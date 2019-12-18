Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

18 December 2019 at 4.45 p.m.

A lower Pillar 2 requirement for Aktia

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 13 December 2019 imposed a discretionary additional capital requirement (Pillar 2) under chapter 11, section 6, subsection 2, paragraph 1 subparagraph a) of the Act on Credit institutions (610/2014) for Aktia Bank Plc Group. The Pillar 2 requirement amounts to 1.25% and must be fulfilled with Common Equity Tier 1 capital as defined in EU's Capital Requirements Regulation (575/2013). The requirement is valid until further notice as of 30 June 2020 but not longer than until 30 June 2023. Aktia’s current Pillar 2 requirement is 1.75%.

The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) of Aktia Group was 15.6% at the end of September 2019 and the capital adequacy ratio 20.0%.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236

Jarmo Lötjönen, Senior Risk Analyst, tel. +358 10 247 6213

