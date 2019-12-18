BROOKLYN, New York, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 QuantNet Ranking of Best Financial Engineering Programs placed the New York University Tandon School of Engineering at Number 9 in the nation – a seven-position improvement within the last five years.

The school’s ranking reflects worldwide demand by financial institutions and insurance firms for machine learning expertise, which NYU Tandon’s Department of Finance and Risk Engineering embraced early and comprehensively: Its master’s degree program now offers a dozen courses covering artificial intelligence – more than any other institution.

The school also offers the largest selection of financial engineering courses of any kind, made possible because NYU Tandon’s program has the largest enrollment – 272 students studying in four focus areas – and small class sizes. Coursework includes sophisticated modeling and information technology that shape today’s financial industry, spanning corporate finance and financial markets, computational finance, technology and algorithmic finance, and risk finance.

Eight-six percent of NYU Tandon’s financial engineering students are employed within three months of graduation, with nearly three-quarters of those placements within the United States – an unusually high percentage, given that 59% of engineering degrees bestowed in the United States are to international students. The department offers career training and networking events, and it appointed a dedicated career placement officer whose background includes managing Morgan Stanley’s quantitative finance campus recruitment.

The department chair, Peter Carr, is ranked second in the world by Google Scholar in Quantitative Finance citations. The department faculty also includes acclaimed thought leader Nassim Nicholas Taleb, ranked fourth, along with other leading researchers and practitioners.

NYU Tandon also ranked near the top of TFE Times listing earlier this year, which placed it fourth in the nation. Its financial engineering program is one of the oldest, and was the first to be certified by the International Association of Financial Engineers.

QuantNet scores reflect career placement, program selectivity, and employer and peer-school assessment. QuantNet.com is the largest online community of master’s of financial engineering applicants, with more than 50,000 community members, newsletter subscribers, and social networking followers since its start in 2006. Candidates visit QuantNet for information and advice on financial engineering and quantitative finance graduate programs. Its rankings of top programs and forum are tools for prospective applicants all over the world.

