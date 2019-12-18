SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies to treat acute kidney injury and other types of organ damage, today announced it dosed the first participant in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ANG-3070 in healthy volunteers. ANG-3070 is an orally bioavailable small molecule intended for development as a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and a variety of other fibrotic diseases.



“We are pleased to announce the first participant dosed in this Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial investigating the safety and tolerability of ANG-3070. Entering the clinic is an important milestone for ANG-3070, our precision drug candidate, which has already demonstrated in vivo proof-of-concept in a variety of animal models as an anti-fibrotic agent,” said Jay Venkatesan, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “This is an important step in establishing the safety profile of a potential treatment for a variety of fibrotic diseases proven difficult to treat or for which there are no approved therapies.”

This Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will primarily assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and food effect of ANG-3070 in healthy adult subjects. Angion expects this Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial to complete enrollment in the first half of 2020 and anticipates presenting full data at scientific meetings after trial completion.

About ANG-3070

ANG-3070 is an orally bioavailable small molecule fibrokinase inhibitor under development for the treatment of chronic fibrotic diseases. ANG-3070 has exhibited preferential activity against molecular pathways involved in and associated with poor outcomes of pulmonary and renal fibrosis. ANG-3070 is currently being developed as a precision medicine guided therapy for pulmonary fibrosis and primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious, life-threatening conditions without adequate therapeutic options. The Company’s lead clinical asset, ANG-3777, is engineered to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, an important mechanism in organ repair. Enrollment is ongoing in a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing the severity of delayed graft function after kidney transplant. Angion is also developing ANG-3070, an oral small molecule, as a potential treatment for a variety of chronic fibrotic diseases sharing similar underlying disease-driving pathways identified and targeted using a precision-medicine approach. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.