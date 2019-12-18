WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) announced today that the company was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2020. Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc. to publish their first ranking of 300 companies from more than 2,000 of the largest public companies by revenue in the U.S. to determine “which firms were tops when it comes to doing good.”



The list focused on performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas. The process also included surveying U.S. citizens about their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility.

“AK Steel is pleased and honored to be named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport. “I am inspired by our employees who give back to the communities where we live and work through our AK CARES program, and their work on the job to reduce, reuse and recycle water and other materials critical to the steelmaking process. We are proud of our role in helping make steel the world’s most recycled material.”

Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2020 list was included in the December 6, 2019 issue of Newsweek, and also at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2020. AK Steel was the only integrated steel mill included in the Newsweek 2020 list.



