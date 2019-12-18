Appointment follows record sales growth for veteran-owned premium protein bar producer

RIVIERA BEACH, Fl., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battle Bars, LLC, a veteran-owned business that has pioneered the creation of premium-ingredient protein bars with exceptional taste and texture, today announced the appointment of Alex Witt to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Witt is a Navy veteran who served from June 2001-August 2005, including stints in Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Witt was honorably discharged and immediately started the transition from active military service to civilian life. Witt joined and rose through the ranks of AFN Logistics, a third-party logistics and truckload brokerage firm in Niles, IL, and was instrumental in building AFN into a $250M enterprise.

“Battle Bars was founded with the mission of creating protein bars with exceptional taste and texture, and leveraging the success of the product to support veterans and their families,” said Battle Bars’ co-founder, chief operating officer, and United States Army veteran Ian Sparks. “Alex has shown a shared commitment and passion for the veteran community. We know that Alex will make a significant impact in furthering our shared vision of a company that positively impacts the lives of veterans and first responders.”

“Since transitioning from active military service back to civilian life, it has been my goal to lead a business which gives back to veterans, first responders and their families,” said Alex Witt. “With Battle Bars, I have found my mission. We wanted to create a product that is made in the U.S.A. and caters to those who accept nothing less than victory, whether it be on the battlefield, in the gym, or in their daily lives. We will continue to change the expectations of taste and quality in the nutrition industry while simultaneously changing lives of those veterans and first responders who grant us that opportunity with their service.”

About Battle Bars

Battle Bars, LLC is a veteran-owned business whose mission is to produce premium-ingredient protein bars comprised of hand-crafted, natural ingredients with an incredible taste and texture. Battle Bars help fuel your fight while building muscle and maintaining energy, ensuring optimal performance during even the biggest challenges. Battle Bars supports veterans and their families through a partnership with Operation Enduring Warrior (OEW), a veteran-founded non‐profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to honor, empower, and motivate our nation’s wounded military and law enforcement veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.

