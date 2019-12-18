CORNING, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation’s (OTC: CNIG) Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock, $0.145 per share, for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The Board also approved its Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock and Series B Convertible Preferred Stock dividends for shareholders of record on December 31, 2019, payable on or about January 15, 2020.



Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, incorporated in 2013, is a publicly traded company and the parent company of Corning Natural Gas Corporation. Corning Natural Gas Corporation (a New York State regulated utility company established in 1904), Corning Natural Gas Appliance Corporation, and Pike County Light and Power are 100% owned subsidiary companies of the holding corporation. Leatherstocking Gas Company and Leatherstocking Pipeline Company are 50% owned subsidiaries of the holding corporation. Corning Natural Gas provides safe, reliable natural gas service to 15,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Southern Tier and Central Regions of New York State. Leatherstocking Gas Company provides natural gas utility service in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania. Pike County Light and Power provides both natural gas utility service and electric service to Pike County, Pennsylvania. To learn more about investor relations, visit www.corninggas.com .