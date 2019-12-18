VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) announces that it has filed on SEDAR the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate, Chimo Mine Project, Central Gold Corridor, Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada", bearing the date of signature of the 17 December 2019.
The NI 43-101 compliant report, completed by GeoPointCom Inc. for Cartier, includes the mineral resource estimate for the Central Gold Corridor property along the Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault, 45 km to east of Val-d'Or. The report is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website.
Highlights as previously reported in the November 5th 2019 press release :
The table of the sensitivity of the cut-off grade on the gold resources (FIGURE 1) is presented below:
|MINE CHIMO PROJECT – CENTRAL GOLD CORRIDOR
|Indicated Resources
|Inferred Resources
| Cut-Off grade
(g/t Au)
|Metric ton (t)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Troy Ounce (oz)
|Metric ton (t)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Troy Ounce (oz)
|1.5
|6,157,300
|3.24
|642,060
|8,520,400
|2.62
|716,570
|2.0
|4,479,300
|3.81
|548,380
|5,591,300
|3.09
|555,530
|2.5
|3,263,300
|4.40
|461,280
|3,681,600
|3.53
|417,250
|3.0
|2,389,100
|5.01
|384,540
|2,347,800
|3.97
|299,800
|3.5
|1,759,400
|5.63
|318,680
|1,199,000
|4.66
|179,470
|4.0
|1,255,900
|6.40
|258,410
|728,300
|5.25
|122,950
The table above illustrates the sensitivity of this mineral resource estimate to different cut-off grades for an underground operation scenario with reasonable outlook for economic extraction. The reader is cautioned that the figures provided in this table should not be interpreted as a statement on mineral resources. Quantities and estimated grades for different cut-off grades are presented for the sole purpose of demonstrating the sensitivity of the resource model to the choice of a specific cut-off grade.
Additional notes on resource estimates
1. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves because their economic viability has not been demonstrated. The amount and content of inferred resources reported in this mineral resource estimate is uncertain and there can be no assurance that some or all of the Inferred Mineral Resources may be converted to indicated mineral resources with further exploration drilling.
2. The mineral resource estimate is in accordance with the current standards and guidelines of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and NI 43-101 for the publication of mineral resources.
3. Resources are presented in situ for an undiluted underground operation scenario and considered to have reasonable outlook for economic extraction.
4. A cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au was used to estimate mineral resources from calculations made with the following key parameters:
5. The density value of 2.8 g/cm3 was used.
6. The estimate was made from a database as July 2nd 2019 of 3,429 drill holes totaling 279,670 m drilled, 13,477 deviation (hole orientation) measurements and 79,236 samples analyzed for gold and collected over a core length of 85 647 m representing 35% of the drilled core length. This database contains 2,107 blank and standard samples, inserted by Cartier between November 1st, 2016 and July 2nd, 2019. This database was validated before starting the resource estimate. The estimate was carried out on seven mineralized structures intersected by 51,029 m of drilling, producing 5,364 different gold intersections.
7. A high grade cap of 30 g/t Au (5M2 and 6N1 structures), 50 g/t Au (5M and 5N structures) and 110 g/t Au (5B structure) was applied at for the interpolation on composites located more than 15 m from the center of the estimated cell.
8. Underground openings (open and backfilled-cemented stopes, drifts, raises and shafts) were modeled from cross-sectional and longitudinal sections as well as detailed historical geological and mining plans. Historical underground production has been subtracted from the resource estimate. The reconciliation of the resource estimate to the detailed feed information at the plant between 1990 and 1996 shows only a difference of 4.92% in the tonnage extracted and 2.15% in ounces produced.
9. This mineral resource estimate has been prepared using the software GeoticMine (v.1.2.14) and Isatis (v.1208.3). GeoticMine has been used for 3D modeling of topographic and bedrock surfaces, mined sites and various underground openings as well as the interpretation of gold structures. Each structure has been defined by individual meshes. Isatis was used for geostatistics and resource estimation on a percent block model. Statistical studies were performed with NCSS (v. 12) and Microsoft Excel software. The grade interpolation was performed using the ordinary kriging method, based on 1.0 m composites and 10 m x 10 m x 10 m blocks.
10. The mineral resource estimate presented here is classified as Inferred and Indicated. The Indicated Mineral Resource category is defined by interpolation using a research ellipsoid with an average radius of 20 m for pass 1. The category of inferred mineral resources is defined by interpolation using a research ellipsoid having an average radius of 40 m for pass 2 and 80 m for pass 3. Cells that were not estimated during a pass were estimated in the following passes, except for pass 3.
11. The number of metric tons has been rounded to the nearest hundred and the metal content is presented in troy ounce (ton x grade / 31.1035) rounded to the nearest tenth.
12. GeoPointCom is not aware of any environmental, permit, mining claim or legal, tax, socio-political, commercial or other relevant matter not mentioned in this news release, which could have a significant impact on the mineral resource estimate.
Chimo Mine Project Highlights
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Chimo Mine Project, included in this news release, have been prepared and reviewed by MM. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph.D., Vice President and Ronan Déroff, P. Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in the press release.
The independent qualified person for the issuer, responsible for the estimation of mineral resources, as defined in NI 43-101, is Mr. Christian D'Amours, P. Geo., B.A.Sc., President of GeoPointCom. Mr. D'Amours declares that he has read this press release and that the scientific and technical information relating to the estimate of the resources presented herein is compliant.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
The analytical results, derived from Cartier's drilling, were obtained from samples measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness averages about 65% of the measured apparent length. NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing an 8 mesh (3.33 mm) and then pulverized up to 90% passing a mesh of 200 mesh (0.07 mm). Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blank samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé (Quebec). The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and read by atomic absorption, followed by gravimetry for results above 5.0 g/t Au. For samples containing visible gold, 1,000 g of rock are analyzed by the '' Metallic Sieve '' method.
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is based in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The province has consistently ranked as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, primarily because of its favorable geology, attractive fiscal environment and pro-mining government. In 2019, the Fraser Institute ranked Quebec the fourth best in the world in terms of attractiveness for mining investments.
