Chicago, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Centrix announced today the addition of seasoned organizational growth leader Raghu Bukkapatnam to the position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). As the first to serve in this new position for the industry’s largest clinical registry data solutions provider, Bukkapatnam will be responsible for further integrating and expanding key business functions to advance Q-Centrix as a leading innovator in the quality data management industry.

As CGO for Q-Centrix, Bukkapatnam will oversee the Company’s commercialization efforts, including sales, marketing, professional services and customer experience. This role will be instrumental in growing the company’s quality workflow and information management platform targeted at delivering enterprise-value across the full spectrum of its partners’ quality data investments.

“The ongoing industry-wide shift to value-based healthcare is increasingly calling for scalable and enterprise-level solutions to quality-related processes,” said Q-Centrix CEO Milton Silva-Craig. “Raghu’s new role and, more importantly, the experience and resourcefulness he brings to it as a proven strategic growth leader promises to be invaluable as we redefine and lead change in the healthcare quality data space.”

Bukkapatnam has held senior roles in several leading organizations at the convergence of healthcare, quality, and information technology. Immediately prior to joining Q-Centrix, he led enterprise strategy and growth initiatives at Change Healthcare, including development of its $1 billion Technology Enabled Services business unit. Prior to that, he served four years as a Senior Director at the Advisory Board, where he played a key role in launching consulting and technology products for revenue cycle and physician practice management. He started his career as a Fellow in the medical errors taskforce at the Lister Hill Center for Health Policy within the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

"I'm thrilled at the chance to translate my experience into growth and opportunities that will enable Q-Centrix to drive the next generation of healthcare quality data management solutions,” said Bukkapatnam. “I look forward to working with the Q-Centrix leadership team in further leveraging its market leadership position to continue to transform this dynamically evolving industry.”

Bukkapatnam received master’s degrees in public health and business administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham and a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Q‑Centrix:

Q-Centrix® aims to measurably improve the quality and safety of patient care in the U.S. through the use of its market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps®, that augments the clinical intelligence and efficiency of the industry’s largest and broadest team of nurse-educated, Quality Information Specialists. Processing in excess of 2 million quality data transactions annually, Q Centrix is a comprehensive quality partner to hundreds of hospitals, providing quality data solutions, including quality data capture, surveillance, measure calculations, analysis, reporting, and improvement solutions. Q-Centrix’s growth equity partner is TPG Growth, a premier, global private equity growth firm. For more information about Q Centrix, visit www.q-centrix.com.

