 137.00 2.4 1.9 2.9 3600 LU610109 155.70 156.60 0.9 0.3 9.4 3600 LU610109 133.00 134.00 1.0 0.8 0.1 3600 LU610113 62.00 63.00 1.0 0.8 0.1 3600 LU61011A 61.80 64.90 3.1 2.8 5.7 3600 LU61012 95.00 118.75 23.8 8.8 3.0 3600 LU61013 119.00 127.00 8.0 7.2 4.9 3600 LU61013 71.00 76.00 5.0 3.5 3.4 3600 LU610135 65.00 69.00 4.0 2.9 0.5 3600 LU61019A 153.00 153.60 0.6 0.6 9.9 3600 LU61020 162.00 163.00 1.0 0.9 1.4 3600 LU61024 158.90 159.70 0.8 0.5 3.9 3600 LU61025 139.00 142.00 3.0 3.0 8.5 3600 LU61025 127.00 130.00 3.0 3.0 2.0 3600 LU61026 142.00 144.00 2.0 1.9 3.3 3600 LU61027 187.60 191.00 3.4 2.7 4.0 3600 LU61028 159.00 161.00 2.0 1.8 4.5 3600 LU61029 130.30 134.30 4.0 3.8 3.5 3600 LU61029 164.00 167.00 3.0 2.6 1.4 3600 LU61030 143.00 144.00 1.0 0.9 1.9 3600 LU61041 219.85 221.00 1.2 0.8 0.5 3600 LU61043 155.00 156.00 1.0 0.8 0.1 3600 LU61043 172.35 174.00 1.7 1.4 4.4 3600 LU61044 144.55 150.00 5.5 4.9 4.4 3600 LU61045 161.35 163.00 1.7 1.1 1.5 3600 LU61046 188.00 189.00 1.0 0.7 1.3 3600 LU61047 181.00 183.00 2.0 1.3 2.1 3600 LU61048 223.00 225.10 2.1 1.3 0.7 3600 LU61051 149.70 151.85 2.2 2.0 0.5 3600 LU61052 149.00 149.70 0.7 0.7 0.9 3600 LU61052 128.00 129.00 1.0 1.0 0.1 3600 LU61053 129.20 132.50 3.3 3.2 2.8 3600 LU61053 147.00 149.80 2.8 2.6 0.7 3600 LU630019 150.15 151.00 0.9 0.4 1.0 3600 LU630041 154.10 159.80 5.7 3.0 4.3 3600 LU63007 120.20 120.90 0.7 0.4 1.3 3600 LU63008 312.00 316.30 4.3 2.0 1.9 3600 LU63009 367.00 368.00 1.0 0.4 3.4 3600 LU64001 299.80 308.60 8.8 4.3 4.9 3600 LU64003 162.20 165.50 3.3 1.5 1.8 3600 LU64007 369.00 386.00 17.0 3.0 0.3 3600 LU64008 200.00 204.00 4.0 1.4 0.0 3600 LU64009 194.20 201.90 7.7 6.2 8.8 3600 LU64011 224.00 228.00 4.0 0.6 30.7 3600 Including 224.00 225.00 1.0 0.1 105 3600 Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3601 LU61007 98.30 101.00 2.7 1.5 6.0 3601 LU61008 136.00 139.95 4.0 1.7 3.3 3601 LU61009 204.00 210.00 6.0 1.6 1.9 3601 LU610102 110.00 111.40 1.4 1.2 1.2 3601 LU610102 159.20 160.50 1.3 1.1 1.1 3601 LU610106 113.80 114.75 1.0 0.9 0.9 3601 LU610107 108.55 109.75 1.2 1.2 0.5 3601 LU610108 108.50 109.20 0.7 0.6 2.4 3601 LU610109 107.30 108.30 1.0 0.9 0.6 3601 LU610113 142.70 146.40 3.7 2.7 4.2 3601 LU610113 109.00 110.90 1.9 1.3 0.3 3601 LU61011A 122.50 124.40 1.9 1.2 0.3 3601 LU61011A 182.00 183.00 1.0 0.5 0.1 3601 LU61012 155.00 157.45 2.5 1.5 1.2 3601 LU610129 112.50 113.00 0.5 0.3 0.3 3601 LU61013 156.00 157.00 1.0 0.8 1.6 3601 LU610135 144.90 146.00 1.1 0.6 0.2 3601 LU61019A 140.00 142.00 2.0 2.0 28.0 3601 LU61020 136.00 137.00 1.0 0.9 0.3 3601 LU61024 121.50 122.70 1.2 1.1 0.4 3601 LU61025 104.00 105.00 1.0 1.0 0.3 3601 LU61026 124.50 129.00 4.5 4.2 4.8 3601 LU61027 161.00 162.00 1.0 0.8 3.3 3601 LU61027 114.00 115.00 1.0 0.8 0.1 3601 LU61028 111.65 113.00 1.4 1.2 14.5 3601 LU61028 151.00 153.00 2.0 1.8 2.9 3601 LU61029 116.70 117.90 1.2 1.1 0.0 3601 LU61030 128.10 129.20 1.1 1.0 2.3 3601 LU61044 136.35 137.00 0.7 0.5 0.7 3601 LU61045 150.00 151.00 1.0 0.8 0.2 3601 LU61046 122.55 125.30 2.8 2.2 3.5 3601 LU61046 162.00 163.65 1.7 1.1 0.4 3601 LU61047 170.00 171.00 1.0 0.7 9.0 3601 LU61048 138.25 139.75 1.5 1.0 2.2 3601 LU61048 196.20 197.00 0.8 0.4 4.7 3601 LU61051 104.40 106.30 1.9 1.8 3.3 3601 LU61052 134.50 135.30 0.8 0.8 1.7 3601 LU61052 108.00 109.00 1.0 0.7 0.2 3601 LU61053 108.00 109.00 1.0 1.0 0.5 3601 LU630019 217.00 218.00 1.0 0.8 1.5 3601 LU630041 209.00 210.10 1.1 0.8 1.3 3601 LU63007 187.00 190.00 3.0 1.7 2.9 3601 LU63008 346.00 347.20 1.2 0.6 0.1 3601 LU64001 251.30 253.10 1.8 1.0 1.2 3601 LU64003 130.00 137.00 7.0 3.9 5.1 3601 LU64005 116.60 117.50 0.9 0.8 6.3 3601 LU64006 119.10 121.70 2.6 2.1 0.7 3601 LU64007 241.70 249.00 7.3 2.3 4.4 3601 LU64008 156.00 157.70 1.7 1.1 0.4 3601 LU64009 146.70 147.50 0.8 0.5 1.9 3601 LU64011 159.30 161.80 2.5 1.0 21.6 3601 including 160.20 160.80 0.6 0.2 84.7 3601 Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3609 LU60001 555.75 563.00 7.3 1.7 6.0 3609 LU60002 501.75 513.00 11.3 2.7 3.7 3609 LU61007 120.00 122.00 2.0 1.1 1.8 3609 LU61008 153.00 155.75 2.8 1.4 1.5 3609 LU61009 243.10 246.70 3.6 0.7 2.7 3609 LU610102 103.00 104.00 1.0 0.9 0.7 3609 LU610102 138.70 140.00 1.3 1.0 0.2 3609 LU610106 97.40 98.90 1.5 1.5 1.6 3609 LU610107 99.15 100.15 1.0 1.0 0.1 3609 LU610108 102.00 103.00 1.0 1.0 0.1 3609 LU610109 98.50 100.00 1.5 1.5 1.5 3609 LU610113 155.60 157.10 1.5 1.1 2.9 3609 LU610113 126.00 127.50 1.5 1.4 1.8 3609 LU61011A 198.00 199.10 1.1 0.6 1.0 3609 LU61011A 138.00 140.00 2.0 1.3 0.2 3609 LU61012 190.00 191.15 1.2 0.6 0.2 3609 LU610129 142.00 142.60 0.6 0.4 3.6 3609 LU61013 169.00 171.10 2.1 1.4 9.1 3609 LU610135 162.00 172.00 10.0 2.5 4.2 3609 LU61020 124.00 125.00 1.0 1.0 1.1 3609 LU61024 111.00 112.00 1.0 0.9 0.2 3609 LU61025 97.10 98.00 0.9 0.9 2.7 3609 LU61026 106.00 107.30 1.3 1.3 0.6 3609 LU61027 140.00 144.00 4.0 3.1 2.9 3609 LU61027 106.60 107.20 0.6 0.5 0.2 3609 LU61028 101.00 102.00 1.0 0.9 3.9 3609 LU61028 133.00 134.00 1.0 0.9 0.3 3609 LU61029 104.70 106.00 1.3 1.2 1.4 3609 LU61030 104.00 106.00 2.0 1.9 0.1 3609 LU61044 119.00 120.00 1.0 0.8 0.4 3609 LU61045 132.50 134.20 1.7 1.2 0.0 3609 LU61046 153.40 153.80 0.4 0.3 4.7 3609 LU61046 107.00 108.00 1.0 0.8 0.2 3609 LU61047 112.85 114.00 1.2 0.9 5.9 3609 LU61048 171.00 173.00 2.0 1.0 0.7 3609 LU61048 126.60 127.85 1.3 0.8 0.3 3609 LU61051 95.50 96.70 1.2 1.2 6.8 3609 LU61052 93.15 95.00 1.9 1.8 3.2 3609 LU61053 98.30 100.00 1.7 1.7 2.1 3609 LU630019 231.50 232.20 0.7 0.5 0.7 3609 LU630041 219.80 221.00 1.2 0.9 0.2 3609 LU63007 201.50 202.30 0.8 0.5 1.7 3609 LU63008 361.25 362.70 1.5 0.7 0.6 3609 LU64001 230.70 233.00 2.3 1.3 0.6 3609 LU64003 122.00 125.00 3.0 2.0 10.5 3609 LU64005 99.30 101.00 1.7 1.4 21.5 3609 LU64006 85.80 91.80 6.0 5.3 3.9 3609 LU64007 147.00 158.00 11.0 3.5 1.7 3609 LU64008 125.10 131.60 6.5 2.7 5.8 3609 LU64009 107.00 110.00 3.0 2.2 4.2 3609 LU64011 120.90 131.00 10.1 4.4 4.8 3609 Lantern Deposit: Down-Plunge Extension Intercepts for Lode 3700 LU60001 494.00 497.00 3.0 1.0 0.1 3700 LU60002 451.00 451.60 0.6 0.1 0.3 3700 LU61007 136.50 141.95 5.5 3.3 4.6 3700 LU61008 168.20 172.90 4.7 1.8 6.5 3700 LU61009 258.00 259.00 1.0 0.4 0.7 3700 LU610102 131.00 132.00 1.0 0.8 0.8 3700 LU610102 91.00 91.60 0.6 0.5 1.1 3700 LU610106 86.00 87.60 1.6 1.6 0.2 3700 LU610107 88.35 89.10 0.8 0.7 0.1 3700 LU610108 89.00 90.00 1.0 0.9 0.1 3700 LU610109 86.00 87.00 1.0 1.0 0.0 3700 LU610113 179.40 180.20 0.8 0.6 0.1 3700 LU61011A 146.60 161.00 14.4 8.4 2.6 3700 LU61011A 210.10 210.80 0.7 0.5 1.3 3700 LU61012 225.00 228.60 3.6 1.5 3.9 3700 LU610129 157.60 159.00 1.4 0.8 4.0 3700 LU61013 184.30 184.90 0.6 0.4 0.1 3700 LU610135 176.30 182.25 6.0 2.7 2.7 3700 LU61020 104.00 106.00 2.0 1.9 0.9 3700 LU61024 97.50 98.50 1.0 0.8 2.5 3700 LU61025 86.40 87.10 0.7 0.7 0.2 3700 LU61026 88.00 88.60 0.6 0.6 127 3700 LU61027 132.00 133.00 1.0 0.7 3.4 3700 LU61027 93.00 94.00 1.0 0.8 1.0 3700 LU61028 87.95 89.00 1.1 0.9 1.6 3700 LU61029 95.00 95.40 0.4 0.4 2.1 3700 LU61030 93.20 94.40 1.2 1.0 0.6 3700 LU61041 192.50 194.00 1.5 1.0 1.2 3700 LU61043 99.50 101.00 1.5 1.3 0.2 3700 LU61044 113.00 114.05 1.1 0.9 0.4 3700 LU61045 124.00 125.00 1.0 0.7 2.6 3700 LU61046 135.00 137.00 2.0 1.5 0.9 3700 LU61046 98.30 99.00 0.7 0.5 1.9 3700 LU61047 102.00 102.85 0.9 0.6 0.2 3700 LU61048 116.95 118.00 1.1 0.6 0.4 3700 LU61048 156.50 158.00 1.5 0.8 0.1 3700 LU61050 216.50 229.00 12.5 6.8 0.4 3700 LU61050 261.00 268.00 7.0 3.8 0.2 3700 LU61051 83.00 83.70 0.7 0.7 0.1 3700 LU61052 83.70 84.30 0.6 0.6 0.7 3700 LU61053 83.90 85.00 1.1 1.1 0.5 3700 LU630019 246.30 249.10 2.8 2.2 2.8 3700 LU63007 215.00 217.50 2.5 2.2 4.6 3700 LU63008 372.00 376.30 4.3 2.1 9.8 3700 LU63009 392.00 395.20 3.2 1.9 1.1 3700 LU64001 179.40 181.10 1.7 1.0 6.7 3700 LU64003 98.80 104.30 5.5 3.4 3.6 3700 LU64005 77.00 78.20 1.2 1.0 0.3 3700 LU64006 64.00 65.30 1.3 1.1 1.1 3700 LU64007 143.00 145.00 2.0 0.6 3.0 3700 LU64008 107.40 113.00 5.6 2.6 1.8 3700 LU64009 95.00 96.00 1.0 0.8 1.3 3700 LU64011 109.10 113.00 3.9 1.7 5.4 3700 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 100 URSDD0021 160.80 162.40 1.6 0.5 0.0 100 URSDD0022 148.30 150.00 1.7 0.8 5.1 100 URSDD0023 173.80 175.85 2.1 1.1 3.8 100 URSDD0024 166.35 170.00 3.7 2.3 0.6 100 URSDD0025 138.30 139.10 0.8 0.3 5.3 100 URSDD0026 135.90 138.30 2.4 1.5 2.8 100 URSDD0028 441.00 449.00 8.0 5.7 0.0 100 URSDD0030A 533.00 534.20 1.2 1.0 15.2 100 URSDD0032 866.30 866.60 0.3 0.3 9.4 100 URSDD0033 457.45 461.70 4.3 3.0 0.1 100 URSDD0035 228.50 231.10 2.6 0.9 0.0 100 URSDD0036 444.20 448.20 4.0 0.7 0.2 100 URSDD0038 287.60 293.00 5.4 0.8 0.0 100 URSDD0039 214.30 219.40 5.1 2.2 0.1 100 URSDD0041 249.40 256.55 7.2 2.9 0.0 100 URSDD0042 297.20 300.00 2.8 1.0 0.0 100 URSDD0043 196.00 201.80 5.8 1.7 0.0 100 URSDD0044 256.60 261.25 4.7 1.9 0.0 100 URSDD0045 193.90 196.35 2.5 1.0 2.1 100 URSDD0046 240.60 241.10 0.5 0.2 5.5 100 URSDD0047 287.00 287.65 0.7 0.3 0.2 100 URSDD0057A 216.50 217.50 1.0 0.3 10.4 100 URSDD0059 172.10 173.10 1.0 0.5 3.3 100 URSDD0060 173.30 174.80 1.5 0.7 10.4 100 URSDD0061 269.80 271.15 1.4 0.4 2.0 100 URSDD0063 151.00 152.00 1.0 0.5 2.0 100 URSDD0064 195.05 198.60 3.6 1.6 3.0 100 URSDD0065 278.25 282.35 4.1 1.5 2.5 100 URSDD0066 178.40 179.50 1.1 0.7 11.1 100 URSDD0067 214.40 217.00 2.6 1.1 0.0 100 URSDD0068 232.00 233.50 1.5 0.7 3.3 100 URSDD0069 272.00 275.00 3.0 1.3 0.1 100 URSDD0070 339.00 348.20 9.2 3.3 0.1 100 URSDD0072 230.40 231.00 0.6 0.2 6.0 100 URSDD0073 253.00 256.00 3.0 1.4 1.7 100 URSDD0074 313.00 314.00 1.0 0.3 0.2 100 URSDD0075 187.50 189.00 1.5 0.9 5.3 100 URSDD0076A 222.25 224.75 2.5 1.0 0.0 100 URSDD0077 275.00 276.60 1.6 0.6 5.0 100 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 200 URSDD0021 208.20 208.65 0.5 0.2 1.3 200 URSDD0022 181.00 182.00 1.0 0.5 0.3 200 URSDD0023 241.00 245.70 4.7 1.8 1.5 200 URSDD0024 230.10 230.70 0.6 0.4 8.6 200 URSDD0026 250.90 251.30 0.4 0.3 0.1 200 URSDD0027 420.00 422.00 2.0 1.1 2.1 200 URSDD0028 366.20 366.60 0.4 0.3 0.9 200 URSDD0029 547.00 547.60 0.6 0.2 60.4 200 URSDD0033 280.40 281.85 1.5 0.9 8.5 200 URSDD0035 315.80 318.30 2.5 0.8 0.6 200 URSDD0037 280.40 282.80 2.4 0.5 4.3 200 URSDD0038 405.20 406.30 1.1 0.3 0.8 200 URSDD0039 350.60 353.45 2.9 1.3 4.7 200 URSDD0041 361.80 364.20 2.4 1.0 4.2 200 URSDD0042 405.00 410.60 5.6 2.9 7.0 200 Including 406.90 407.30 0.4 0.2 68.7 200 URSDD0043 301.60 304.60 3.0 1.4 3.1 200 URSDD0044 407.05 408.35 1.3 0.7 5.9 200 URSDD0046 394.10 394.45 0.4 0.1 0.0 200 URSDD0052 308.95 310.05 1.1 0.7 1.4 200 URSDD0053 339.40 341.70 2.3 1.3 3.7 200 URSDD0055A 290.55 291.10 0.6 0.3 5.7 200 URSDD0057A 520.50 521.70 1.2 0.6 5.9 200 URSDD0059 413.00 418.75 5.8 3.3 3.9 200 URSDD0060 367.00 369.30 2.3 1.3 3.1 200 URSDD0061 537.00 537.70 0.7 0.4 0.6 200 URSDD0063 301.40 302.00 0.6 0.4 0.2 200 URSDD0064 360.20 363.00 2.8 1.5 0.1 200 URSDD0066 247.30 250.00 2.7 1.4 0.1 200 URSDD0068 443.50 444.50 1.0 0.5 9.4 200 URSDD0069 531.50 533.00 1.5 0.6 3.1 200 URSDD0070 633.40 637.00 3.6 1.3 9.7 200 URSDD0075 383.10 383.60 0.5 0.4 3.4 200 URSDD0077 511.50 512.30 0.8 0.4 0.2 200 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 300 URSDD0021 173.00 175.00 2.0 0.9 0.1 300 URSDD0022 158.00 161.00 3.0 1.4 26.3 300 Including 159.70 161.00 1.3 0.6 57.4 300 URSDD0023 182.00 183.40 1.4 0.7 17.7 300 URSDD0025 177.30 180.80 3.5 2.5 8.1 300 URSDD0026 176.00 176.30 0.3 0.2 12.1 300 URSDD0033 375.80 378.00 2.2 1.5 5.0 300 URSDD0037 212.20 219.00 6.8 2.3 0.2 300 URSDD0039 243.00 245.70 2.7 1.0 0.9 300 URSDD0043 221.50 222.70 1.2 0.6 2.9 300 URSDD0044 289.00 300.00 11.0 3.7 0.4 300 URSDD0045 221.65 225.00 3.4 1.9 7.6 300 URSDD0046 274.40 274.90 0.5 0.2 11.9 300 URSDD0047 342.00 343.00 1.0 0.3 2.1 300 URSDD0056 573.70 575.15 1.5 0.4 13.0 300 URSDD0058 393.60 394.70 1.1 0.6 2.4 300 URSDD0059 297.30 297.70 0.4 0.3 6.5 300 URSDD0060 246.60 247.00 0.4 0.3 15.1 300 URSDD0061 330.00 331.00 1.0 0.5 11.5 300 URSDD0063 212.80 213.50 0.7 0.5 2.2 300 URSDD0065 341.80 342.65 0.9 0.3 13.0 300 URSDD0066 186.00 186.95 1.0 0.5 2.1 300 URSDD0067 239.00 240.00 1.0 0.4 4.5 300 URSDD0068 290.20 291.05 0.9 0.5 0.8 300 URSDD0069 332.00 333.20 1.2 0.5 0.6 300 URSDD0070 392.70 393.50 0.8 0.4 1.8 300 URSDD0072 292.00 293.50 1.5 0.9 5.2 300 URSDD0073 310.25 311.90 1.7 0.7 9.8 300 URSDD0074 388.00 391.00 3.0 1.1 0.6 300 URSDD0076A 266.00 267.90 1.9 1.2 10.4 300 URSDD0077 297.80 298.10 0.3 0.2 5.0 300 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 400 URSDD0057A 241.00 243.30 2.3 1.1 5.6 400 URSDD0059 213.85 215.80 2.0 1.3 2.4 400 URSDD0060 184.55 186.20 1.7 1.1 6.0 400 URSDD0075 196.40 198.20 1.8 1.0 10.0 400 URSDD0076A 239.30 242.05 2.8 1.0 3.4 400 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 500 URSDD0024 211.00 212.00 1.0 0.6 4.4 500 URSDD0025 244.50 245.50 1.0 0.7 0.1 500 URSDD0027 455.25 459.00 3.8 2.0 2.1 500 URSDD0028 406.10 407.00 0.9 0.6 1.8 500 URSDD0041 308.90 310.25 1.4 0.6 5.5 500 URSDD0042 355.00 356.60 1.6 0.7 0.9 500 URSDD0043 295.30 296.85 1.6 0.9 2.0 500 URSDD0044 359.00 359.55 0.6 0.3 0.9 500 URSDD0046 351.10 352.20 1.1 0.6 4.3 500 URSDD0047 418.00 419.00 1.0 0.6 0.6 500 URSDD0064 315.65 318.00 2.4 1.5 0.0 500 URSDD0065 424.65 426.20 1.6 0.8 1.5 500 URSDD0068 375.00 378.00 3.0 1.7 0.0 500 URSDD0069 437.00 437.96 1.0 0.4 2.2 500 URSDD0070 522.50 523.10 0.6 0.2 7.8 500 URSDD0073 384.45 386.95 2.5 1.0 0.2 500 URSDD0074 444.90 446.40 1.5 0.8 1.7 500 URSDD0077 413.70 417.70 4.0 2.0 0.0 500 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 610 URSDD0033 397.45 398.30 0.9 0.6 3.9 610 URSDD0045 211.55 214.50 3.0 1.4 7.0 610 URSDD0046 256.00 261.00 5.0 2.4 3.3 610 URSDD0058 368.00 370.90 2.9 1.1 10.9 610 URSDD0061 311.00 317.00 6.0 2.9 6.0 610 URSDD0064 220.55 221.90 1.4 0.7 10.8 610 URSDD0065 294.00 297.40 3.4 1.2 6.0 610 URSDD0069 301.30 305.10 3.8 2.3 4.2 610 URSDD0070 429.00 429.35 0.4 0.2 530 610 URSDD0073 265.60 268.00 2.4 1.4 7.7 610 URSDD0074 408.00 412.00 4.0 2.4 3.6 610 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 620 URSDD0024 206.10 207.15 1.1 0.6 8.5 620 URSDD0028 416.70 417.40 0.7 0.5 1.2 620 URSDD0041 283.10 284.00 0.9 0.4 0.1 620 URSDD0042 340.80 341.90 1.1 0.3 2.2 620 URSDD0043 249.10 250.10 1.0 0.5 2.4 620 URSDD0044 317.20 317.65 0.5 0.2 18.1 620 URSDD0056 627.90 634.50 6.6 1.6 8.7 620 Including 627.90 627.90 1.1 0.3 27.7 620 URSDD0061 395.80 399.00 3.2 1.5 5.9 620 Including 395.80 396.20 0.4 0.2 31.2 620 URSDD0065 376.90 378.25 1.4 0.6 20.7 620 URSDD0068 323.60 324.20 0.6 0.3 2.1 620 URSDD0069 368.00 369.00 1.0 0.4 4.0 620 URSDD0070 447.55 449.40 1.9 0.9 4.0 620 URSDD0074 432.30 434.00 1.7 0.6 2.4 620 URSDD0077 375.15 375.95 0.8 0.4 11.5 620 Union Reefs South: Intercepts for Lode 910 URSDD0027 460.00 461.75 1.8 1.1 3.5 910 URSDD0037 271.10 273.10 2.0 1.5 17.5 910 Including 271.90 272.20 0.3 0.2 113 910 URSDD0044 320.30 328.00 7.7 5.4 1.4 910 URSDD0059 189.05 190.30 1.3 0.7 16.4 910 URSDD0065 297.40 299.30 1.9 0.7 7.1 910 URSDD0068 253.60 257.10 3.5 1.6 14.6 910 Including 256.00 256.35 0.4 0.2 60.5 910 URSDD0069 289.00 293.00 4.0 3.3 6.4 910 URSDD0069 377.50 378.00 0.5 0.3 15.9 910 URSDD0070 411.90 414.40 2.5 1.2 2.5 910 URSDD0070 439.70 442.05 2.4 1.6 3.3 910 URSDD0070 453.45 455.60 2.2 1.6 11.9 910 Including 454.30 454.65 0.4 0.3 62.6 910 URSDD0072 242.60 243.40 0.8 0.5 4.8 910 URSDD0074 403.00 403.80 0.8 0.7 20.0 910 URSDD0074 424.00 426.00 2.0 1.4 53.4 910 Including 425.30 426.00 0.7 0.5 89.0 910 Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 100 PCGDD0001 92.75 96.85 4.1 3.3 9.7 100 Including 95.00 95.70 0.7 0.6 26.7 100 PCGDD0001 141.25 142.10 0.8 0.7 9.4 100 PCGDD0002 96.30 99.25 3.0 2.8 16.1 100 Including 96.30 97.10 0.8 0.8 36.1 100 PCGDD0002 103.90 107.35 3.5 3.2 9.1 100 Including 106.50 107.35 0.8 0.8 19.5 100 PCGDD0002 111.50 112.15 0.7 0.6 13.0 100 PCGDD0003 93.00 101.00 8.0 7.6 5.4 100 Including 99.60 99.90 0.3 0.3 31.7 100 PCGDD0003 120.75 121.20 0.8 0.5 2.8 100 PCGDD0004 101.55 103.00 1.5 0.9 2.6 100 Gandy's Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 200 PCGDD0001 109.00 111.75 2.8 2.2 3.5 200 Including 111.00 111.75 0.8 0.6 9.9 200 PCGDD0002 127.80 130.65 2.9 2.7 5.6 200 Including 127.80 128.50 0.7 0.7 15.4 200 PCGDD0004 118.6 118.9 0.3 0.2 3.7 200 Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 300 PCGDD0002 154.95 156.20 1.3 1.2 14.4 300 PCGDD0004 126.50 126.80 0.3 0.3 5.8 300 PCGDD0004 176.90 179.30 2.4 2.1 2.3 300 Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Lode 400 PCGDD001 188.7 189.8 1.1 0.8 2.5 400 PCGDD0003 147.50 148.00 0.5 0.5 8.5 400 PCGDD0003 158.00 159.00 1.0 1.0 14.0 400 Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek): Intercepts for Unnamed Mineralization PCGDD0002 70.90 75.40 4.5 4.2 2.9 Unknown Including 73.60 74.05 0.5 0.4 7.8 Unknown

Notes:

Drill intercepts greater than 10 Gram-Metres (gold grade x estimated true width) are shown in bold text.

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations for Northern Territory Exploration

Hole ID Northing

(m) Easting

(m) Elevation

(m) Collar

Azimuth (°) Collar

Plunge (°) Total Depth

(m) Lantern Deposit Emerging Domain Underground Diamond Drilling LU730100 1,284 4,893 738 268 -9 295.5 LU730101 1,284 4,893 737 269 -34 444.4 LU730103 1,286 4,892 739 294 17 248.8 LU730104 1,286 4,893 738 294 -8 339.9 LU730105 1,286 4,893 737 288 -25 303.3 LU730106 1,284 4,893 737 285 -35 516.2 LU730113 1,201 4,893 740 283 -9 294.3 LU730114 1,201 4,893 741 288 18 251.7 LU730115 1,202 4,893 743 295 47 265.0 LU730125 1,283 4,893 739 250 21 167.8 LU730126 1,285 4,893 738 256 -9 230.8 LU730127 1,285 4,893 738 259 -24 261.5 LU730128 1,285 4,893 738 260 -34 333.4 LU730129 1,285 4,892 739 283 20 182.9 LU730130 1,285 4,893 738 281 -10 221.9 LU730131 1,284 4,893 737 278 -25 296.9 LU730132 1,285 4,893 737 277 -34 333.4 LU730133 1,284 4,893 737 268 -19 249.3 LU730134 1,284 4,892 741 247 38 167.5 LU730135 1,285 4,893 738 254 4 211.9 LU730136 1,285 4,893 738 258 -18 261.4 LU730137 1,284 4,893 737 260 -29 309.3 LU730139 1,283 4,893 741 266 40 155.8 LU730140 1,284 4,893 738 267 1 172.9 LU730141 1,284 4,893 737 268 -31 288.4 LU730143 1,284 4,893 738 282 2 182.9 LU730144 1,285 4,893 738 279 -19 264.4 LU730145 1,285 4,893 737 277 -32 297.2 LU730147 1,286 4,892 740 297 28 248.0 LU730148 1,286 4,892 738 294 3 281.4 LU730154 1,202 4,893 743 291 35 248.8 LU730155 1,201 4,893 740 286 5 189.5 LU730156 1,201 4,893 739 289 -18 245.9 LU730163 1,286 4,893 738 293 -9 320.3 LU730164 1,286 4,893 738 290 -17 288.3 LU730165 1,286 4,893 737 286 -29 220.4 LU730168 1,287 4,893 738 304 -9 399.0 LU730169 1,286 4,893 737 296 -24 483.2 LU730183 1,352 4,895 736 281 -32 330.3 LU730184 1,352 4,895 736 282 -25 291.3 LU730191 1,353 4,896 737 331 -7 461.9 LU73099 1,284 4,892 740 267 23 239.9 LU85007 1,241 4,941 855 300 -6 207.3 LU85008A 1,238 4,945 854 303 -16 195.3 LU85010 1,229 4,947 855 284 -6 186.3 LU85011 1,229 4,947 855 283 -17 209.8 LU85017 1,241 4,941 854 302 -23 279.2 Lantern Down-Plunge Extension Underground Diamond Drilling LU58503 2,111 4,712 591 -73 215 686.8 LU60001 2,151 4,785 601 -67 247 874.5 LU60002 2,150 4,785 601 -57 230 659.8 LU61007 1,652 4,786 613 -3 306 228.0 LU61008 1,651 4,785 612 -18 303 282.0 LU61009 1,651 4,785 612 -29 300 357.2 LU610102 1,611 4,554 617 -40 49 546.4 LU610106 1,608 4,554 617 -41 94 372.4 LU610107 1,608 4,554 617 -28 91 321.5 LU610108 1,608 4,554 617 -18 91 303.5 LU610109 1,608 4,554 617 -17 84 324.8 LU610113 1,651 4,785 612 -15 271 224.5 LU61011A 1,651 4,785 612 -19 279 273.0 LU61012 1,650 4,784 612 -33 281 344.6 LU610129 1,651 4,785 612 -14 290 307.0 LU61013 1,650 4,784 612 -20 258 266.0 LU610135 1,651 4,786 612 -22 297 282.3 LU61019A 1,576 4,543 617 -39 100 609.0 LU61020 1,575 4,543 618 -17 99 420.1 LU61024 1,608 4,554 617 -12 101 388.8 LU61025 1,608 4,554 617 -31 82 458.4 LU61026 1,608 4,554 617 -30 105 503.6 LU61027 1,612 4,554 617 -34 44 545.8 LU61028 1,608 4,554 617 -43 58 485.8 LU61029 1,608 4,554 617 -51 81 534.0 LU61030 1,608 4,554 617 -49 107 669.0 LU61041 1,575 4,540 617 -75 104 781.4 LU61043 1,608 4,554 617 -59 111 795.4 LU61044 1,609 4,554 617 -66 77 672.2 LU61045 1,609 4,554 617 -73 73 783.1 LU61046 1,609 4,554 617 -44 40 603.1 LU61047 1,609 4,554 617 -55 50 642.2 LU61048 1,609 4,554 617 -56 30 752.7 LU61050 1,608 4,554 617 -17 27 401.9 LU61051 1,608 4,554 617 -27 73 411.0 LU61052 1,608 4,554 617 -39 69 481.9 LU61053 1,608 4,554 617 -41 80 504.3 LU630019 1,548 4,876 634 -14 278 317.8 LU630041 1,548 4,876 634 -14 270 324.2 LU63007 1,550 4,875 634 -6 271 275.7 LU63008 1,549 4,875 634 -31 286 455.6 LU63009 1,549 4,875 634 -42 278 627.1 LU64001 1,842 4,629 624 -83 274 587.4 LU64003 1,841 4,629 624 -51 166 387.8 LU64005 1,839 4,641 624 -63 131 218.9 LU64006 1,835 4,640 625 -32 124 200.0 LU64007 1,837 4,639 624 -70 209 477.0 LU64008 1,837 4,639 624 -74 183 423.0 LU64009 1,837 4,639 624 -76 155 600.1 LU64011 1,837 4,639 624 -63 189 479.8 Liberator Target Surface Diamond Drilling LIBDD0001 20 4,903 1,141 86 -60 445.8 LIBDD0003 26 5,437 1,155 213 -61 452.9 LIBDD0004 133 4,969 1,142 88 -59 329.9 LIBDD0005 18 5,440 1,155 270 -60 494.7 LIBDD0006 242 5,672 1,141 274 -60 725.8 LIBDD0007 371 5,126 1,151 272 -60 273.2 LIBDD0008 382 5,178 1,148 269 -59 357.3 LIBDD0012 142 5,300 1,146 268 -59 477.2 LIBDD0013 -102 4,846 1,135 86 -65 596.8 Union Reefs South Surface Diamond Drilling URSDD0021 5,310 5,032 1,188 273 -65 284.9 URSDD0022 5,369 5,024 1,190 266 -65 266.8 URSDD0023 5,420 5,034 1,189 266 -64 334.3 URSDD0024 5,481 5,054 1,191 268 -60 255.4 URSDD0025 5,520 5,065 1,192 265 -57 256.0 URSDD0026 5,562 5,067 1,193 268 -54 265.7 URSDD0027 5,589 4,702 1,193 89 -65 567.8 URSDD0028 5,507 4,672 1,193 93 -55 519.3 URSDD0029 5,590 4,702 1,193 75 -75 759.6 URSDD0030A 6,260 4,618 1,180 84 -52 669.2 URSDD0031 5,508 4,671 1,193 97 -71 798.5 URSDD0032 6,740 4,440 1,195 85 -58 1,017.7 URSDD0033 5,905 4,713 1,192 89 -60 558.2 URSDD0035 5,310 5,037 1,188 266 -71 334.7 URSDD0036 5,310 5,038 1,190 264 -78 464.8 URSDD0037 5,368 5,022 1,190 267 -71 363.5 URSDD0038 5,368 5,022 1,190 264 -77 446.9 URSDD0039 5,420 5,034 1,190 269 -70 374.8 URSDD0041 5,482 5,060 1,191 271 -69 396.6 URSDD0042 5,481 5,060 1,191 270 -72 464.2 URSDD0043 5,520 5,065 1,192 270 -66 369.2 URSDD0044 5,520 5,065 1,192 265 -71 422.7 URSDD0045 5,562 5,067 1,193 269 -65 302.8 URSDD0046 5,562 5,067 1,193 271 -70 399.6 URSDD0047 5,562 5,068 1,193 271 -74 446.9 URSDD0049 5,703 4,710 1,194 85 -57 294.7 URSDD0050 5,703 4,709 1,194 84 -62 339.4 URSDD0051 5,703 4,709 1,194 84 -68 420.3 URSDD0052 5,798 4,705 1,194 82 -57 335.4 URSDD0053 5,797 4,705 1,194 82 -61 374.6 URSDD0054 5,752 4,705 1,194 89 -71 449.9 URSDD0055A 5,752 4,706 1,194 87 -61 327.0 URSDD0056 6,002 5,078 1,197 264 -78 674.0 URSDD0057A 6,002 5,077 1,198 268 -68 695.2 URSDD0058 5,899 5,090 1,197 264 -70 438.0 URSDD0059 5,900 5,090 1,198 268 -63 554.8 URSDD0060 5,800 5,084 1,196 270 -59 579.3 URSDD0061 5,800 5,085 1,196 270 -70 815.7 URSDD0063 5,602 5,064 1,194 267 -61 340.4 URSDD0064 5,602 5,065 1,194 267 -68 382.2 URSDD0065 5,602 5,065 1,194 269 -75 449.5 URSDD0066 5,448 5,053 1,190 268 -59 264.1 URSDD0067 5,448 5,054 1,190 268 -66 306.3 URSDD0068 5,690 5,083 1,195 269 -66 645.2 URSDD0069 5,691 5,083 1,195 268 -70 761.4 URSDD0070 5,691 5,084 1,195 272 -75 808.0 URSDD0071 5,753 4,705 1,194 87 -65 389.2 URSDD0072 5,649 5,071 1,195 272 -68 350.4 URSDD0073 5,649 5,072 1,195 269 -72 398.4 URSDD0074 5,649 5,072 1,195 269 -76 466.4 URSDD0075 5,758 5,089 1,197 268 -61 405.0 URSDD0076A 5,758 5,089 1,197 269 -65 396.3 URSDD0077 5,758 5,089 1,197 268 -70 537.9 Gandy's North Deposit (Pine Creek) Surface Diamond Drilling PCGDD0001 13,203 11,069 1,234 90 -61 242.4 PCGDD0002 13,090 11,111 1,252 85 -78 271.1 PCGDD0003 13,203 11,069 1,234 87 -54 260.2 PCGDD0004 13,203 11,068 1,234 84 -71 321.1

Notes:

Lantern and Liberator drill collar locations are in Cosmo Mine local grid coordinate system

Union Reefs drill collar locations are in Union Reefs local grid coordinate system

Pine Creek drill collar locations are in Pine Creek local grid coordinate system